You are here

  • Home
  • For ballet shoes, one Russian company is on pointe

For ballet shoes, one Russian company is on pointe

Dancer Alexandra Kirshina rehearses on pointes made especially for her in the Grishko workshops in Moscow. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vg4c2

Updated 02 March 2020
AFP

For ballet shoes, one Russian company is on pointe

  • Nearly 80% of Grishko’s production is exported around the world
Updated 02 March 2020
AFP

MOSCOW: Craftsman Sergei Murza runs his fingers over the pink satin of a pointe shoe he has just finished making. Then he gives it the final test: the ballet slipper balances perfectly on its tip.
Murza produces the shoes in the Moscow workshop of Grishko, a company born in the chaos of the collapse of the Soviet Union and now one of the world’s top makers of ballet pointe shoes.
In a country better known for exporting oil and arms, Grishko is a rare success story for Russian craftmanship, its shoes sold around the globe and gracing the stages of the world’s top ballet venues.
It’s hardly surprising, founder Nikolay Grishko says, given the aura that surrounds Russia’s storied ballet tradition.
“It is in Russia that classical ballet has reached its highest level,” says the 71-year-old, who founded the company more than 30 years ago and continues to run it.
Grishko has diversified into clothing and other types of dance shoes, but the ballet line is the company’s heart and soul.
Nearly 80 percent of its production is for export, with the United States — where the shoes sell under the brand name Nikolay — and Japan the top buyers.
Inspired by the liberalization of the Soviet Union under Mikhail Gorbachev, Grishko set up the company in 1988.
A former diplomat posted in Laos and economics professor, he found inspiration close to home.
“My wife was a dancer... I already knew what pointes were,” he says in his office at the factory, dapper in a dark suit and black-rimmed glasses.
When he launched the business, Russia’s big theaters like the Bolshoi had their own in-house workshops making pointes. That tradition is now gone, but the expertise built up over centuries lives on in his company.
“I took the best of the tradition of Russian pointes, which have been made since the end of the 19th century. This tradition was passed on in the theater workshops but practically disappeared after the fall of the Soviet Union” in 1991, says the Ukrainian-born Grishko.
Today he employs more than 500 people at workshops in Moscow, the Czech Republic and Macedonia. In Russia, a pair of Grishko pointes sells for the equivalent of 30 euros, in western Europe about twice that.
The Moscow workshop is housed on the grounds of the historic Hammer & Sickle Factory, a Soviet-era institution that once housed a steel plant.
Grishko’s master shoemakers work in silence as they produce 32,000 to 37,000 pairs of pointes per month, using only natural materials.
Cats roam around the work tables as artisans cut cloth, make their own glue, assemble the shoes and dry them in ovens, before a meticulous check for quality.
Among them are some 70 people who are deaf or hard of hearing, says Irina Sobakina, the 53-year-old deputy head of production, praising “the higher sensitivity of their hands.”
In the sewing workshop, Olga Monakhova, who is 56 years old and has worked at the factory for 27 years, recalls orders from famous dancers like Anastasia Volochkova and Nikolay Tsiskaridze.
Across the capital in her studio, dancer Alexandra Kirshina completes a rehearsal on pointes made especially for her.
“We wear them constantly, so it’s important that they fit perfectly,” says the 28-year-old soloist for the Moscow Ballet.
“I used to dance in plastic pointes and I had big problems with my feet.”
Star dancers can go through up to 30 pairs of pointes a month, but professionals account for only 10 percent of Grishko’s buyers. Most sales go to ballet schools.
Grishko says he is even seeing a new kind of client: women who, tired of “boring aerobic exercises” and treadmills, are taking up ballet to keep fit.

Topics: BALLET SHOES Grishko craftsmanship

Related

Lifestyle
Georgia’s Sukhishvili National Ballet takes to the stage in Dubai
photos
Saudi Arabia
Called to the barre: Saudi ballet gets its groove on

One worker at a time, virus-hit China’s factories sputter back online

Updated 02 March 2020
AFP

One worker at a time, virus-hit China’s factories sputter back online

  • Export dependent country worst affected by outbreak could suffer further as other nations’ import demands dip
Updated 02 March 2020
AFP

