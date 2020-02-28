Saudi forum to tackle global humanitarian challenges

RIYADH: International experts will on Sunday gather in Riyadh for a conference aimed at tackling the key humanitarian challenges facing the world.

The second Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum, organized by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) in partnership with the UN, will run over two days and bring together some of the world’s most experienced and influential leaders in the humanitarian field.

“It is an opportunity to discuss and focus on addressing the most pertinent issues of the current global humanitarian challenges, while drawing on the best practices from leading humanitarian actors,” a KSRelief statement said.

The forum, which will issue recommendations for action, is being held under the patronage of King Salman, and will review ongoing initiatives and ways to improve assistance to victims of natural disasters and military conflicts.

Global issues on the agenda for discussion will include the importance of linking humanitarian and development work; migration challenges; the urgent need for increasing support for young children living in crisis and displacement; evidence-based professional practice in humanitarian intervention; and joint efforts to prevent, detect, respond and recover from health emergencies.

