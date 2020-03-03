You are here

Jack Welch, iconic General Electric CEO, dead at 84

Jack Welch rose from his working-class roots to ultimately expand General Electric beyond household appliances. (Reuters)
AFP

  • Dubbed the ‘manager of the century’ by Fortune magazine in 1999
  • Jack Welch transformed GE into a sprawling conglomerate during his two decades as chief executive
AFP

NEW YORK: Jack Welch, who built General Electric into a global industrial flagship and became one of America’s best-known businessmen, died on Monday aged 84, the company said.
Dubbed the “manager of the century,” by Fortune magazine in 1999, Welch transformed GE into a sprawling conglomerate during his two decades as chief executive.
“Today is a sad day for the entire GE family. Jack was larger than life and the heart of GE for half a century. He reshaped the face of our company and the business world,” company chief Larry Culp said in an email.
Welch, the son of a railway worker and a homemaker, rose from his working-class roots to ultimately expand GE beyond household appliances, health care and aeronautics into finance with GE Capital and media through NBCUniversal.
The company’s market capitalization grew from $12 billion when he took over in 1981 to $410 billion on his departure.
Welch’s hard-hitting reforms at GE came at a cost, however, and he was criticized for firing thousands of employees.
“His no nonsense leadership style gave him a reputation of being hard, even ruthless, but also fair when making business decisions,” Welch’s GE biography said.
As the layoffs mounted, he became known as “Neutron Jack” due to his reputation for eliminating workers and jobs without demolishing the buildings they worked in. The hard-charging executive said in a 2005 television interview that he hated the nickname.
President Donald Trump used the moniker to pay tribute to Welch.
“There was no corporate leader like ‘neutron’ Jack,” Trump tweeted. “He was my friend and supporter. We made wonderful deals together. He will never be forgotten,” the president said.
Welch was an ardent supporter of the Republican party.
Born in Massachusetts, Welch earned a doctorate in 1960 and joined GE the same year as a chemical engineer in its plastics division, rising through the ranks to become vice chairman in 1979, then CEO two years later.
Business analysts and investors praised on him for molding GE, which traces its roots to 1892, into a more formidable and diversified company.
For a brief period it was the world’s biggest corporation.
But his reign ended in a bitter failure when European regulators blocked GE’s merger with Honeywell, another US industrial conglomerate.
Welch handed over to his successor Jeff Immelt a few days before the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States.
Immelt’s reign was also marked by the bursting of the Internet bubble and the global financial crisis, forcing him to sell off NBCUniversal to cable operator Comcast, while GE Capital, caught up in a subprime mortgage crisis, had to liquidate one asset after another.
Welch’s high-flying business career enabled him to become immensely wealthy. Some estimates pegged his fortune at more than $600 million.
He was involved in publishing several books including “Winning” and a biography, “Jack: Straight from the Gut,” which became a New York Times best-seller.
Welch stayed in the public arena after his retirement. He co-wrote a regular column for BusinessWeek with his third wife Suzy, taught management classes and earned hefty sums from corporate speeches.
But his company is now fighting for its survival, having been ejected from the Wall Street benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average, with a value of only $95 billion under its current chief executive.

Dubai property market stability still a few years off

Updated 20 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

Dubai property market stability still a few years off

  • Dubai is one of the seven emirates of the UAE and has a diversified trade and tourism economy
  • But its real estate market has been sluggish for most of the past decade
Reuters
Reuters

BENGALURU: The downward spiral in Dubai house prices will continue this year, albeit at a slower pace than in 2019, with oversupply remaining the biggest risk, a Reuters poll showed.
Dubai is one of the seven emirates of the UAE and has a diversified trade and tourism economy, but its real estate market has been sluggish for most of the past decade.
House prices are forecast to fall 4 percent this year and 1.3 percent in 2021 before stabilizing in 2022, according to 15 analysts and property market specialists in a Reuters poll taken between Feb. 16 and March 2.
Reports from several consulting firms showed average Dubai property values dropped by more than 10 percent last year, roughly in line with predictions in a Reuters poll last November. The government doesn’t publish an official measure of home prices.
Analysts are clearly optimistic about prospects stemming from the World Expo, which Dubai will host, starting in October through to April 2021.
But downside risk remains. The biggest of these, according to 11 of the poll respondents, is a surplus of existing properties for sale.
“Oversupply is the single largest contributor to Dubai’s declining residential prices, with continued project launches, coupled with rising levels of unsold developer inventory, continuing to place downward pressure on values,” said Chris Hobden, head of strategic consultancy at Chestertons MENA.
An economic downturn was considered the biggest downside risk by three of the analysts, with only one respondent pointing to a further decline in oil prices.
Dubai’s economy grew 2.1 percent in the first half of last year, compared with 1.9 percent growth for 2018. However, risks from non-oil private sector activity and the economic fallout from the global coronavirus outbreak are likely to apply the brakes this year.
Residential property is still rated relatively affordable, the poll suggested. On a scale of 1-10, from cheap to expensive, the median rating from the analysts was 6.
A majority of the analysts said they expect a prolonged period of sub-par activity followed by recovery.
“Further softening and probably stabilization is expected in the next couple of years. In the long term, we don’t expect a huge spike,” said Haider Tuaima, head of real estate research at ValuStrat.
“We think there is going to be a more gradual recovery process.”

