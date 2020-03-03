You are here

Rasanah issues 2019 Annual Strategic Report on Iranian affairs

Updated 04 March 2020
Arab News

Rasanah issues 2019 Annual Strategic Report on Iranian affairs

Updated 04 March 2020
Arab News

The International Institute for Iranian Studies (Rasanah) has published its Annual Strategic Report for 2019, which reviews the most prominent events in Iranian affairs and provides readers, especially those interested in Iranian affairs, a comprehensive insight and an in-depth analysis of Iran. The report is divided into three main parts: Internal Affairs, Arab Affairs, and International Affairs. 

The Ideological File within the Internal Affairs part shows the efforts the Iranian ruling system exerted to improve its image at home through the dismissal of Friday prayer leaders accused of corruption and abuse of power. The Political File explains why Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called for a popular referendum on the country’s relations with the West amidst the collapse of the nuclear deal, given the fact that Rouhani previously called for a referendum on the powers granted to him in a bid to mitigate the harsh criticism he faced. You read in The Economic File that the Iranian government had to make amendments to its national budget four months after its approval due to the deteriorating economic conditions as well as the implications of corruption for Iran at the ideological and political levels. The Military File unveils the moral support Iran received after it shot down an American drone and seized a UK oil tanker.  

The Arab Affairs part reveals that the comprehensive peace process in Yemen was thwarted by the complexities of the Yemeni crisis along with its various political components and by creating a strategic vacuum that has entrenched the Houthi presence in Yemen with Iran’s support. In 2019, Iraq turned into a battlefield between the US and Iran. This led the Iraqi people to launch massive protests over Iran’s sectarian and geopolitical project targeting their country. Faced with furious competition from Russia in Syria, Iran resorted to using economic and military tools to effect demographic change serving the interests of the Shiites and to make Syria a vassal state of Tehran. 

FASTFACT

In 2019, Iraq turned into a battlefield between the US and Iran. This led the Iraqi people to launch massive protests over Iran's sectarian and geopolitical project targeting their country

The protests in Lebanon starkly exposed the extent of corruption and the deteriorating economic and political conditions resulting from Iranian hegemony over Lebanon through its proxy group, Hezbollah. 

The International Affairs section highlights how the US advanced its maximum pressure campaign on Iran, affecting Iran’s domestic stability. 

Iran wagered on its policy of challenging Washington through circumventing US sanctions and uniting its domestic front. 

In the context of Russian-Iranian relations, 2019 can be called the year of mutual agreements between the two countries. Iran attempted to compensate for its drop in trade volumes with America and Europe by boosting its relations with Russia. Despite the activation of INSTEX to enable trade between Europe and Iran, the Europeans in general aligned more with the US position. In the context of Iran-China relations, Beijing continued its economic cooperation with Tehran but partially stopped its imports of Iranian oil. The rising trade war between Washington and Beijing provoked further developments in its relations with Tehran. India, despite its growing relationship with Washington, sees that its relationship with Tehran is quite significant due to many thorny issues; most predominantly Iran’s vital role in creating a strategic alliance with India to confront the Chinese-Pakistan alliance. 

Turkey and Iran prefer to deal with each other by dividing their bilateral relationship into separate issues — while direct confrontation and competition mark their relationship in Syria. 

Through analyzing the previously mentioned interrelated files on Iranian affairs, Rasanah’s Annual Strategic Report provides research and analysis regarding Iranian affairs on three levels: the internal, Arab and international levels, forecasting possible scenarios for 2020.

King Saud University wins 2020 CFA Institute Challenge

Updated 04 March 2020
Arab News

King Saud University wins 2020 CFA Institute Challenge

Updated 04 March 2020
Arab News

King Saud University was declared the winner of the 2020 CFA Institute Research Challenge in Saudi Arabia, in a close competition hosted by CFA Society Saudi Arabia, part of the worldwide network of CFA Institute member societies. The competing teams produced a report on the financial performance of Seera Group Holding, and then presented their investment case to a panel of judges consisting of well-known investment professionals. The teams were judged according to the soundness of their analysis and investment rationale.

King Saud University will compete against other universities in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regional final, which will take place in Jordan on April 1 and 2. The winning team of the regional competition will then compete globally on April 22 in New York against numerous top universities from Asia-Pacific and the Americas. Saudi universities that participated in this year’s challenge include: King Saud University, Prince Sultan University, and Dar Al-Hekma University. 

Ghanem Al-Ghanem, president of CFA Society Saudi Arabia, said: “We have been hosting the research challenge in Saudi Arabia for five years and every year we witness some great projects being developed by creative and motivated students from different universities in the country. We would like to extend our congratulations to King Saud University, as well as all other universities that participated in the challenge. CFA Society Saudi Arabia is proud to participate in grooming the next generation of investment professionals in Saudi Arabia, as the country continues to strengthen its stature as the preeminent financial hub in the region and beyond.” 

The CFA Institute Research Challenge is an annual, global competition in which students work in teams to research and analyze a publicly traded company and then write a research report on their assigned company with a buy, sell, or hold recommendation. The experience involves hands-on mentoring and intensive training in financial analysis. The competition showcases the students’ capacity to synthesize large quantities of data, conduct sharp analysis, and deliver persuasive and polished presentations through effective teamwork.

CFA Society Saudi Arabia represents the interests of 331 investment professionals in the Kingdom through advocacy, education, events, and professional development.

