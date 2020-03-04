Saudi Arabia’s KAUST “Entrepreneurship for All” course helps prepare leaders and innovators of tomorrow

You are here

JEDDAH: Students at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology on Tuesday completed a two-week “Entrepreneurship for All” course on leadership, entrepreneurship and innovation through design thinking. Design thinking refers to the cognitive, strategic and practical processes used to develop design concepts such as new products, buildings and machines.

The interactive course aimed to develop key basic skills, improve students’ ability to act on ideas that arise from their studies or research, and teach them how to apply design thinking to create prototypes and develop them into products ready for the market.

It focused on teaching students how to improve negotiation skills, build the foundations for strong business partnerships, and develop a broader understanding of leadership mechanisms by focusing on teamwork and leadership skills.

KAUST President Dr. Tony F. Chan said that the innovation skills gained by building a new company and marketing will remain with students throughout their careers. He added that KAUST worked in partnership with the Stanford Center for Professional Development to offer the course to all students, and will continue to do so in the future.

The course is part of KAUST’s efforts to contribute to the development of an economy in the Kingdom based on innovation and knowledge. The university has supported more than 240 startups through its entrepreneurship programs, and is focusing on enhancing the incubation environment for innovation in the country through the provision of education that can act as a transformative force to unleash the full potential of students.
 

RIYADH: Saudi police on Tuesday revealed that they have arrested two of four suspects accused of an armed raid on a vehicle transporting money collected from a bank in Riyadh.

The robbery took place on Dec. 13 last year. Lt. Col. Shakir Al-Tuwaijri, a spokesman for Riyadh Police Department, said investigators had determined that the robbers tracked the vehicle after it picked up the cash from a branch of the National Commercial Bank on Ibn Taymiyyah Road in Al-Shifa district.

They shot at the security guards in the vehicle with a pistol before robbing them and escaping with SR 1.95 million ($520,000). Their getaway car that had been stolen on Dec. 2, 2019 and was fitted with license plates from a different stolen car.

“The security team formed to investigate the crime was able to circle in on four citizens,” said Al-Tuwaijri. “Two of them left the Kingdom after committing the crime but (officers were) able to arrest the gang leader and another member. Both perpetrators are in their thirties and had committed another burglary on Dec. 6, 2019 in Al-Badia neighborhood in Riyadh, during which they stole SR 250,000. The authorities are continuing their efforts to capture the other two perpetrators.”

 

