You are here

  • Home
  • Virus spread prompts Fed to slash rates in surprise move

Virus spread prompts Fed to slash rates in surprise move

A recovery in world stock markets picked up pace, as policymakers signaled a united front to address the economic fallout from the spreading coronavirus. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zgmfx

Updated 04 March 2020
AP

Virus spread prompts Fed to slash rates in surprise move

  • Decision is first time the US Federal Reserve has acted since 2019, when it reduced key short-term rate three times
Updated 04 March 2020
AP

WASHINGTON: In a surprise move, the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by a sizable half-percentage point on Tuesday in an effort to support the economy in the face of the spreading coronavirus.

Chairman Jerome Powell said at a news conference that the virus “will surely weigh on economic activity both here and abroad for some time.”

It was the Fed’s first move since last year, when it reduced its key short-term rate three times. It’s also the first time the central bank has cut its key rate between policy meetings since the 2008 financial crisis, and it’s the largest rate cut since then. The move, which the Fed’s policy committee backed unanimously, lowered its benchmark rate to a range of 1 percent to 1.25 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which had been down as much as 356 points shortly before the Fed’s announcement, initially jumped on the news when it was announced at 10 a.m. Eastern time. The surge was short-lived. By late morning, the Dow was down about 300 points. Still, on Monday, the Dow had rocketed up nearly 1,300 points — its largest percentage gain since 2009.

The Fed’s announcement of a steep rate cut signaled its growing concern that the coronavirus, which is depressing economic activity across the world, poses an escalating threat and could trigger a recession. Yet even before the Fed’s action Tuesday, economists had been cautioning that lower rates aren’t the ideal prescription for the threat posed by the coronavirus.

Lower borrowing rates can lead people and businesses to borrow and spend, which can boost economic activity. But they can’t directly solve the problems the virus has caused — from closed factories to canceled business travel to disrupted company supply chains.

“The Fed obviously cannot address the virus itself by cutting rates, but they can hope to short-circuit the potential for a negative response in financial markets that could make the economic impact of the virus even worse,” said Eric Winograd, senior economist at AB.

At his news conference after the rate cut, Powell was asked what had changed from last week, when several Fed officials said they saw no immediate need to cut rates even as stock markets endured their biggest losses since the 2008 financial crisis. The chairman replied that “we have seen a broader spread of the virus. So, we saw a risk to the economy and we chose to act.”

“We have come to the view now that it was time for us to act to support the economy,” he added.

The chairman acknowledged that there were limits to the Fed’s influence on the economy. But he said he believed that Tuesday’s surprise rate cut would provide a “meaningful boost to the economy.”

He acknowledged, though, that while central banks and fiscal policymakers can help mitigate the economic damage the “ultimate solution to this challenge will come from others, most notably health professionals.”

Paul Ashworth, chief US economist for Capital Economics, said, “With financial markets in turmoil and evidence growing that the coronavirus is developing into a pandemic, the Fed’s change of heart is entirely understandable.”

Ashworth noted that the Fed’s statement Tuesday repeated language it has used in the past that it would act as appropriate.” He said this may suggest that the Fed is leaning toward an additional rate cut, perhaps as soon as its next scheduled policy meeting in two weeks.

Across the world, business is slowing and in some places stopping altogether as a consequence of the virus. Factories in China have been struggling to grind slowly back to life. Many European vacation destinations have been all but deserted as leisure and corporate travel has diminished. And major companies around the world bracing for the risk that the economic landscape could worsen before it improves.

Indeed, Powell noted that “you are hearing concerns from people in the travel business, the hotel business and things like that.”

“We expect that will continue and probably will grow,” he said.

Google told its 8,000 full-time staffers and contractors at its European headquarters in Dublin to work from home Tuesday. Irish news reports have said that a Google staffer is being tested
for coronavirus. 

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Airlines face worsening virus impact, say bosses
Middle-East
UK to withdraw embassy staff as Iran coronavirus death toll rises

Aster executive Alisha Moopen: Gulf health care should look to home, not hospital

Updated 04 March 2020
Sean Cronin

Aster executive Alisha Moopen: Gulf health care should look to home, not hospital

  • Experts claim Saudi Arabia needs more primary care health services to tackle lifestyle diseases
Updated 04 March 2020
Sean Cronin

DUBAI: Gulf health care needs to move out of the hospital and nearer the home according to Aster DM Healthcare deputy managing director Alisha Moopen.

