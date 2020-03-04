You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt executes top militant extradited from Libya

Egypt executes top militant extradited from Libya

Blindfolded Hisham El-Ashmawi, a prominent Egyptian militant is escorted by Egyptian military officers and placed in a vehicle after being taken off a military plane at an airport in Cairo, Egypt. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/29sp6

Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Egypt executes top militant extradited from Libya

  • Ashmawy, a former Egyptian special forces officer, led the Sinai-based Ansar Bayt Al-Maqdis
  • Military and civilian courts had sentenced him to death before and after his extradition
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Top Egyptian militant suspect Hisham Al-Ashmawy was executed on Wednesday following his conviction over several high-profile attacks, the country’s military spokesman said.

Ashmawy, a former Egyptian special forces officer, led the Sinai-based Ansar Bayt Al-Maqdis, Egypt’s most active militant group, before it pledged allegiance to Islamic State in 2014.

He then moved with a group of followers to Egypt’s Western Desert, later crossing the border to Libya to join the Al-Qaeda-linked Ansar Al-Sharia, according to Egyptian officials.

He was captured in the east Libyan city of Derna in late 2018 and transferred to Egypt in May 2019.
Ashmawy was convicted on several charges including plotting a 2014 attack that killed 22 military guards, and the attempted assassination of a former interior minister in 2013.

Military and civilian courts had sentenced him to death before and after his extradition.

Egypt’s military spokesman posted a picture of Ashmawy with a thick beard dressed in orange prison overalls on Twitter. “This morning the death penalty was carried out on the terrorist Hisham Al-Ashmawy,” he wrote.

Local media including the state newspaper Al-Ahram as well as security sources had said last week that Ashmawy had been executed, though the news websites later took down their reports.

Topics: Egypt

Related

Middle-East
Egypt sentences notorious militant Hisham Ashmawy to death
Business & Economy
Egypt issues new rules on buying treasury stocks in bid to support market

Two Turkish soldiers killed in Syria by regime: ministry

Updated 04 March 2020
AFP

Two Turkish soldiers killed in Syria by regime: ministry

  • The Turkey said that the latest Syrian attack on its troops also wounded six soldiers
  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to depart for Moscow
Updated 04 March 2020
AFP

ANKARA: Turkey said that two more of its soldiers were killed Wednesday in a Syrian government attack in northwestern Syria, as steady clashes between the two national armies continued to rack up casualties.
Turkey has sent thousands of troops into the area to support Syrian insurgents holed up there, but hasn’t been able to stop the Russian-backed Syrian government offensive to retake the Idlib province.
Near the Turkish border, the Idlib area is the last rebel stronghold after nine years of war in Syria.
The Turkish Defense Ministry’s statement said that the latest Syrian attack on its troops also wounded six soldiers. It did not provide further details.
The assault came as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to depart for Moscow where he says he aims to broker a cease-fire in Syria with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Clashes between Turkish and Syrian forces in northwestern Syria have killed more than 50 Turkish troops in the past month, including 33 soldiers killed Thursday in a single airstrike.
Moscow has laid the blame for the escalation on Ankara, ahead of the summit between the two main power brokers in Syria.
Russian officials have said they hold Turkey responsible for the collapse of a cease-fire agreement reached in Sochi, Russia in 2018. They say Ankara has failed to honor the deal and rein in militants who continued attacking Syrian and Russian targets.

Topics: Turkey Syria Russia

Related

Middle-East
Turkey does not meet terms of pact in Syria’s Idlib: Russian media
Middle-East
Turkey’s pressure on EU by opening borders to Syrian refugees questioned

Latest updates

Egypt executes top militant extradited from Libya
Facebook gives WHO free ads in battle with coronavirus misinformation
Priyanka Chopra lauds power of social media in UAE talk
Two Turkish soldiers killed in Syria by regime: ministry
Azzedine Alaïa Association granted foundation status in Paris

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.