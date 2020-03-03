You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: The Splendid and the Vile

What We Are Reading Today: The Splendid and the Vile

Short Url

https://arab.news/c2wjs

Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Splendid and the Vile

Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

Author: Erik Larson

On Winston Churchill’s first day as prime minister, Adolf Hitler invaded Holland and Belgium. Poland and Czechoslovakia had already fallen, and the Dunkirk evacuation was just two weeks away.
For the next 12 months, Hitler would wage a relentless bombing campaign, killing 45,000 Britons. It was up to Churchill to hold his country together and persuade President Franklin Roosevelt that Britain was a worthy ally.
In The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson shows how Churchill taught the British people “the art of being fearless,” according to review published on goodreads.com.
It is a story of political brinkmanship set against the backdrop of Churchill’s prime-ministerial country home, Chequers; his wartime retreat, Ditchley, where he and his entourage go when the bombing threat is highest; and of course 10 Downing Street in London.
The book takes readers out of today’s political dysfunction and back to a time of true leadership, when Churchill’s eloquence, courage, and perseverance bound a country, and a family, together.

Topics: Books

‘Mama Hissa’s Mice:’ A coming of age story that spans four decades

“Mama Hissa’s Mice” is by Kuwaiti novelist and winner of the International Prize for Arabic Fiction, Saud Alsanousi. (Supplied)
Updated 02 March 2020
MANAL SHAKIR

‘Mama Hissa’s Mice:’ A coming of age story that spans four decades

Updated 02 March 2020
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: A coming of age story that spans four decades of friendship between three young boys in Surra, Kuwait, by celebrated Kuwaiti novelist and winner of the International Prize for Arabic Fiction, Saud Alsanousi, “Mama Hissa’s Mice” follows Katkout, Fahd, and Sadiq through friendship, family drama, one war after another, and sectarian strife that shapes their futures and the future of Kuwait.

Moving between the past and the present, readers meet Katkout after he regains consciousness near the Gamal Abdel Nasser Park in Rawda, Kuwait. His friends have disappeared and his car has been damaged in an apparent attack. Unable to recollect the last events before falling unconscious, but feeling a sense of doom in his chest, he gets into his car to find Fahd and Sadiq. As he drives through the Kuwait of his youth, he notices the changes to his childhood home are more than physical, as childhood memories replay in his mind recalling his past, his country’s past, and the friendships that emerged as a result.

Alsanousi explores twenty-first century Kuwait through his young characters, pacing his novel with incredible detail, from the diverse neighborhoods of Indian restaurants, Iranian grocers, Syrian teachers, Pakistani barbers and Egyptian butchers, to his neighbors who are from different religious sects and ethnic backgrounds. 

His characters span lifetimes of history from around the Arab world, from Mama Hissa, whose God-fearing wisdom, warnings, loves and hates follow the politics of the Arab world, to Katkout’s own understanding of politics as his life begins during the Iran-Iraq war and moves into the invasion and occupation of Kuwait by Iraq in 1991, and eventually into his liberated country — one he no longer recognizes as he moves into adulthood.

 Alsanousi paints a picture in which tragedy strikes even the most stubborn of hearts and no matter how disappointed one is with the outcome of their lives, everyone adapts and moves forward. Alsanousi’s characters find themselves pushed to their limits, politically, socially, religiously and morally, as they move through life in a country that transforms itself and them.

Topics: Mama Hissa’s Mice Saud Alsanousi

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: The Splendid and the Vile
Lebanon: Health staff ‘trained to deal with quarantined patients’
Lufthansa extends Tehran flight suspensions
IATA calls on Mideast governments to help airlines
Egyptian minister visits Beijing

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.