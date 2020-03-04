You are here

Saudi police arrest two of four suspects in SR 1.95 million armed raid

The security team formed to investigate the crime was able to circle in on four citizens. (SPA)
Updated 04 March 2020
Arab News

  • The authorities are continuing their efforts to capture the other two perpetrators
RIYADH: Saudi police on Tuesday revealed that they have arrested two of four suspects accused of an armed raid on a vehicle transporting money collected from a bank in Riyadh.

The robbery took place on Dec. 13 last year. Lt. Col. Shakir Al-Tuwaijri, a spokesman for Riyadh Police Department, said investigators had determined that the robbers tracked the vehicle after it picked up the cash from a branch of the National Commercial Bank on Ibn Taymiyyah Road in Al-Shifa district.

They shot at the security guards in the vehicle with a pistol before robbing them and escaping with SR 1.95 million ($520,000). Their getaway car that had been stolen on Dec. 2, 2019 and was fitted with license plates from a different stolen car.

“The security team formed to investigate the crime was able to circle in on four citizens,” said Al-Tuwaijri. “Two of them left the Kingdom after committing the crime but (officers were) able to arrest the gang leader and another member. Both perpetrators are in their thirties and had committed another burglary on Dec. 6, 2019 in Al-Badia neighborhood in Riyadh, during which they stole SR 250,000. The authorities are continuing their efforts to capture the other two perpetrators.”

 

Topics: Saudi police bank robbery

Saudi Interpol provides training to help officials spot forged security documents

The participants included experts from the UAE and Oman, along with security personnel from Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
SPA

  • The participants included experts from the UAE and Oman, along with security personnel from Saudi Arabia
SPA

RIYADH: A course designed to improve and develop the skills needed when examining security documents began on Tuesday. The three-day training event, the first of its kind in the country, was organized by Saudi Interpol, the Kingdom’s gateway for international police investigations. It is being taught by specialists from the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) in France.

It aims to promote and develop the knowledge, skills and abilities required to examine documents, identify forgeries and the illegal use of security documents, develop security-printing techniques, manage and control borders, and electronically read travel documents.

The participants included experts from the UAE and Oman, along with security personnel from the Kingdom, including officers from General Security and Saudi Interpol.

 

Topics: Interpol

