Liverpool’s unbeaten Premier League run ended by Watford

Halfway report as Frankie Dettori wins, Bahraini horses dominate on Saudi Cup day

RIYADH: The first ever Saudi Cup at King Abdul Aziz Racetrack in Riyadh reached the half-way mark with the action in the first four races perfectly setting the tone ahead of what promises to be a spectacular $20 million showpiece finale.The historic day got under way at 4pm with the Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Cup 2,100m (1mile 2 and 1/2 furlongs) turf run, with Port Lions of Bahrain, ridden by Adrie De Vries, making a late charge to claim victory just ahead of Deirdre in second and For The Top in third.

The Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa owned, Fawzi Nass-trained horse from Victorious Racing becomes the first ever horse to win a turf race on Saudi Cup day.

“It feels absolutely amazing to win the first turf race here in Saudi Arabia,” Nass said. “Of course, we came here with some hope but to actually accomplish that is amazing. He missed the break quite badly, which didn’t help but obviously we know he’s got a very nice turn of foot. I wasn’t sure if he could do that from so far back off a slow pace but obviously he managed. He has just improved and improved. He’s a proper fast ground horse and has done very well since he came to Bahrain.”

The winning Jockey called the win “fantastic” and revealed that though Port Lions was being underestimated by many, his camp had confidence he’d come good.

“We almost hit the front too soon,” De Vries said. “It’s just amazing for the connections. The track is beautiful. I can’t believe in such a short time they were able to make it; it was a dream to ride on. It feels amazing to win. I knew we would run well but I wasn’t sure if we could beat the Japanese filly. It is just a great feeling.”

The second race of the day, The stc 1351 Cup over 6 and 3/4 furlongs saw Frankie Dettori storm home on Dark Power to just edge ahead of Godolphin's Mubtasim and Glorious Journey. It was second consecutive win for Bahrain, the glory this time going to Sheikh Issa bin Salman Al Khalifa and Al Adiyat Racing, who pocket the $600,000 winner's prize.

The highly-anticipated Longines Turf Handicap, the last of the day’s turf races, once again provided an unlikely winner, Olivier Peslier riding Call The Wind to victory for trainer Freddy Head.

Mekong and Price of Arran finished in second and third.

“It showed how good he is,” Head said of winning horse Call The Wind. “He was able to quicken on that ground, I wasn’t sure he would do that. I know that horse is not easy, he’s not an easy horse to ride. From going well, then he’s got nothing then he goes well. He’s bit of lazy, lazy horse, but Olivier gave him a great, great ride.”

“It’s great moment,” he added. “As a trainer you dream of winning races like that, I mean it’s history.”

The day’s fourth race, The Obaiya Arabian Classic, marked the halfway point of the day and it proved an exciting race for the fans of purebred Arabian in the crowd as Tallaab Al Khalediah stormed the 2,000m (1mile and 2 furlongs) on dirt to win ahead of Hajjres and Mashhur Al Khalediah.