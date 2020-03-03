You are here

UAE event to celebrate women in sports

Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, chairwoman of Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy (FBMA), and president of the Abu Dhabi and Al-Ain ladies clubs, has called the women of the UAE and around the world to be part of a week-long celebration of women in sports. A unique event is set to bring together world-famous athletes, industry leaders and like-minded women around the world to celebrate their achievements and motivate greater participation in sports.
The program for the week will include the fifth editions of both the International Conference of Sports for Women and the Fatima bint Mubarak World Sports Awards, as well as an array of educational and mass participation sports events.
Led by the FBMA and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), the women in sports celebration will take place from Nov. 13 to 20 in Abu Dhabi.
Sheikha Fatima said: “It is a pleasure and an honor to invite all of you to be part of an extraordinary celebration of women in sports. The initiative embodies not only UAE’s commitment to women’s development, but also brings to life our values of inclusion, innovation and healthy competition.”
“Since the inception of the Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy we have made it our mission to continuously create countless opportunities for women to participate in sports. We commit to keep passionately supporting the rise of inspirational leaders in the sports industry, both here in the UAE and globally. I call on you to join us in playing a key role in shaping the future of women’s sports.”

SASO partnership of The Big 5 Saudi announced

Dmg events LLC, the organizers of The Big 5 Saudi, have announced the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO), as official partners for the 2020 edition of the show, which takes place from March 8 to 11 at Jeddah Center for Forum & Events.
SASO is the government body responsible for coordinating standardization activities and facilitating the development of Saudi standards by working with the government, industry and the community.
Zayed M. Albagami, deputy director of efficiency labels department, at SASO, said: “SASO governs the organizational and executive tasks related to standards, metrology and quality, including laying down and accrediting Saudi standards of goods, products and services, measurement and calibration bodies, and procedures of conformity evaluation and certification.”

 

