Face masks sell out in Saudi Arabia as coronavirus fears grow

JEDDAH: Pharmacies in Saudi Arabia are struggling to meet the demand for face masks even though no cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Kingdom.

“Despite assurances by the Ministry of Health, people have been coming to our pharmacy demanding face masks, and I’m seeing more people wearing them in public,” pharmacist Adel Abdul Shakoor old Arab News.

“We are out of masks now and usually we have full shelves,” Shakoor said.

The pharmacy placed an order for replacement stock two weeks ago, but it is yet to be filled.

Shakoor said he could not recall the last time a shortage of surgical masks had occurred.

Several local pharmacies in Jeddah have sold out stocks of masks, while others have limited quantities.

One customer at Shakoor’s pharmacy bought a mask to use when he visits the mosque for prayer.

“Those who are coming in close contact and going to crowded places should be wearing a face mask,” said 28-year-old Walid Al-Otaibi.

“I don’t think I will be wearing it right after I leave the pharmacy, but I will consider it if the situation gets worse or I am in crowded areas.”

Mahmoud Sabry, a pharmacist in the Salama district, told Arab News: “We are waiting on fresh stocks from suppliers, but because demand is similarly strong in other countries as well, it might take some time to meet the demand locally.

“Customers come and ask for large quantities of masks, but we don’t allow them to buy more than five boxes,” he said.

One store manager said that his entire stock of face masks had been sold in the past two days — despite the absence of any coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of Health said that all measures have been taken to protect the Kingdom against the virus and confirmed that there have been “no known cases” of infection.