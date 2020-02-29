You are here

  • Home
  • Face masks sell out in Saudi Arabia as coronavirus fears grow

Face masks sell out in Saudi Arabia as coronavirus fears grow

Muslim pilgrims wear masks at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Makkah on Feb. 28, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wqdvj

Updated 29 February 2020
SALEH FAREED

Face masks sell out in Saudi Arabia as coronavirus fears grow

  • Several local pharmacies in Jeddah have sold out stocks of masks, while others have limited quantities
  • One store manager said that his entire stock of face masks had been sold in the past two days — despite the absence of any coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia
Updated 29 February 2020
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Pharmacies in Saudi Arabia are struggling to meet the demand for face masks even though no cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Kingdom.
“Despite assurances by the Ministry of Health, people have been coming to our pharmacy demanding face masks, and I’m seeing more people wearing them in public,” pharmacist Adel Abdul Shakoor old Arab News.
“We are out of masks now and usually we have full shelves,” Shakoor said.
The pharmacy placed an order for replacement stock two weeks ago, but it is yet to be filled.
Shakoor said he could not recall the last time a shortage of surgical masks had occurred.
Several local pharmacies in Jeddah have sold out stocks of masks, while others have limited quantities.
One customer at Shakoor’s pharmacy bought a mask to use when he visits the mosque for prayer.
“Those who are coming in close contact and going to crowded places should be wearing a face mask,” said 28-year-old Walid Al-Otaibi.
“I don’t think I will be wearing it right after I leave the pharmacy, but I will consider it if the situation gets worse or I am in crowded areas.”
Mahmoud Sabry, a pharmacist in the Salama district, told Arab News: “We are waiting on fresh stocks from suppliers, but because demand is similarly strong in other countries as well, it might take some time to meet the demand locally.
“Customers come and ask for large quantities of masks, but we don’t allow them to buy more than five boxes,” he said.
One store manager said that his entire stock of face masks had been sold in the past two days — despite the absence of any coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia.
The Ministry of Health said that all measures have been taken to protect the Kingdom against the virus and confirmed that there have been “no known cases” of infection.

Topics: Saudi Arabia China Coronavirus

Related

Update
Middle-East
LIVE: Middle East renews travel warnings as cases of coronavirus increase in Iran
World
South Korean ‘cult’ blamed for spike in coronavirus cases

Female driving instructor demand on rise in Saudi Arabia

A driving instructor teaches road signs at Saudi Aramco Driving Center in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, June 6, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 13 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Female driving instructor demand on rise in Saudi Arabia

  • The announcement said that so far over 500 young women had been issued a driver’s license having completed the school’s driving course
Updated 13 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saysed Driving School in Taif has put out an advertisement for women who want to work as driving instructors, in order to meet the increasing demand on driving courses for women.
The announcement said over 10,000 women had filed driving license applications, and that this huge number would require the school to train and hire more female instructors to work with them. In order to be a driving instructor, the applicant must complete a 45-day course as well as have a valid driving license.  
The announcement said that so far over 500 young women had been issued a driver’s license having completed the school’s driving course, passed the road test, and undergone eight hours of theoretical instruction. They also completed a two-hour simulation lesson and 20 hours of field training.
The school was opened in January 2020, and its driving course costs SR2,520 ($671) and involves different units which the applicant has to pass before being assessed and qualified to operate a vehicle on the road.
The school has advanced training facilities including classrooms, simulation machines, and training tracks. 

Topics: SaudiWomenCanDrive SAUDI WOMEN DRIVERS

Related

Saudi Arabia
100 days at the wheel ... Saudi women drivers feel exhilarated
Special
Media
Global media race to cover lifting of Saudi women driving ban

Latest updates

Why water scarcity is a security risk for the Middle East
Female driving instructor demand on rise in Saudi Arabia
Saudi port’s achievements in global spotlight
Saudi Arabia’s development program delivers change in Yemen
Education conference calls for deep learning in Saudi schools

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.