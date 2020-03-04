Chloe Okuno to direct psychological thriller for UAE’s Image Nation Abu Dhabi

DUBAI: Award-winning writer and director Chloe Okuno will helm the upcoming psychological thriller “Watcher,” an original by screenwriter Zack Ford.

“Watcher,” by the UAE’s film and entertainment company Image Nation Abu Dhabi and Los Angeles based Spooky Pictures, is set in the midst of a citywide panic over an active serial killer. A young woman moves into a new apartment with her fiancé only to be tormented by the feeling that she is being stalked by an unseen watcher in an adjacent building.

The film is currently being cast in preparation for an April shoot and will be produced by Aaron Kaplan, Sean Perrone, Mason Novick, John Finemore, Roy Lee and Steven Schneider.

Okuno established her name in this field after her first horror short film in 2014, which she directed as a thesis project for the American Film Institute graduate program, garnered praise at festivals around the country.

She has since been hired to write Orion’s remake of the 1977 supernatural thriller “Audrey Rose.”