WENZHOU, China: The Xuda Shoes Company is usually bustling at this time of year, with workers having long returned from a Lunar New Year holiday in their hometowns to kick-start production of tens of thousands of shoes daily.
But China’s coronavirus epidemic has changed all that.
Only about one-third of the roughly 1,000-strong workforce at Xuda’s factory in the eastern export hub of Wenzhou are around, the rest blocked by virus-induced travel disruptions and safety measures.
Getting back to full annual capacity of seven million pairs of shoes could take several more weeks, company officials said.
The situation in Wenzhou, a trade entrepot for centuries and now a major producer of much of the world’s shoes, eyeglasses and clothing, reflects the slow progress in fully reviving China’s economy, the world’s second-largest and an indispensable lynchpin of global growth.
China’s economy remains rooted in manufacturing, much of that for export, and heavily reliant on countless laborers from the vast interior who had returned home in January for the most important Chinese holiday before the epidemic hit, killing more than 2,800 people and infecting around 80,000.
“Factories that want to restart are short of labor. Wenzhou’s economy will definitely be impacted,” Yang Wenjiang, a top manager with Xuda Shoes, told AFP during an interview at the factory.
“If you don’t have workers, you can’t produce. If you can’t restart, you can’t fill orders.”
The virus shut down provinces responsible for most Chinese economic output, including Zhejiang where Wenzhou is located.

BACKGROUND

Officials in Wenzhou and other Chinese manufacturing regions have begun offering tax relief, lower-interest loans and are chartering buses and trains to retrieve workers from their homes in less-developed provinces.

With concern rising over the impact on global growth, the world is watching how quickly Chinese factories can be brought back online.
Adding to the unease, official data released Saturday indicated Chinese manufacturing activity in February was the lowest on record.
But you don’t need numbers to convince anyone in Wenzhou.
The city is one of the worst-hit by the contagion, with 504 cases of coronavirus infections and one death as of Saturday, compared to 337 infections in far larger Shanghai up the coast.
Consequently, tough restrictions on residents’ movement were imposed in Wenzhou and other major Zhejiang cities, with fear of outsiders further complicating the return of laborers.
The coastal city, with around three million people in its urban core, remains subdued, with scant road traffic and most businesses shuttered.
The western Shuangyu district, reached by a road called “Shoe Capital Avenue” in Chinese, is home to dozens of footwear factories several stories tall.
But it resembles a ghost town, with most factories closed or barely operating, streets empty, and row upon row of supplier businesses shuttered and silent.
The short-staffing at Xuda allows ample room for workers to obey new factory requirements to spread out in the canteen at lunch to avoid potential virus transmission.

Tax-relief, lower interest rates offered
Officials in Wenzhou and other Chinese manufacturing regions have begun offering tax relief, lower-interest loans and are chartering buses and trains to retrieve workers from their homes in less-developed provinces.
“When I first arrived back at my home, I heard the epidemic situation was serious, and I was worried I would not be able to leave again,” said Wang Changwen, a 28-year-old Xuda worker who arrived back in Wenzhou last week from his hometown in Guizhou province aboard a company chartered bus.
More trickle back daily, but there is concern about reductions in worker salary remittances upon which many rural communities depend.
“My fellow villagers are worried. This has reduced income to the economy (of his village),” Wang said.
Wenzhou businesses insist workforces are growing daily and the impact will be temporary, helped by the annual stockpiling of orders and supplies before the Lunar New Year to cushion the annual holiday disruption.
Wang Jin, co-owner of local eyewear manufacturer Azure Eyeglass Company, said his factory is nearing 50 percent normal capacity and hopes to be at 90 percent by late March.
“If we can control all of the negative impact to 15 percent (of annual revenues) we will be happy,” said Wang, 43.
“Some of my supply-chain contractors are already in the same situation as us, trying to recover to 20 percent, 30 percent, 40 percent (of capacity). I think people are moving, not waiting.”
With the virus spreading rapidly overseas, he fears longer-term foreign demand will be depressed and hopes cost savings from recent investments in automation will ease the blow.
China’s government has released figures showing that a majority of auto factories and other major industries were running again.
Independent analyzes, however, say only about one-third of the nation’s factory workers had returned by late last week.
Chris Schell, China manager for Stockholm-based Sourcing Allies, which helps buyers find Chinese manufacturers, said virus-related global fears over traveling could curtail potential trips by clients for months, impacting future orders and changing the “business culture” to one based more on electronic communications.
But he expects only a temporary impact as Beijing ramps up policy supports and as Chinese manufacturers continue a long-term climb up the value chain.
“This shouldn’t be a very long-term thing for China,” Schell said. “It’s so set up for success already that one trip won’t make it fall over.”

Topics: China Coronavirus Xuda Shoes Company Wenzhou China

Related

Business & Economy
In China, coat maker adapts to make protective suits
Business & Economy
China struggles to revive manufacturing

Latest updates

Marrakech show highlights its role as art capital
Halima Aden stars in charity campaign for Women’s Day
Kremlin cannot guarantee safety of Turkey’s planes over Syria’s Idlib
Middle East on high alert as Iran council member dies from coronavirus
Jessica Kahawaty and Lana El-Sahely spotted front row at Valentino

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.