Amazon aims to speed up same-day delivery

Ahead of the pack? Amazon is working to shave hours off delivery times with a series of new warehouse openings in cities. (AFP)
Updated 03 March 2020
Reuters

  • The world’s largest online seller wants to outpace competitors in online retail
SAN FRANCISCO: Amazon.com Inc. has quietly opened a series of small warehouses closer to big US cities in a move to shave hours off delivery times, the company said.

On Tuesday, the world’s largest online retailer is updating its same-day delivery program for shoppers in Phoenix, Philadelphia, Dallas and Orlando, it said. Amazon will guarantee packages arrive by several set times daily.

The initiative underscores the company’s aim to stay quick in online retail, outdoing competitors’ free two-day delivery offers so shoppers remain loyal to Amazon’s shipping and media-streaming club Prime, which costs $119 per year in the US.

Amazon has long offered one or two-hour delivery via Prime Now, a service that includes fresh groceries and more than 20,000 items.

The same-day offer will now guarantee delivery of more than 100,000 products, from phone chargers to dog food, in as little as five hours, from a new warehouse close to each launch city, said Jon Alexander, Amazon’s director of delivery experience. For comparison, Amazon offers more than 100 million items for two-day US delivery or faster via Prime.

“The smaller selection enables us to put these types of facilities much closer to customers,” he said. Additional items — up to 3 million — will pass through the facilities on their way to same-day customers.

The new format combines the storage, picking and packing functions of Amazon’s fulfillment centers with the sorting and delivery functions of other facilities into a single building.

Compared with fulfillment centers, which are farther from urban cores and house much more inventory, the new warehouse is roughly a tenth the size, at 100,000 square feet. Amazon says that shorter drive times will help it to meet its pledge on carbon emissions.

The company declined to comment on the facilities’ cost. Amazon, once famous for spending away profit, often cites warehouse build-outs as one of its biggest areas of investment.

According to Alexander, Amazon would typically lease existing spaces and alter them to accommodate the operation.

The new facilities are automated with the same “drive units” used in Amazon’s fulfillment centers. These are squat, floor-scurrying robots that hoist up movable shelves of inventory and bring them to associates who pick customer orders. Amazon said that each building will create hundreds of full and part-time jobs.

While the same-day option is covered for Prime members who spend at least $35, those without Prime are charged $12.98 per order, a tactic that could draw people to sign up.

Amazon will announce more cities for the program later this year, Alexander said. 

Aster executive Alisha Moopen: Gulf health care should look to home, not hospital

Updated 04 March 2020
Sean Cronin

  • Experts claim Saudi Arabia needs more primary care health services to tackle lifestyle diseases
DUBAI: Gulf health care needs to move out of the hospital and nearer the home according to Aster DM Healthcare deputy managing director Alisha Moopen.

The group is investing heavily in technology to help the remote monitoring of patients, freeing up hospital beds for acute care.

It has already pioneered home-based intensive care in India and Moopen believes the concept could also be extended to the Gulf states such as Saudi Arabia where there is no shortage of hospital beds but a gap at the primary care level.

It comes at a time of huge upheaval in the regional health care sector where a decade of rampant hospital-building aimed at high-income patients has come unstuck, mirroring similar trends across the retail and residential real estate sectors.

“There is a strain because of the oversupply in general,” said Moopen, the daughter of founder Dr. Azad Moopen, who grew the company from a single clinic in Dubai in 1987 to become a vast regional health conglomerate employing more than 17,000 people.

“Everyone came in and set up for the top 10 percent of the population but at the bottom end there is a huge gap,” said Moopen in an interview in Dubai.

Now regional health care groups such as Aster are recasting their operations to adapt to the changing patient profiles in cities such as Dubai.

                     Alisha Moopen

Aster runs 25 hospitals across the GCC and India in addition to 116 clinics and 238 pharmacies.

In Saudi Arabia, the group operates the Aster Sanad Hospital in Riyadh, a 218-bed facility with another 69 beds in the process of being added as a part of an expansion plan.

Moopen sees the Kingdom as a big health care opportunity even though it is already well served with hospital beds.

“They have a lot of beds already in the system but what is missing is the primary care link. With the disease patterns you are seeing right now, what you really need is people to be managed at the primary care level. The incidence of obesity, diabetes and hypertension is huge so it requires a lot of effort in terms of lifestyle changes. I don’t think building hospital after hospital is the answer,” she said. “Primary care intervention is really what
is required in Saudi Arabia with its disease pattern and population demographics.”

More than 13 percent of hospital beds in Saudi Arabia are currently occupied by long-stay patients, according to the “Essence of Extended Care” report from KPMG.

The report said there is strong evidence to show health care provision in the Kingdom is far more skewed toward traditional hospital-based services than the world’s best performing health systems. 

KPMG estimates OECD countries spend about 28 percent of their health care resources on inpatient care, compared to 47 percent in Saudi Arabia.

The consultancy believes Saudi Arabia has huge potential to make greater use of technology to improve out-of-hospital care, home monitoring and tele-medicine.

Aster is already investing heavily in such technology.

“Technology is the key thing going forward,” said Moopen. “We have remote lifestyle disease programs. How do I know how many steps I’ve taken per day? How do I know what my blood sugar levels look like? You don’t need thousands of doctors, you just need a health management team that can take care of the wider population. This is an area we will invest in.”

Moopen said that a key factor in reducing the overall incidence of lifestyle diseases in the Kingdom was getting the payment model right between the health care provider and the ultimate payer — whether that is an insurance company or the government.

“Outcome-based measures and incentives are what need to be there to get you from a fee-for-service model to an actual improvement in the
health index.”

Aster is also investing in the home care sector and recently acquired a specialist home care health company in Abu Dhabi. In India, it has also been able to deliver the services typically reserved for an intensive care unit (ICU) in a home setting.

“In India, we have even delivered an ICU from the home — where if you have a ventilated patient who has to stay 90 days in a hospital it doesn’t make sense for the patient and it doesn’t make sense for the health system. So we have been able to move the patient back into their home and provide the care that is needed and ensure that they are monitored as efficiently remotely.”

Moopen sees huge potential for this approach in the Gulf.

“It comes back to culture,” she said. You don’t want your parents as they get older being in the hospital for long extended periods. If there is a way they can be closer to you but still get the proper care being rendered, that is ideal.”

