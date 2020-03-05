You are here

  • Home
  • Mohammed Al-Naji Al-Qahtani, rector of the University of Hafr Al-Batin

Mohammed Al-Naji Al-Qahtani, rector of the University of Hafr Al-Batin

Mohammed Al-Naji Al-Qahtani
Short Url

https://arab.news/ydaf5

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Mohammed Al-Naji Al-Qahtani, rector of the University of Hafr Al-Batin

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Mohammed Al-Naji Al-Qahtani has been the rector of the University of Hafr Al-Batin since May 2018.

He gained a bachelor’s degree in science and education from King Saud University and obtained two master’s degrees in educational administration and general management from the University of Southern California in the US. In 1987, he also gained a Ph.D. in organizational leadership and educational planning.

Al-Qahtani has had five books published on his specialty area and has written more than 40 articles and research papers for journals, conferences and discussion sessions.

He has held numerous key positions including being principal and then dean of the faculty of education at King Faisal University, where he administered the secretariat of the university council, and was nominated as director of King Khalid University’s research center.

His career began as an assistant professor and later associate professor at King Faisal University before he moved on to become a professor in organizational leadership and educational planning at King Khalid University.

He has also presided over, or been a member of, many technical, academic and educational committees.

Al-Qahtani was a member of the municipality council of Asir district as well as being a consultant for various governmental and private institutions.

As a member of the Shoura Council he occupied many significant positions including chairman of the human resources and administration committee, deputy chairman of the educational affairs and scientific research committee, and roles on other special committees of the council.

Topics: Who's Who University of Hafr Al-Batin

Related

Saudi Arabia
Mohammed Al-Hayaza, president of Alfaisal University
Saudi Arabia
Dr. Sami Al-Homod, assistant minister for planning and development at the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources

We are not blackmailing anyone, says CTS chief

Updated 38 min 32 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD

We are not blackmailing anyone, says CTS chief

  • Kieran O’Sullivan slams STC for ‘name calling,’ says he has respect for Saudi people
Updated 38 min 32 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD

LONDON: The head of an international electronics company denied on Wednesday that they were blackmailing the Saudi telecoms provider STC with a lawsuit over the similarity between the two companies’ logos.

“I want to be very clear about this, we’re not blackmailing anybody,” Kieran O’Sullivan, chairman and chief executive of CTS, told Arab News. “There’s no need to resort to name-calling, we’re professional people.

“We’ve got great respect and admiration for the Saudi people and their creativity, we do not believe STC’s actions reflect on the Saudi people.”

The dispute began in December when the Saudi company revealed its new logo as part of a rebranding. Marketing experts and others drew attention to its similarity with the logo of CTS, which makes sensors and other electronic components. 

CTS filed a lawsuit in the Saudi courts in January, claiming its trademark had been infringed on. In February, STC accused an unknown company of blackmail and said it would take the necessary measures to protect the group and its shareholders’ rights.

O’Sullivan said: “If STC wants to use our property then they should not just take it. We’re open to reaching a constructive business solution together, and that’s not blackmail.

“We’ve been very cordial throughout the whole process; we’ve made concerted efforts to handle this issue privately. However, STC is not engaged in a serious manner, therefore from our perspective, CTS has taken the necessary steps to protect our property.

“We think we’ve got a very good case and the copying is very evident, we are confident that the Saudi justice system will treat this case with the fairness and the gravity it deserves.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia CTS STC

Related

Business & Economy
STC denies logo copycat claims, denounces ‘blackmail’ attempts
Media
Saudi Telecom’s new logo slammed for being ‘almost identical’ to US firm

Latest updates

Mohammed Al-Naji Al-Qahtani, rector of the University of Hafr Al-Batin
‘I fear for the whole country,’ says senior Lebanon politician Walid Jumblatt
Biden surges past Sanders in Democratic race as Bloomberg exits
We are not blackmailing anyone, says CTS chief
EU backs Greece and rejects Turkish ‘use of migrants’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.