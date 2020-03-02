Halima Aden stars in charity campaign for Women’s Day

DUBAI: In celebration of International Women’s Day — celebrated worldwide on March 8— global e-tailer Net-a-Porter has unveiled a lineup of 20 exclusive t-shirts in partnership with non-profit group Women for Women International.

Although the luxury online retailer has been collaborating with the humanitarian organization for three years, this year’s partnership is especially significant as it marks Net-a-Porter’s 20th anniversary. In honor of the milestone, the platform commissioned 20 brands and female designers to submit designs, including part-Jordanian footwear designer Amina Muaddi, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Isabel Marant, Jimmy Choo and more. According to Net-a-Porter, 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the charity which helps women living in war-torn countries to rebuild their lives.

Fitting then that the brand handpicked Somali-American model Halima Aden to star in the campaign. The 22-year-old, who was born in a Kenyan refugee camp after her family fled their nation due to ongoing civil unrest before settling in the US, can be seen wearing a white, long-sleeve crewneck sweater embroidered with the text “I’ve got all my sisters with me” from The Range.







Halima Aden wearing The Range. (Supplied)



The aforementioned sisters with her? Other familiar faces, including singer Camila Cabello wearing Isabel Marant and actress Kerry Washington in Stella McCartney, star alongside Aden in the campaign images.

“Proud to support and celebrate #incrediblewomen across the world in this @therangenyc for @netaporter T-shirt in honor of #internationalwomensday,” shared the hijab-wearing model on her Instagram account.

“Our International Women’s Day campaign perfectly embodies the sentiment that so much can be achieved when women come together,” said Brita Fernandez Schmidt, vice president of Women for Women International. “We are so grateful to everyone involved and this year hope to raise enough funds to transform the lives of hundreds more women survivors of war.”

Women for Women International enrolls underprivileged women in a year-long training program where they learn about their rights, health, a vocational skill and form a support network of women with similar experiences.

Net-a-Porter’s 2018 and 2019 campaigns raised enough to support more than 300 women through the charity’s year-long training program.