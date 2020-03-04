Saudi Interpol provides training to help officials spot forged security documents

RIYADH: A course designed to improve and develop the skills needed when examining security documents began on Tuesday. The three-day training event, the first of its kind in the country, was organized by Saudi Interpol, the Kingdom’s gateway for international police investigations. It is being taught by specialists from the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) in France.
It aims to promote and develop the knowledge, skills and abilities required to examine documents, identify forgeries and the illegal use of security documents, develop security-printing techniques, manage and control borders, and electronically read travel documents.
The participants included experts from the UAE and Oman, along with security personnel from the Kingdom, including officers from General Security and Saudi Interpol.