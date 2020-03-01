Diriyah Festival for Classic Cars 2020 kicks off

DIRIYAH: The Diriyah Festival for Classic Cars 2020 kicked off with the participation of major owners of classic cars from across the world.

The festival was held from Feb. 27 to 29, under the auspices of Prince Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Abdul Rahman, governor of Diriyah, and of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA), organized by the Diriyah Archaeological Foundation.

The largest of its kind in the Middle East, the festival features more than 500 classic, rare, modified and luxury cars and motorcycles, owned by amateurs and enthusiasts from Saudi Arabia, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Jordan, Lebanon and Italy, among others.

On the sidelines of the festival, an auction of classic cars will be organized, in addition to entertainment activities for adults and children, including an art exhibition, souvenir bazaar, family and children competitions, and various entertainment activities.

Fifty judges participated in various competitions, with 25 from Saudi Arabia, GCC countries and other Arab countries, and the rest from Europe, Africa and North America.

The festival was divided into 28 categories in addition to a motorcycle festival.