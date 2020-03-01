You are here

  • Home
  • 25 hospitals equipped to deal with coronavirus: Saudi health ministry

Opinion

Nidhal Guessoum

Coronavirus outbreak exposes need for scientific literacy

Read article

25 hospitals equipped to deal with coronavirus: Saudi health ministry

1 / 3
Muslim pilgrims wear masks at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Makkah on Feb. 28, 2020. (AFP)
2 / 3
Saudi officials from the health ministry, Hajj and Umrah ministry, and the foreign ministry attend a press conference for the coronavirus follow-up committee. (Screengrab)
3 / 3
Muslim pilgrims wear masks at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Makkah on Feb. 28, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ckmjx

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

25 hospitals equipped to deal with coronavirus: Saudi health ministry

  • All Saudi citizens abroad have been evacuated from endemic area
  • Umrah visas have been halted for a short period of time
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Twenty five hospitals have been equipped throughout the Kingdom to deal with any coronavirus infection that may be detected, a spokesman for the Saudi Ministry of Health said on Sunday.
He also said that all Saudi citizens abroad have been evacuated from endemic areas and have returned to the Kingdom and received the necessary health measures, he said.
Mohammed Abdelali added that 2,200 hospital beds were dedicated for quarantine cases.
The kingdom has not recorded any cases of the new coronavirus so far, he said, adding that Saudi Arabia’s trade activity had not been impacted and “is going as usual.”

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

He was speaking during a press conference for the coronavirus follow-up committee, which also included the Hajj and Umrah ministry, and foreign ministry.
The undersecretary for the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for Umrah affairs Abdulaziz Wazzan said the ministry has started halting the automated system for issuing Umrah visas and the visa processing system for a short period of time.
“Precautionary measures have been circulated to Umrah companies and establishments operating in the Kingdom, in addition to external agents,” he added.
He also said that 469,000 pilgrims and visitors in the Kingdom have been present since the decision to stop the visas was made and 106,000 pilgrims have left since the decision was issued.
Saudi Arabia announced last week that it was suspending Umrah and Hajj visas temporarily as a preemptive measure.

Topics: China Coronavirus coronavirus Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah

Related

Live
Middle-East
LIVE: Middle East takes extra precautions as world grapples with coronavirus outbreak
Middle-East
Iran raises death toll to 54 from new coronavirus

Music, art and gastronomy to light up Saudi Arabia's AlUla’s Azimuth Festival

Updated 7 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Music, art and gastronomy to light up Saudi Arabia's AlUla’s Azimuth Festival

  • Jean-Michel Jarre, The Chainsmokers, Tinie Tempah among performers
Updated 7 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

ALULA, Saudi Arabia: Live music, gastronomic experiences and world-class art will feature in the line-up of the Azimuth Festival in AlUla. 
The three-day event, which is the final flourish of the Winter at Tantora festival, takes place from March 5 to 7 and features Jean-Michel Jarre, The Chainsmokers, British rapper Tinie Tempah and K-Pop’s Super Junior D&E. There will also be regional acts such as Hollaphonic, Omar Basaad and Hamza Hawsawi.
Music fans can buy an event pass for SR500 ($133) for Friday to enjoy these performances.
Chefs led by Brazil’s Michelin-starred Alex Atala will be creating on-site culinary magic for foodies and there will be special menus from the likes of rising New York stars Jeremiah Stone and Fabian von Hauske Valtierra of restaurants Contra and Wildair. Bartender Lyan Studio, whose real name is Ryan Chetiyawardana, will be designing custom drinks. 
Azimuth Festival will also host pop-up restaurants such as Annabel’s and La Cantine du Faubourg for lunch, Sass Café for dinners and Nobu at Maraya Rooftop for drinks.
World-class installations from British contemporary artists Lauren Baker and the conceptual art studio Shuster & Moseley, led by Claudia Moseley and Edward Shuster, will bring the weekend’s art program to life.
Yayoi Kusama’s “Infinity Mirrored Room — The Brilliance of Souls” will be installed in the Maraya Concert Hall.
Visitors will also have access to the inaugural “Desert X AlUla” exhibition, the first site-responsive exhibition of its kind in Saudi Arabia.
An exploration of desert culture, the exhibition is a cross-cultural dialogue between artists from Saudi Arabia and its surrounding region and artists from previous iterations of Desert X in California, taking its cues from the landscape and historical significance of AlUla.
Single-day tickets for the main festival day on Mar. 6 and three-day weekend passes (Mar. 5-7) are available at www.azimuthfestival.com.
Tourists can get their visas at www.saudiarabiavisa.com.
Winter at Tantora concludes on March 7 and is set in the UNESCO world heritage site of AlUla, in northwestern Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Winter at Tantora Azimuth Festival AlUla Saudi Arabia The Chainsmokers Jean-Michel Jarre Tinie Tempah Super Junior D&E

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi rapper denies she was detained, plans for a new video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Art Council flagship event attracts thousands

Latest updates

Music, art and gastronomy to light up Saudi Arabia's AlUla’s Azimuth Festival
Saudi donations helped avoid famine, says UN
Greek riot police repel 13,000 migrants trying to cross to Europe from Turkey
Turkey-Russia tensions infect media sector
CERAWeek energy conference in Houston scrapped over coronavirus worries

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.