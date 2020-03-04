Chloe Okuno to direct psychological thriller for UAE’s Image Nation Abu Dhabi

You are here

Chloe Okuno established her name in this field after her first horror short film in 2014. (Getty)
DUBAI: Award-winning writer and director Chloe Okuno will helm the upcoming psychological thriller “Watcher,” an original by screenwriter Zack Ford. 

“Watcher,” by the UAE’s film and entertainment company Image Nation Abu Dhabi and Los Angeles based Spooky Pictures, is set in the midst of a citywide panic over an active serial killer. A young woman moves into a new apartment with her fiancé only to be tormented by the feeling that she is being stalked by an unseen watcher in an adjacent building.

The film is currently being cast in preparation for an April shoot and will be produced by Aaron Kaplan, Sean Perrone, Mason Novick, John Finemore, Roy Lee and Steven Schneider.

Okuno established her name in this field after her first horror short film in 2014, which she directed as a thesis project for the American Film Institute graduate program, garnered praise at festivals around the country. 

She has since been hired to write Orion’s remake of the 1977 supernatural thriller “Audrey Rose.” 

Topics: Chloe Okuno Image Nation Abu Dhabi Watcher

Sherine Abdel Wahab’s husband, singer Hossam Habib, has reportedly been sentenced to a year in jail. (Instagram)
Updated 34 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Egyptian popstar Sherine Abdel Wahab’s husband, singer Hossam Habib, has reportedly been sentenced to a year in jail for attempted murder, according to news outlet Al-Bawaba. The ruling was issued by the New Cairo Court in Egypt.

The singer was accused by Egyptian producer and Sherine’s ex-manager Yasser Khalil, who reported Habib to authorities in December, after the singer, along with a few other men, reportedly went to the producer’s house where a scuffle ensued, resulting in Khalil getting injured.

The court’s acquitted the producer, while Habib was sentenced to a year in prison and fined 10 thousand Egyptian pounds, reported Al-Bawaba.

Habib has appealed the court’s decision with a hearing set for early April. 

Abdel Wahab wed Habib in April 2018 in Cairo — with Sherine’s two daughters, Maryam and Hana, from her previous marriage to Egyptian composer Mohamed Moustafa — both in attendance.

Topics: Sherine Abdel Wahab

