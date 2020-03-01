Saudi Arabia marks World Civil Defense Day 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is joining the world in celebrating World Civil Defense Day under the slogan “Safety First,” SPA reports.

“Safety should be considered before undergoing any dangerous act or behavior in all areas of our daily lives,” said the director general of the General Directorate of Civil Defense Lt. Gen. Sulaiman bin Abdullah Al-Amro.

The celebration, held annually on Mar. 1, aims to instill the concept of promoting safety as a priority among all segments of society.

He said that the idea was in line with the saying “prevention is better than cure.”

“The participation of the General Directorate of Civil Defense in the activities is based on the conviction of the Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, who acknowledges the necessity of constructively interacting with such international events and benefiting from them to shed light on the work of the Civil Defense and develop its services in order to meet the needs of citizens and residents,” he said.

Al-Amro highlighted the importance of the role of social awareness in regard to international and local events, in which the Civil Defense participates.

He said that broadcasting awareness-raising messages and positive interaction contributed to reaching the required levels of awareness about safety.