Sri Lanka to hold snap elections in April

Polls will take place on April 25. (Shutterstock)
Updated 15 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

  • News follows president’s decision to dissolve parliament six months ahead of schedule
COLOMBO: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa dissolved his country’s parliament six months ahead of schedule on Tuesday, paving the way for new elections in April.

Polls will take place on April 25, nominations for which can be filed from March 12-19. Once through, the ninth parliament will be convened on May 16.

Rajapaksa’s brother, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, the country’s prime minister, leads a minority government. He justified the dissolution on Tuesday by saying that his government could not continue due to the “weak strength of his party” in the 225-member parliament.

Last week, the Vote on Account (VOA) bill was withdrawn due to stiff protests from the opposition which holds the majority of votes in the legislature.

Commenting on the move, opposition member Mujibur Rahman told Arab News “no government could run well” with a marginal majority, adding that the United National Party (UNP) were the party to watch.

“The opposition UNP, which has formed an alliance with Muslim and Tamil parties, would have a walk-over at the polls,” he said.

Rishad Bathiudeen, leader of the All Ceylon Makkal Congress Party, told Arab News: “We are winning (in the polls) with a bigger majority than in previous years,” adding that the present government had “shown its feebleness with the premature dissolution.”

Experts said that the dissolution was expected, since the government could not function with a slim majority.

“The government has lost confidence among the people and it is hoping against hope to win the elections,” Muheed Kiran, and international human rights activist, told Arab News.

Meanwhile, the president of the Sri Lanka Muslim Council, N.M. Ameen, said the council was worried about the safety and security of his community.

“So far so good, but let’s wait for the upcoming elections,” he said.

Following the dissolution, the country will be run by a caretaker government with Mahinda Rajapaksa continuing as prime minister, while all state ministers and deputy ministers have been requested to resign from their posts on Tuesday.

Nearly 16.3 million Sri Lankans are eligible to cast their votes in the forthcoming elections.

With the premature dissolution, 67 parliamentarians will lose their pension rights, since they will not have completed the required five-year term in order to qualify.
 

UN human rights chief approaches top Indian court against citizenship law 

Updated 35 min 42 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

UN human rights chief approaches top Indian court against citizenship law 

  • The new act has led to nationwide violent protests since its enactment in December
  • Indian government argues it is ‘constitutionally valid and upholds human rights values’
Updated 35 min 42 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The UN’s human rights body on Tuesday filed an intervention plea with the Supreme Court of India against the country’s new citizenship legislation.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet asked the apex court to make the international body a party in a case against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which the Supreme Court is currently hearing.
The high commissioner questioned “the differentiations drawn within the law” and whether “the exclusion of persons from the scope of the law, on the basis of their religion, is sufficiently objective and reasonable.”
The CAA, passed in December last year, seeks to grant fast-track citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who arrived in India on or before Dec. 31, 2014.
The law has led to nationwide protests and anxiety among the country’s Muslim community, whose members fear it may render them stateless.
The appeal for intervention comes in the wake of recent violence in Delhi that claimed the lives of 46 people, mostly Muslims. The mayhem broke out in the northeast of the city when Muslim protesters were attacked by a Hindu mob on Feb. 23.
In response to the high commissioner’s plea, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government said the CAA is an “internal matter and concerns the sovereign right of the Indian parliament to make laws.”
The Foreign Ministry said: “We strongly believe no foreign party has any locus standi on issues pertaining to India’s sovereignty,” adding that the new citizenship law is “constitutionally valid and consistent with our constitutional values and upholds human rights values.”
The ministry said: “It is reflective of our long-standing national commitment in respect of human rights issues arising from the tragedy of the partition of India (in 1947).”
Wajid Ali Alvi, who lost his house during the recent waves of violence, lauded the international body’s attempt to intervene.
“The Indian government considers Muslim pariahs. We have never felt so scared of the elected government as we feel now. The world community needs to put pressure on Delhi so that Muslims in India remain safe,” he told Arab News.
Dr. Hilal Ahmad, a researcher at the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, said the intervention is “morally justifiable,” but expressed doubts that it would have an impact on the Indian government.
“The CAA has affected the global image of India as a secular country. It is obvious for the high commissioner to take notice of this emerging global public concern about the fate of religious minorities, especially of Muslims in India,” Ahmad said, adding: “It is highly unlikely that the Modi government would care about the world’s opinion.”
According to New Delhi-based strategic affairs expert Bharat Karnard, the recent developments are becoming a “public relations disaster for the prime minister, simply because his slogan ‘together with all and development for all’ has gone astray.”

Topics: India United Nations Michelle Bachelet Narendra Modi

Related

World
India citizenship law protests rage on as death toll rises to 23
World
Modi: Indian Muslims had nothing to fear in new citizenship law

