  Sharia fintech: Startups race to tap Indonesia growth by aligning with Islam

Sharia fintech: Startups race to tap Indonesia growth by aligning with Islam

Above, an alms box with a QR code for digital payments at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Reuters file photo)
Men use their phones as alms boxes with QR codes are collected on a cart after Friday prayers at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Reuters file photo)
Updated 03 March 2020
Reuters

Sharia fintech: Startups race to tap Indonesia growth by aligning with Islam

  • Winning over loyalty in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country is both a challenge and opportunity for fintech firms
  • To showcase the compliance of their services with Islam, fintech firms are organizing forums with Islamic scholars and sponsoring religious festivals
Updated 03 March 2020
Reuters

JAKARTA: Like millions of other Indonesians, Gandi Iswara had for years carried a wad of currency notes for dropping into donation boxes after prayers at mosques in suburban Jakarta.
From late last year, though, the 35-year-old engineer switched to a more convenient option: whipping out his mobile phone, firing up a digital payment app from Google-backed GoPay and tapping the QR code stickers that are now affixed to the boxes.
His digital conversion took some time, as Iswara initially held the view that all rewards and discounts offered by e-wallets conflicted with Islam.
“At first, I thought e-wallets resulted in usury, which is forbidden by Islam. But after a while I found them convenient in daily life,” he said.
Winning over conservative Muslims like Iswara in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country is both a challenge and multibillion-dollar opportunity for fintech firms that are riding its mobile Internet boom and aim to sell financial services.
Of Indonesia’s 270 million population, half lacks bank accounts but most now have mobile phones.
Questions about compliance with Islamic law are a significant hurdle for the adoption of digital payments and other fintech services, industry executives say.
Known as Sharia, the law strictly prohibits charging interest, or “riba,” and clerics in Indonesia disagree on whether the popular cashback rebates and discounts given by digital wallets qualify. Social media videos in Indonesia on whether e-wallets are “haram” — prohibited by Islam — or incorporate “riba” rack up hundreds of thousands of views.
Indonesia’s top Muslim clerical body has even issued an edict deeming virtual money acceptable, as long it met specific conditions.
To showcase the compliance of their services with Islam, fintech firms are organizing forums with Islamic scholars and sponsoring religious festivals. Newer startups are tailoring services for Indonesia’s growing body of “born-again” Muslims, known as the “hijrah” movement at home.
GoPay, which is part of ride-hailing firm Gojek, has partnered with the Indonesian Mosque Council since November to enable digital donations, including “zakat,” or compulsory alms giving, in its 800,000 mosques, CEO Aldi Haryopratomo said. “Zakat” alone amounts to over $500 million annually in Indonesia.
“It has made it much easier for people to pay alms,” said Budi, chief administrator of Jakarta’s Istiqlal mosque, the largest in Southeast Asia, referring to digital payments services.
Rival LinkAja, which was formed by a consortium of Indonesia’s top state-owned firms, has launched similar donation efforts. It is now readying LinkAja Sharia, which will offer a range of financial services specifically targeted at conservative Muslims and only accept money from Islamic banks.
Backed by companies including telco Telkomsel and Bank Mandiri, LinkAja is currently seeking to raise $200 million in outside financing, sources told Reuters. The company declined to comment on its funding.
The scale of ‘sharia-fintech’ in Indonesia is small, so far, with Islamic fintech startups disbursing about 1 trillion rupiah ($73.15 million) in sharia-compliant loans in 2019, a four-fold increase from 2018, according to the Indonesia Sharia Fintech Association.
But with all forms of Islamic banking accounting for only 6 percent of Indonesia’s $580 billion in banking assets, there is room for growth.
The sector is also getting a policy push. The country’s vice president, cleric Ma’ruf Amin, took over Indonesia’s National Islamic Finance Committee in January and has cited the growth of Islamic fintech as a key national priority.
Some of the startups say they are finding their appeal extends beyond Muslims.
One of them is peer-to-peer lender ALAMI, created by three ex-bankers, which has disbursed over $7.5 million in sharia-compliant financing to small and medium enterprises since May, and plans to become a digital bank.
CEO Dima Djani said that although conservative Muslims are its main target, others also are choosing it as an ethical banking option.
“They see the fact we are focused on sharia principles as a sign of integrity,” he told Reuters.
Muhamad Fajrin Rasyid, president of Bukalapak, one of Indonesia’s top e-commerce companies which offers a sharia-compliant investing service, concurs.
“Many of our customers are from other religions,” he said. “Some people tell us that sharia is not only for Muslims, it represents ethical financing.”

Topics: fintech Sharia Indonesia

Updated 03 March 2020
AFP

Jack Welch, iconic General Electric CEO, dead at 84

  • Dubbed the ‘manager of the century’ by Fortune magazine in 1999
  • Jack Welch transformed GE into a sprawling conglomerate during his two decades as chief executive
Updated 03 March 2020
AFP

NEW YORK: Jack Welch, who built General Electric into a global industrial flagship and became one of America’s best-known businessmen, died on Monday aged 84, the company said.
Dubbed the “manager of the century,” by Fortune magazine in 1999, Welch transformed GE into a sprawling conglomerate during his two decades as chief executive.
“Today is a sad day for the entire GE family. Jack was larger than life and the heart of GE for half a century. He reshaped the face of our company and the business world,” company chief Larry Culp said in an email.
Welch, the son of a railway worker and a homemaker, rose from his working-class roots to ultimately expand GE beyond household appliances, health care and aeronautics into finance with GE Capital and media through NBCUniversal.
The company’s market capitalization grew from $12 billion when he took over in 1981 to $410 billion on his departure.
Welch’s hard-hitting reforms at GE came at a cost, however, and he was criticized for firing thousands of employees.
“His no nonsense leadership style gave him a reputation of being hard, even ruthless, but also fair when making business decisions,” Welch’s GE biography said.
As the layoffs mounted, he became known as “Neutron Jack” due to his reputation for eliminating workers and jobs without demolishing the buildings they worked in. The hard-charging executive said in a 2005 television interview that he hated the nickname.
President Donald Trump used the moniker to pay tribute to Welch.
“There was no corporate leader like ‘neutron’ Jack,” Trump tweeted. “He was my friend and supporter. We made wonderful deals together. He will never be forgotten,” the president said.
Welch was an ardent supporter of the Republican party.
Born in Massachusetts, Welch earned a doctorate in 1960 and joined GE the same year as a chemical engineer in its plastics division, rising through the ranks to become vice chairman in 1979, then CEO two years later.
Business analysts and investors praised on him for molding GE, which traces its roots to 1892, into a more formidable and diversified company.
For a brief period it was the world’s biggest corporation.
But his reign ended in a bitter failure when European regulators blocked GE’s merger with Honeywell, another US industrial conglomerate.
Welch handed over to his successor Jeff Immelt a few days before the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States.
Immelt’s reign was also marked by the bursting of the Internet bubble and the global financial crisis, forcing him to sell off NBCUniversal to cable operator Comcast, while GE Capital, caught up in a subprime mortgage crisis, had to liquidate one asset after another.
Welch’s high-flying business career enabled him to become immensely wealthy. Some estimates pegged his fortune at more than $600 million.
He was involved in publishing several books including “Winning” and a biography, “Jack: Straight from the Gut,” which became a New York Times best-seller.
Welch stayed in the public arena after his retirement. He co-wrote a regular column for BusinessWeek with his third wife Suzy, taught management classes and earned hefty sums from corporate speeches.
But his company is now fighting for its survival, having been ejected from the Wall Street benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average, with a value of only $95 billion under its current chief executive.

Topics: Jack Welch General Electric

