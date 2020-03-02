You are here

South's military: North Korea fires unidentified projectiles

The launches from an area near Wonsan came two days after North Korea’s state media said leader Kim Jong Un supervised an artillery drill aimed at testing the combat readiness of units in front-line and eastern areas. The image was released by North Korea’s News Agency. (File/AFP)
AP

South's military: North Korea fires unidentified projectiles

  • Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed the launches in a statement
  • Kim’s latest show of force is apparently aimed at boosting military morale, strengthening internal unity and showing that his country is doing fine
SEOUL: North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into its eastern sea on Monday as it begins to resume weapons demonstrations after a months-long hiatus that could have been forced by the coronavirus crisis in Asia.
The launches from an area near Wonsan came two days after North Korea’s state media said leader Kim Jong Un supervised an artillery drill aimed at testing the combat readiness of units in front-line and eastern areas.
Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed the launches in a statement but couldn’t immediately say how far the projectiles flew or whether the weapons were ballistic or rocket artillery.
Kim had entered the New Year vowing to bolster his nuclear deterrent in face of “gangster-like” US sanctions and pressure, using a key ruling party meeting in late December to warn of “shocking” action over stalled nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration.
He also said the North would soon reveal a new “strategic weapon” and insisted the North was no longer “unilaterally bound” to a self-imposed suspension on the testing of nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missiles.
But the lack of testing activity in past months had experts wondering whether the North was holding back its weapons displays while pushing a tough campaign to against the coronavirus, which state media has described as a matter of “national existence.”
Kim’s latest show of force is apparently aimed at boosting military morale, strengthening internal unity and showing that his country is doing fine despite outside worries of how the North would contend with an outbreak.
North Korea has yet to confirm any COVID-19 cases, although state media have hinted that an uncertain number of people have been quarantined after exhibiting symptoms. North Korea has shut down nearly all cross-border traffic, banned tourists, intensified screening at entry points and mobilized tens of thousands of health workers to monitor residents and isolate those with symptoms.
Kim and President Donald Trump met three times since embarking on their high-stakes nuclear diplomacy in 2018, but negotiations have faltered since their second summit last February in Vietnam, where the Americans rejected North Korean demands for major sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capability.
Following the collapse in Hanoi, the North ended a 17-month pause in ballistic activity and conducted at least 13 rounds of weapons launches last year, using the standstill in talks to expand its military capabilities.

Hajj 2020: Dhaka begins registration process for more than 137,000 pilgrims

Updated 49 min 26 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

Hajj 2020: Dhaka begins registration process for more than 137,000 pilgrims

  • Officials say impressive number is despite deadly coronavirus threat
Updated 49 min 26 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Authorities in Dhaka will on Monday start accepting private applications for Hajj, with 137,198 visitors expected to travel to Makkah for the pilgrimage this year, officials told Arab News.

“Although the registration process for pilgrims under the government scheme began on Sunday, a majority will perform Hajj using private operators. Their registration will begin from tomorrow (Monday),” Shahadat Hossain Taslim, president of the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB), told Arab News on Sunday.

Of the total number of pilgrims performing Hajj this year, 17,198 are part of a government scheme, while the remaining 120,000 are using the services of private operators.

The month-long registration process, which ends on March 30, will cater to 10,000 more pilgrims this year than last year, and follows Saudi Arabia’s decision to increase the existing quota at Bangladesh’s request.

This year’s pilgrimage will see an increase in the total cost of Hajj, with each pilgrim spending a minimum of $3,840 on a private package. The cost for a government package, however, has been fixed at $5,180. 

“We have increased the Hajj package rate very mathematically as the Kingdom has introduced new charges like Hajj fees and insurance for the pilgrims. But, considering the financial affordability of our pilgrims, we have introduced a very special economy package, ” Mohammad Nurul Islam, Bangladesh’s Religious Affairs’ secretary, told Arab News. 

He said that the impressive number of pilgrims was despite the coronavirus threat, which could be a concern for this year’s Hajj.

“We are very cautious to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Every pilgrim from Bangladesh will be screened properly and provided with a health-clearance certificate,” Islam said, adding that measures are in place to ensure pilgrims do not overstay their visit.

“Bangladeshi pilgrims will be allowed to stay in the Kingdom for a maximum period of 45 days. We are trying to coordinate with the airline authorities to issue the return ticket accordingly,” Taslim said. 

Depending on the sighting of the moon, Hajj is expected to take place on July 30 this year.

