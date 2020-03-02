You are here

  • Home
  • Dollars under the mattress: Argentines’ preferred savings

Dollars under the mattress: Argentines’ preferred savings

A widespread mistrust of the peso means that many Argentines prefer to take refuge in the dollar. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z9t4y

Updated 02 March 2020
AFP

Dollars under the mattress: Argentines’ preferred savings

Updated 02 March 2020
AFP

BUENOS AIRES: No sooner does she receive her paycheck in Argentine pesos than 43-year-old lawyer Eugenia exchanges them for dollars and takes them home to hide away.
The fear of losing everything in a burglary pales in comparison with the mistrust she has for banks and her own country’s currency.
“I don’t trust the peso; it’s not just now, it’s always been that way,” she said.
Bludgeoned by an eighth major financial crisis since 1950, many Argentines prefer to seek refuge in the US dollar as a form of savings they can hide “under the mattress.”
Eugenia actually hides hers in the bathroom.
“I’d rather be robbed by a thief than a bank,” she said.
There’s nothing new about this mistrust.
“Historically, things didn’t go well for those who tried to save in pesos,” said Matias Rajnerman, chief economist at consultants Ecolatina.
“Those who did so in dollars, did well. It’s the consequence of a broken financial system.”
For 18 months Argentina has been in a recession provoked by a currency collapse.
The poverty rate in the country of 44 million is over 40 percent, inflation is around 55 percent and unemployment has risen over 10 percent.
The economy shrunk by 3.1 percent in 2019, and Argentine debt is more than 90 percent of GDP.
One of the country’s major problems is its citizens’ mistrust of the peso, which has deprived the government of much-needed dollars.

Currency flight
When the new government of center-left Peronist Alberto Fernandez came to power, it moved to combat currency flight by slapping a 30 percent tariff on foreign currency purchases and maintaining the previous government’s purchase cap of $200 per month.
Ahead of Fernandez’s assumption of power, 52-year-old interior decorator Sofia withdrew all her dollar savings.
“What can I do?” she asked, pointing out that the peso lost almost 40 percent of its value in 2019, after losing more than 50 percent in 2018.
Fernandez’s measures appear to be working, as the peso has stabilized at 63 to the dollar. The exchange rate was 18 to the dollar before the currency crash.
However, a black market exchange, with a rate of 83 to the dollar, has seen a surge in transactions due to the monthly limit on purchasing dollars.
But experts say it’s unlikely Argentine faith in the peso will grow.
“In this country there’s a systematic history of violating the saver’s legal security,” said Rajnerman.
“Private savings end up being seized by the government or exchanged into bonds. It happened several times, it happened in 2001,” when Argentina suffered its worst economic crisis in modern times as it defaulted on a $100 billion debt.
It was the year that then-president Fernando de la Rua limited Argentines to withdrawing 250 pesos (then worth $250) a week from banks.
De la Rua inherited a ticking time bomb from the government of Carlos Menem (1989-1999) who had linked pesos to the dollar.
Since then, many Argentines have hoarded their dollars outside the country.
However the government plans to increase taxes on personal and foreign assets, while also imposing tariffs on those who take their savings out of Argentina.
According to the country’s central bank, Argentines are holding $300 billion of savings in foreign accounts in the United States and Switzerland, among other places.
But economists say this dollar flight causes a vicious cycle.
“If we keep dollars under the mattress or take them out of the country, it reduces the financial system ... and that makes it difficult to turn things around,” said Rajnerman.

Safety deposit boxes
Financial uncertainty has led to a spike in requests for safe deposit boxes in banks, some of which even have waiting lists.
Fabiana, a 56-year-old doctor, wanted to stash her $40,000 savings in one.
“But I didn’t get it, many people got there before me,” she said.
The desperation to escape from government controls, taxes and the banks has led many Argentines to emigrate, despite their country being one of the richest in the world in terms of natural resources.
“In Argentina, no one respects your money,” said a 40-year-old businessman who moved with his family to Uruguay and declined to give his name.

Topics: Argentina

Related

Business & Economy
IMF’s Georgieva welcomes Argentina’s commitment to keep working on debt issue
Business & Economy
Argentina issues decree making it harder for businesses to fire workers

One worker at a time, virus-hit China’s factories sputter back online

Updated 02 March 2020
AFP

One worker at a time, virus-hit China’s factories sputter back online

  • Export dependent country worst affected by outbreak could suffer further as other nations’ import demands dip
Updated 02 March 2020
AFP

