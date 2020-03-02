You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi rights chief meets Doctors Without Borders humanitarian representative

Saudi rights chief meets Doctors Without Borders humanitarian representative

Dr. Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad, president of the Kingdom’s Human Rights Commission (HRC), meets Antoine Biele, humanitarian representative of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in the Middle East and North Africa, in Riyadh on Sunday. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/76pe3

Updated 02 March 2020
SPA

Saudi rights chief meets Doctors Without Borders humanitarian representative

Updated 02 March 2020
SPA

RIYADH: Dr. Awwad Al-Awwad, president of the Kingdom’s Human Rights Commission, received Médecins Sans Frontières’ (MSF) humanitarian representative in the Middle East and North Africa, Antoine Bieler, in Riyadh on Sunday.

During the meeting, Al-Awwad highlighted the developments in the Kingdom led by King Salman in supporting human rights, and the pioneering reforms led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which resulted in 60 decisions to promote human rights.

Last year on Human Rights Day, observed globally on Dec. 10, Al-Awwad said: “(Protection of) human rights is an issue of great international concern especially in light of the rise in wars, intolerance, terrorism, hatred and racism.”

Topics: Medecins Sans Frontieres Doctors Without Borders (MSF) saudi human rights commission

Related

photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi donations helped avoid famine, says UN
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Human Rights Commission holds training program on prisoners’ rights

Saudi Arabia’s KAUST “Entrepreneurship for All” course helps prepare leaders and innovators of tomorrow

Updated 5 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s KAUST “Entrepreneurship for All” course helps prepare leaders and innovators of tomorrow

  • The interactive course aimed to develop key basic skills, improve students’ ability to act on ideas that arise from their studies or research
Updated 5 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Students at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology on Tuesday completed a two-week “Entrepreneurship for All” course on leadership, entrepreneurship and innovation through design thinking. Design thinking refers to the cognitive, strategic and practical processes used to develop design concepts such as new products, buildings and machines.

The interactive course aimed to develop key basic skills, improve students’ ability to act on ideas that arise from their studies or research, and teach them how to apply design thinking to create prototypes and develop them into products ready for the market.

It focused on teaching students how to improve negotiation skills, build the foundations for strong business partnerships, and develop a broader understanding of leadership mechanisms by focusing on teamwork and leadership skills.

KAUST President Dr. Tony F. Chan said that the innovation skills gained by building a new company and marketing will remain with students throughout their careers. He added that KAUST worked in partnership with the Stanford Center for Professional Development to offer the course to all students, and will continue to do so in the future.

The course is part of KAUST’s efforts to contribute to the development of an economy in the Kingdom based on innovation and knowledge. The university has supported more than 240 startups through its entrepreneurship programs, and is focusing on enhancing the incubation environment for innovation in the country through the provision of education that can act as a transformative force to unleash the full potential of students.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Corporate News
King Abdullah University of Science and Technology research sheds light on brain function
Saudi Arabia
King Abdullah University of Science and Technology is ‘deep-tech heart’ of Saudi economy

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s KAUST “Entrepreneurship for All” course helps prepare leaders and innovators of tomorrow
Saudi police arrest two of four suspects in SR 1.95 million armed raid
Lebanon calling for the institution of a new UN commission for Lebanon against corruption
Amnesty says Iran killed two dozen children in November crackdown
What We Are Reading Today: Leadership

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.