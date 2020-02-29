You are here

Liverpool’s unbeaten Premier League run ended by Watford

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action during the English Premier League football match between Watford and Liverpool at Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, north of London, on Feb. 29, 2020. (Reuters)
AFP

  • Liverpool had been unbeaten in 44 games in the Premier League
WATFORD: Liverpool’s 44-game run without defeat in the Premier League came to a crashing end as relegation-threatened Watford thrashed the European champions 3-0 on Saturday.
Ismaila Sarr’s double and Troy Deeney’s strike 18 minutes from time ended Liverpool’s hopes of romping to a first league title in 30 years with an unbeaten season as they lost in the league for the first time since January 2019.
Jurgen Klopp’s men still enjoy a 22-point lead at the top of the table, but their sluggish return from a two-week winter break earlier this month was finally punished.
After single-goal victories over struggling Norwich and West Ham either side of a Champions League defeat at Atletico Madrid, Liverpool were comprehensively beaten at Vicarage Road.
A 55-point gap separated the sides before kickoff, but the out-of-sorts visitors failed to muster even a single effort on goal in the first 45 minutes.
Gerard Deulofeu’s dipping effort just did not come down in time as it landed on the roof of the net before he teed up Abdoulaye Doucoure, who saw his shot deflected behind by Virgil van Dijk.
Deulofeu then had to be stretchered off with a nasty looking knee injury that seems certain to end his season.
Watford’s heads did not drop without one of their most dangerous players, though, as only Alisson Becker’s fleetness of foot allowed the Brazilian international to save from Deeney deep into first half stoppage time.
Andy Robertson’s driven effort finally forced Ben Foster into a save early in the second half, but just as Liverpool were beginning to build up a head of steam, they were stung by two quick strikes by Sarr.
Firstly, the Senegalese beat Robertson to Doucoure’s low cross to stab home at the near post.
Six minutes later, Sarr had too much pace for a flat-footed Liverpool defense as he raced onto Deeney’s through ball and showed fantastic composure to lift the ball over the advancing Alisson.
Sarr also had a big part to play in Watford’s third as he pounced on a short passback and had the vision to pick out Deeney, who lofted the ball nonchalantly over Alisson to make it 3-0.
Watford had thrown away a lead in three of their last four Premier League games to fall back into the bottom three.
But they never looked in any danger of doing so again as they moved back out of the relegation zone on goal difference.
Sarr should even have had a famous hat-trick with his final touch as he curled wide when one-on-one with Alisson.
However, that was the only gloss missing from a glorious night for Watford as Liverpool remain four wins away from the title.

Halfway report as Frankie Dettori wins, Bahraini horses dominate on Saudi Cup day

Updated 29 February 2020
Ali Khaled

Halfway report as Frankie Dettori wins, Bahraini horses dominate on Saudi Cup day

Updated 29 February 2020
Ali Khaled

RIYADH: The first ever Saudi Cup at King Abdul Aziz Racetrack in Riyadh reached the half-way mark with the action in the first four races perfectly setting the tone ahead of what promises to be a spectacular $20 million showpiece finale.The historic day got under way at 4pm with the Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Cup 2,100m (1mile 2 and 1/2 furlongs) turf run, with Port Lions of Bahrain, ridden by Adrie De Vries, making a late charge to claim victory just ahead of Deirdre in second and For The Top in third.
The Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa owned, Fawzi Nass-trained horse from Victorious Racing becomes the first ever horse to win a turf race on Saudi Cup day.
“It feels absolutely amazing to win the first turf race here in Saudi Arabia,” Nass said. “Of course, we came here with some hope but to actually accomplish that is amazing. He missed the break quite badly, which didn’t help but obviously we know he’s got a very nice turn of foot. I wasn’t sure if he could do that from so far back off a slow pace but obviously he managed. He has just improved and improved. He’s a proper fast ground horse and has done very well since he came to Bahrain.”
The winning Jockey called the win “fantastic” and revealed that though Port Lions was being underestimated by many, his camp had confidence he’d come good.
“We almost hit the front too soon,” De Vries said. “It’s just amazing for the connections. The track is beautiful. I can’t believe in such a short time they were able to make it; it was a dream to ride on. It feels amazing to win. I knew we would run well but I wasn’t sure if we could beat the Japanese filly. It is just a great feeling.”
=The second race of the day, The stc 1351 Cup over 6 and 3/4 furlongs saw Frankie Dettori storm home on Dark Power to just edge ahead of Godolphin’s Mubtasim and Glorious Journey. It was second consecutive win for Bahrain, the glory this time going to Sheikh Issa bin Salman Al Khalifa and Al Adiyat Racing, who pocket the $600,000 winner’s prize.
The highly-anticipated Longines Turf Handicap, the last of the day’s turf races, once again provided an unlikely winner, Olivier Peslier riding Call The Wind to victory for trainer Freddy Head.
Mekong and Price of Arran finished in second and third.
“It showed how good he is,” Head said of winning horse Call The Wind. “He was able to quicken on that ground, I wasn’t sure he would do that. I know that horse is not easy, he’s not an easy horse to ride. From going well, then he’s got nothing then he goes well. He’s bit of lazy, lazy horse, but Olivier gave him a great, great ride.”
“It’s great moment,” he added. “As a trainer you dream of winning races like that, I mean it’s history.”
The day’s fourth race, The Obaiya Arabian Classic, marked the halfway point of the day and it proved an exciting race for the fans of purebred Arabian in the crowd as Tallaab Al Khalediah stormed the 2,000m (1mile and 2 furlongs) on dirt to win ahead of Hajjres and Mashhur Al Khalediah.

