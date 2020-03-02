China using visas for foreign reporters as a weapon, group says

You are here

The FCCC fears that China is preparing to expel more journalists,” the group said. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • China last month revoked the visas of three Wall Street Journal reporters in Beijing
  • Beijing has previously strongly denied accusations the government is limiting press freedoms for foreign reporters
BEIJING: The Chinese government has “weaponized” visas as part of a stepped-up campaign of pressure on foreign journalists operating in the country, the Foreign Correspondents Club of China said in a report on Monday.
China last month revoked the visas of three Wall Street Journal reporters in Beijing after the newspaper declined to apologize for a column with a headline calling China the “real sick man of Asia.” Another reporter with the paper had to leave last year after China declined to renew his visa.
“Since 2013, when Xi Jinping’s ascension to power was completed, China has forced out nine foreign journalists, either through outright expulsion or by non-renewal of visas. The FCCC fears that China is preparing to expel more journalists,” the group said, citing responses from 114 reporters to a survey.
“Chinese authorities are using visas as weapons against the foreign press like never before, expanding their deployment of a long-time intimidation tactic as working conditions for foreign journalists in China markedly deteriorated in 2019,” it said.
China’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Beijing has previously strongly denied accusations the government is limiting press freedoms for foreign reporters. It has also criticized foreign media coverage of issues like the treatment of minority Uighurs in Xinjiang, protests in Hong Kong and China’s senior leadership, calling it biased.
The FCCC said that for a second year running, none of the respondents to the survey said reporting conditions in China had improved, with 82% saying they had experienced interference, harassment or violence while out reporting.
A quarter of respondents also said they had received visas of less than 12 months. China-based foreign reporters typically receive one-year visas and have to renew them annually.
“As China reaches new heights of economic influence, it has shown a growing willingness to use its considerable state power to suppress factual reporting that does not fit with the global image it seeks to present,” the report said.
“As scrutiny is intensifying toward China, it is more important than ever for foreign media to have freedom to report and cover the country,” the report added.
“The ability for foreign journalists to be based in China without impediment is crucial for quality international news coverage about the country.”
Some Reuters journalists are members of the Foreign Correspondents Club of China.
There were 536 foreign journalists registered in mainland China, according to a government directory published last year.

Attacks on Indian journalists during unrest highlights growing intolerance

Updated 02 March 2020
AP

Attacks on Indian journalists during unrest highlights growing intolerance

  • Experts say the attacks on reporters covering the riots are a sign of growing intolerance for independent reporting in India under PM Modi’s Hindu-nationalist led government
Updated 02 March 2020
AP

NEW DELHI: Reporting in India has never been without its risks, but journalists say attacks on the media during last week’s deadly communal riots between Hindus and Muslims in New Delhi show the situation is deteriorating.
One reporter was shot and survived, another had his teeth knocked out, and many more said Hindu mobs demanded proof of religion and tried to keep them from documenting vandalism and violence that included people attacking one another with axes, swords, metal pipes and guns.
Authorities have yet to provide an official account of what sparked the 72-hour clash that left 42 people dead and hundreds wounded, though tensions between Hindus and Muslims have been building for months over a new citizenship law. Nor have they addressed journalists’ allegations that they were singled out by Hindu mobs.
But experts and journalists say the attacks on reporters covering the riots — and censorship of critical content in the aftermath of the violence — are a sign of growing intolerance for independent reporting in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist led government.
Anindya Chattopadhyay, a photographer for the Times of India newspaper, said that as he reached the scene of the riots Tuesday, a man approached him, offering to put a tilak, a mark indicating a person is Hindu, on his forehead.
The man said it would make his work easier. Chattopadhyay refused, but later, after he rushed to take pictures of a building on fire, he was approached by a group demanding to know whether he was Hindu or Muslim, threatening to remove his pants to check whether he was circumcized per Muslim custom.
“I folded my hands and pleaded with them to let me go, saying I was a lowly photographer,” Chattopadhyay recalled.
He noted that while journalists in India have always been targeted for their work, under Modi “the attackers are much more open, furious and fearless.”
Similar demands for proof of religion were made during 2002 riots in Gujarat, Modi’s home state and where he was the chief elected official at the time.
The state erupted in violence when a train filled with Hindu pilgrims was attacked by a Muslim mob and caught fire and 60 Hindus burned to death. In retaliation, more than 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, were killed in the state.
Modi was accused of tacit support for the rampage against Muslims, and was even banned by the US from traveling there, though he was ultimately cleared by a court of wrongdoing and the travel ban was lifted.
Modi’s supporters saw the international criticism of him and pinned the blame for it on journalists and other critics, a feeling that continues today, said Ashutosh Varshney, a professor at Brown University and an expert on India’s history of riots.
“Right since 2002, Hindu nationalists have looked at journalists as part of the problem,” Varshney said.
He said Modi and his followers believe “critical media” is interfering with their plans to build a Hindu state.
Kuldeep Dhatwalia, a government spokesman and director of the federal Press Information Bureau, said he was not “aware of any complaints about press access.”
“It is not correct to link conditions of journalists for coverage of different incidents at different places,” he said.
Avowed Modi supporters have already attacked critical commentary of last week’s riots.
Mir Suhail, a Kashmiri cartoonist in New York, adapted a news photograph taken during the riots of a Muslim man crouched in supplication, his traditional garb splattered with blood, with a white-bearded man on his back practicing yoga poses.
Suhail had superimposed a stretching Modi from a video of his morning yoga exercise routine that the prime minister posted online in 2018 and was seen by millions of Indians.
Suhail’s animation was retweeted and praised, but also condemned.
By Thursday, a day after the riots came to an end, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter had removed Suhail’s cartoon, saying it violated community standards on hate speech.
This, Suhail said, is why he had to leave his job at a news organization in New Delhi.
“I can’t publish this cartoon,” he said. “I am also afraid that if I go back to India they will throw me in jail, because this is no big deal for them.”
Hotstar, India’s largest video streaming platform, also removed an episode of the American show “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” that poked fun at Modi’s mega-rally with President Donald Trump, who made his first official visit to India last week. The comedian also criticized the Indian government’s response to the violence in New Delhi.
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting spokesman Saurabh Singh said the government “had nothing to do with” the censorship of the cartoon and episode.
Arvind Gunasekar, a reporter for New Delhi Television News, won’t be able to work again until after he has surgery to repair his jaw, which was shattered during the riots.
He and his colleagues were standing on an overpass Tuesday, using their cellphones to capture a Hindu mob tearing down the walls of a Muslim graveyard. One of the vandals spotted him and grabbed him by the collar, calling the others to join.
The blows came hard and fast as the group chanted pro-Hindu slogans.
Gunasekar’s colleague Saurabh Shukla ran his aid. Shukla showed the attackers the prayer beads hanging from his neck and shouted that he was a high-caste Hindu.
“I had to play that card or else they would have killed him. They were about to throw him over the (overpass),” Shukla said.
The mob made Gunasekar unlock his phone and delete the videos he had recorded.
“There are no more journalists here, only nationalists and anti-nationalists, according to our government,” he said. “And such identities are passed all the way down and we are ending up as victims at the hands of the polarized crowd.”

