Shooting stars: Photo display puts Saudi Arabia in the frame

JEDDAH: A 100 photographs by leading local and international photographers focusing on subjects ranging from architecture and wildlife to advertising and fashion are on show at a landmark exhibition in Jeddah.

Entitled “100 Photos,” the exhibition featuring the work of 86 amateur and professional photographers comes at a time of growing interest in the medium in the Kingdom

The display was inaugurated at the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts by Saudi poet Saleh Al-Shadi, and attended by pioneering Saudi photographers Eisa Al-Angawi, Khaled Khidr and Saud Mahjoub along with photography enthusiasts.

“Photography has become an important artistic and recreational practice in Saudi Arabia,” said Omar Al-Nahdi, director of the society’s photography committee and winner of the Colors of Saudi Arabia competition in 2018.

“With this exhibition, we show the breadth of photography practiced in the Kingdom.”

Al-Nahdi said that the exhibition will allow photographers and artists to share experiences and techniques, as well as offer access to expertise and networking.

The exhibition in its first edition is showcasing the best photos of the year from photographers in 13 countries.

“It is important that supporters of photography support community initiatives like this one and the works on display,” said Tahani Katib, from Soura HD, a studio specializing in photo printing.







The exhibition includes photographs by a new generation of image-makers, including Yomn Almonia, a Saudi photographer whose work explores the beauty of Arabian horses and the desert.

“Deserts have always fascinated me, and I am sharing some the photos of my trip to the Empty Quarter, where I was able to capture beautiful shots,” she said.

Khalid Khidr, a well-known Saudi photographer who has photographed members of the Saudi royal family since the late 1970s, is also featured. His images from the holy sites at Makkah and Madinah as well as other cities shine a light on progress in the Kingdom in recent decades.

“The Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts is playing a positive role in promoting the work of many young photographers,” he said. “This exhibition provides a unique opportunity for young photographers to be highlighted as artists and gives them the confidence to continue creating art. They will remember the experience for a lifetime.”

Saudi photographer Eisa Al-Angawi said that all the photographers featured in the exhibition “strive for good photos in challenging situations.”

