Radisson expands in Riyadh with new airport hotel

Radisson Hotel Group has announced the signing of Radisson Riyadh Airport in Saudi Arabia. The newest addition brings the group’s portfolio to over 45 hotels, resorts and serviced apartments in operation and under development, accelerating the hospitality group’s expansion across the country.
King Khalid International Airport is about 35 kilometers to the north of Riyadh city and home to Radisson’s newest hotel. As the economic and commercial capital of Saudi Arabia, the total number of passengers departing and arriving at the airport exceeded 26 million in 2019. Located within close proximity, the hotel will be conveniently accessible from the airport and the city center, making it an ideal location for both business and leisure travelers.
Elie Younes, executive vice president and chief development officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “Saudi Arabia is one of the eight key focus countries in EMEA. We align our plans along those of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 which aims to significantly increase the contribution of tourism to the country’s economy. We thank our partners for their trust and look forward to opening the hotel later this year and to an exciting and rewarding journey.”
Al-Qussie International said: “We are delighted to partner with Radisson Hotel Group on this project and to be able to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. We’re looking forward to successfully introducing the Scandinavian-inspired Radisson brand to Riyadh.”
Due to open in Q4 2020, the Radisson Riyadh Airport will complement Radisson Hotel Group’s array of city and leisure hotels across Riyadh. The hotel will consist of 471 keys across various room types including serviced apartments and villas to be able to cater to guests that require larger units or long stay units. The property will feature an all-day dining restaurant and two specialty restaurants. Additionally, guests will be able to enjoy an outdoor swimming pool and various leisure facilities including separated ladies and men fitness studios, indoor pool and a spa. The hotel will incorporate a conference space spanning 2,600 square meters of fully equipped, state-of-the-art meeting and events facilities.
