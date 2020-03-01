You are here

Diriyah Festival for Classic Cars 2020 kicks off

The festival was organized by Diriyah Archaeological Foundation. (Supplied)
Updated 01 March 2020
Arab News

Diriyah Festival for Classic Cars 2020 kicks off

  • The festival was held from Feb. 27 to 29
  • It featured more than 500 classic, rare, modified and luxury cars and motorcycles
Updated 01 March 2020
Arab News

DIRIYAH: The Diriyah Festival for Classic Cars 2020 kicked off with the participation of major owners of classic cars from across the world.

The festival was held from Feb. 27 to 29, under the auspices of Prince Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Abdul Rahman, governor of Diriyah, and of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA), organized by the Diriyah Archaeological Foundation.

The largest of its kind in the Middle East, the festival features more than 500 classic, rare, modified and luxury cars and motorcycles, owned by amateurs and enthusiasts from Saudi Arabia, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Jordan, Lebanon and Italy, among others.

On the sidelines of the festival, an auction of classic cars will be organized, in addition to entertainment activities for adults and children, including an art exhibition, souvenir bazaar, family and children competitions, and various entertainment activities.

Fifty judges participated in various competitions, with 25 from Saudi Arabia, GCC countries and other Arab countries, and the rest from Europe, Africa and North America.

The festival was divided into 28 categories in addition to a motorcycle festival.

Topics: Diriyah Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia marks World Civil Defense Day 

Updated 01 March 2020
SPA

Saudi Arabia marks World Civil Defense Day 

Updated 01 March 2020
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is joining the world in celebrating World Civil Defense Day under the slogan “Safety First,” SPA reports.

“Safety should be considered before undergoing any dangerous act or behavior in all areas of our daily lives,” said the director general of the General Directorate of Civil Defense Lt. Gen. Sulaiman bin Abdullah Al-Amro. 

The celebration, held annually on Mar. 1, aims to instill the concept of promoting safety as a priority among all segments of society.

He said that the idea was in line with the saying “prevention is better than cure.”

“The participation of the General Directorate of Civil Defense in the activities is based on the conviction of the Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, who acknowledges the necessity of constructively interacting with such international events and benefiting from them to shed light on the work of the Civil Defense and develop its services in order to meet the needs of citizens and residents,” he said. 

Al-Amro highlighted the importance of the role of social awareness in regard to international and local events, in which the Civil Defense participates.

He said that broadcasting awareness-raising messages and positive interaction contributed to reaching the required levels of awareness about safety.

Topics: World Civil Defense Day