The group is investing heavily in technology to help the remote monitoring of patients, freeing up hospital beds for acute care.

It has already pioneered home-based intensive care in India and Moopen believes the concept could also be extended to the Gulf states such as Saudi Arabia where there is no shortage of hospital beds but a gap at the primary care level.

It comes at a time of huge upheaval in the regional health care sector where a decade of rampant hospital-building aimed at high-income patients has come unstuck, mirroring similar trends across the retail and residential real estate sectors.

“There is a strain because of the oversupply in general,” said Moopen, the daughter of founder Dr. Azad Moopen, who grew the company from a single clinic in Dubai in 1987 to become a vast regional health conglomerate employing more than 17,000 people.

“Everyone came in and set up for the top 10 percent of the population but at the bottom end there is a huge gap,” said Moopen in an interview in Dubai.

Now regional health care groups such as Aster are recasting their operations to adapt to the changing patient profiles in cities such as Dubai.

                     Alisha Moopen

Aster runs 25 hospitals across the GCC and India in addition to 116 clinics and 238 pharmacies.

In Saudi Arabia, the group operates the Aster Sanad Hospital in Riyadh, a 218-bed facility with another 69 beds in the process of being added as a part of an expansion plan.

Moopen sees the Kingdom as a big health care opportunity even though it is already well served with hospital beds.

“They have a lot of beds already in the system but what is missing is the primary care link. With the disease patterns you are seeing right now, what you really need is people to be managed at the primary care level. The incidence of obesity, diabetes and hypertension is huge so it requires a lot of effort in terms of lifestyle changes. I don’t think building hospital after hospital is the answer,” she said. “Primary care intervention is really what
is required in Saudi Arabia with its disease pattern and population demographics.”

More than 13 percent of hospital beds in Saudi Arabia are currently occupied by long-stay patients, according to the “Essence of Extended Care” report from KPMG.

The report said there is strong evidence to show health care provision in the Kingdom is far more skewed toward traditional hospital-based services than the world’s best performing health systems. 

KPMG estimates OECD countries spend about 28 percent of their health care resources on inpatient care, compared to 47 percent in Saudi Arabia.

The consultancy believes Saudi Arabia has huge potential to make greater use of technology to improve out-of-hospital care, home monitoring and tele-medicine.

Aster is already investing heavily in such technology.

“Technology is the key thing going forward,” said Moopen. “We have remote lifestyle disease programs. How do I know how many steps I’ve taken per day? How do I know what my blood sugar levels look like? You don’t need thousands of doctors, you just need a health management team that can take care of the wider population. This is an area we will invest in.”

Moopen said that a key factor in reducing the overall incidence of lifestyle diseases in the Kingdom was getting the payment model right between the health care provider and the ultimate payer — whether that is an insurance company or the government.

“Outcome-based measures and incentives are what need to be there to get you from a fee-for-service model to an actual improvement in the
health index.”

Aster is also investing in the home care sector and recently acquired a specialist home care health company in Abu Dhabi. In India, it has also been able to deliver the services typically reserved for an intensive care unit (ICU) in a home setting.

“In India, we have even delivered an ICU from the home — where if you have a ventilated patient who has to stay 90 days in a hospital it doesn’t make sense for the patient and it doesn’t make sense for the health system. So we have been able to move the patient back into their home and provide the care that is needed and ensure that they are monitored as efficiently remotely.”

Moopen sees huge potential for this approach in the Gulf.

“It comes back to culture,” she said. You don’t want your parents as they get older being in the hospital for long extended periods. If there is a way they can be closer to you but still get the proper care being rendered, that is ideal.”

Topics: Aster DM Healthcare

Related

Update
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces first case of coronavirus
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Health Ministry launches awareness platform

Latest updates

Amnesty says Iran killed two dozen children in November crackdown
What We Are Reading Today: Leadership
Concerts, sports events in UAE canceled, put off as virus spreads
Liverpool beaten again as Chelsea ease into FA Cup quarters
‘You’re a trafficker,’ Erdogan told as migrant crisis grows

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.