WENZHOU, China: The Xuda Shoes Company is usually bustling at this time of year, with workers having long returned from a Lunar New Year holiday in their hometowns to kick-start production of tens of thousands of shoes daily.
But China’s coronavirus epidemic has changed all that.
Only about one-third of the roughly 1,000-strong workforce at Xuda’s factory in the eastern export hub of Wenzhou are around, the rest blocked by virus-induced travel disruptions and safety measures.
Getting back to full annual capacity of seven million pairs of shoes could take several more weeks, company officials said.
The situation in Wenzhou, a trade entrepot for centuries and now a major producer of much of the world’s shoes, eyeglasses and clothing, reflects the slow progress in fully reviving China’s economy, the world’s second-largest and an indispensable lynchpin of global growth.
China’s economy remains rooted in manufacturing, much of that for export, and heavily reliant on countless laborers from the vast interior who had returned home in January for the most important Chinese holiday before the epidemic hit, killing more than 2,800 people and infecting around 80,000.
“Factories that want to restart are short of labor. Wenzhou’s economy will definitely be impacted,” Yang Wenjiang, a top manager with Xuda Shoes, told AFP during an interview at the factory.
“If you don’t have workers, you can’t produce. If you can’t restart, you can’t fill orders.”
The virus shut down provinces responsible for most Chinese economic output, including Zhejiang where Wenzhou is located.

BACKGROUND

Officials in Wenzhou and other Chinese manufacturing regions have begun offering tax relief, lower-interest loans and are chartering buses and trains to retrieve workers from their homes in less-developed provinces.

With concern rising over the impact on global growth, the world is watching how quickly Chinese factories can be brought back online.
Adding to the unease, official data released Saturday indicated Chinese manufacturing activity in February was the lowest on record.
But you don’t need numbers to convince anyone in Wenzhou.
The city is one of the worst-hit by the contagion, with 504 cases of coronavirus infections and one death as of Saturday, compared to 337 infections in far larger Shanghai up the coast.
Consequently, tough restrictions on residents’ movement were imposed in Wenzhou and other major Zhejiang cities, with fear of outsiders further complicating the return of laborers.
The coastal city, with around three million people in its urban core, remains subdued, with scant road traffic and most businesses shuttered.
The western Shuangyu district, reached by a road called “Shoe Capital Avenue” in Chinese, is home to dozens of footwear factories several stories tall.
But it resembles a ghost town, with most factories closed or barely operating, streets empty, and row upon row of supplier businesses shuttered and silent.
The short-staffing at Xuda allows ample room for workers to obey new factory requirements to spread out in the canteen at lunch to avoid potential virus transmission.

Tax-relief, lower interest rates offered
Officials in Wenzhou and other Chinese manufacturing regions have begun offering tax relief, lower-interest loans and are chartering buses and trains to retrieve workers from their homes in less-developed provinces.
“When I first arrived back at my home, I heard the epidemic situation was serious, and I was worried I would not be able to leave again,” said Wang Changwen, a 28-year-old Xuda worker who arrived back in Wenzhou last week from his hometown in Guizhou province aboard a company chartered bus.
More trickle back daily, but there is concern about reductions in worker salary remittances upon which many rural communities depend.
“My fellow villagers are worried. This has reduced income to the economy (of his village),” Wang said.
Wenzhou businesses insist workforces are growing daily and the impact will be temporary, helped by the annual stockpiling of orders and supplies before the Lunar New Year to cushion the annual holiday disruption.
Wang Jin, co-owner of local eyewear manufacturer Azure Eyeglass Company, said his factory is nearing 50 percent normal capacity and hopes to be at 90 percent by late March.
“If we can control all of the negative impact to 15 percent (of annual revenues) we will be happy,” said Wang, 43.
“Some of my supply-chain contractors are already in the same situation as us, trying to recover to 20 percent, 30 percent, 40 percent (of capacity). I think people are moving, not waiting.”
With the virus spreading rapidly overseas, he fears longer-term foreign demand will be depressed and hopes cost savings from recent investments in automation will ease the blow.
China’s government has released figures showing that a majority of auto factories and other major industries were running again.
Independent analyzes, however, say only about one-third of the nation’s factory workers had returned by late last week.
Chris Schell, China manager for Stockholm-based Sourcing Allies, which helps buyers find Chinese manufacturers, said virus-related global fears over traveling could curtail potential trips by clients for months, impacting future orders and changing the “business culture” to one based more on electronic communications.
But he expects only a temporary impact as Beijing ramps up policy supports and as Chinese manufacturers continue a long-term climb up the value chain.
“This shouldn’t be a very long-term thing for China,” Schell said. “It’s so set up for success already that one trip won’t make it fall over.”

Topics: China Coronavirus Xuda Shoes Company Wenzhou China

Related

Business & Economy
In China, coat maker adapts to make protective suits
Business & Economy
China struggles to revive manufacturing

Latest updates

Marrakech show highlights its role as art capital
Halima Aden stars in charity campaign for Women’s Day
Kremlin cannot guarantee safety of Turkey’s planes over Syria’s Idlib
Middle East on high alert as Iran council member dies from coronavirus
Jessica Kahawaty and Lana El-Sahely spotted front row at Valentino

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.