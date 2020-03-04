You are here

Shooting stars: Photo display puts Saudi Arabia in the frame

The exhibition features the work of 86 amateur and professional photographers
The exhibition features the work of 86 amateur and professional photographers
The exhibition features the work of 86 amateur and professional photographers
The exhibition features the work of 86 amateur and professional photographers
The exhibition features the work of 86 amateur and professional photographers
The exhibition features the work of 86 amateur and professional photographers
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: A 100 photographs by leading local and international photographers focusing on subjects ranging from architecture and wildlife to advertising and fashion are on show at a landmark exhibition in Jeddah.

Entitled “100 Photos,” the exhibition featuring the work of 86 amateur and professional photographers comes at a time of growing interest in the medium in the Kingdom

The display was inaugurated at the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts by Saudi poet Saleh Al-Shadi, and attended by pioneering Saudi photographers Eisa Al-Angawi, Khaled Khidr and Saud Mahjoub along with photography enthusiasts.

“Photography has become an important artistic and recreational practice in Saudi Arabia,” said Omar Al-Nahdi, director of the society’s photography committee and winner of the Colors of Saudi Arabia competition in 2018.

“With this exhibition, we show the breadth of photography practiced in the Kingdom.”

Al-Nahdi said that the exhibition will allow photographers and artists to share experiences and techniques, as well as offer access to expertise and networking.

The exhibition in its first edition is showcasing the best photos of the year from photographers in 13 countries.

“It is important that supporters of photography support community initiatives like this one and the works on display,” said Tahani Katib, from Soura HD, a studio specializing in photo printing.




“Deserts have always fascinated me, and I am sharing some the photos of my trip to the Empty Quarter, where I was able to capture beautiful shots,” she said.

Khalid Khidr, a well-known Saudi photographer who has photographed members of the Saudi royal family since the late 1970s, is also featured. His images from the holy sites at Makkah and Madinah as well as other cities shine a light on progress in the Kingdom in recent decades. 

“The Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts is playing a positive role in promoting the work of many young photographers,” he said. “This exhibition provides a unique opportunity for young photographers to be highlighted as artists and gives them the confidence to continue creating art. They will remember the experience for a lifetime.”

Saudi photographer Eisa Al-Angawi said that all the photographers featured in the exhibition “strive for good photos in challenging situations.”
 

New Saudi driving academy to train 200,000 women over 10 years

Bander Abdul Aziz

DAMMAM: Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Naif on Wednesday inaugurated a new Saudi driving academy which aims to train 200,000 women over the next 10 years.

The dedicated center in Al-Ahsa governorate will be the first of its kind in the Kingdom and the Middle East in terms of its size, quality and use of smart technologies.

Opening the training establishment, Prince Saud pointed out the importance of developing education around driving, integrating modern technologies, and promoting a culture of traffic safety.

He also praised Saudi Aramco for providing services to the academy which would help toward creating a unique experience for new learners.

Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said the academy was expected to train 200,000 women over the next decade and he thanked Prince Saud for his generous support.

More than 250 Saudi women will be employed at the academy to work as trainers, lecturers, and in other areas, with another 50 female staff expected to be taken on by the end of March next year.

Female trainees will receive the same high-quality educational curriculum as offered at the Saudi Aramco Driving Education Center in Dhahran.

The new academy building covers a plot of around 3,500 square meters, while the training field area is 50,000 square meters. The center also boasts 115 vehicles, 11 state-of-the-art interactive simulators that recreate real scenarios in the Al-Ahsa region, five smart classrooms, meeting halls, daycare services, a clinic, and an online test room.

