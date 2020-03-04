You are here

Arab coalition foils attempt to attack oil tanker in Arabian Sea

The Arab coalition has foiled an attempt to attack an oil tanker in the Arabian Sea, coalition spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said. (SPA)
  • Four boats attempted to attack the ship and trigger an explosion by using one of these boats that was unmanned and controlled from a distance
RIYADH: The Arab coalition has foiled an attempt to attack an oil tanker in the Arabian Sea, coalition spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said on Wednesday. 

The attack took place 166 kilometers south east of the Yemeni port of Nishtun on Tuesday at 02:39 P.M. whilst the tanker traveled towards the Gulf of Aden. Four boats attempted to attack the ship and trigger an explosion by using one of these boats that was unmanned and controlled from a distance.

Al-Maliki said that coalition’s joint forces continue to take necessary measures to destroy any maritime threats in the area that the coalition carries out naval operations. The coalition also called on its international partners to unite with it in thwarting these threats to global safety.

 

 

Iran cancels Friday prayers in major cities amid outbreak

AFP
Reuters

  • IranWire news site reported that Iran’s first vice president Eshaq Jahangiri has tested positive for coronavirus and is undergoing treatment, no official confirmation yet
  • There are now over 3,140 cases of the new virus across the Mideast
TEHRAN: Friday prayers in Iran have been canceled across all provincial capitals amid the country’s growing coronavirus outbreak, state television said.

The report Wednesday comes as Tehran and other areas canceled Friday prayers last week over the outbreak.

Iran earlier announced that the new coronavirus has killed 92 people amid 2,922 confirmed cases across the Islamic Republic, the highest death toll in the world outside of China.

Meanwhile, the IranWire news site reported that Iran’s first vice president Eshaq Jahangiri has tested positive for coronavirus and is undergoing treatment.
IranWire cited an “informed source.” There was no immediate confirmation from Iranian officials.
Several Iranian officials have been infected with the coronavirus and one senior official died from a coronavirus infection on Monday.

Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour announced the new figures at a news conference in Tehran, raising Iran’s death toll from the new illness to higher than Italy’s, where there has also been a serious spike in infections.

There are now over 3,140 cases of the new virus across the Mideast. Of those outside Iran in the region, most link back to the Islamic Republic.

Experts worry Iran may be underreporting the number of cases it has.

“The virus has no wings to fly,” Jahanpour said. “We are the ones who transfer it to each other.”

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani meanwhile acknowledged that the virus was in nearly all of Iran’s 31 provinces while speaking at a Cabinet meeting Wednesday.

“This disease is a widespread one,” he said, according to a transcript. “It encompasses almost all of our provinces and is, in a sense, a global disease that many countries in the world have become infected with, and we must work together to tackle this problem as quickly as possible.”

