Mohammed Al-Naji Al-Qahtani has been the rector of the University of Hafr Al-Batin since May 2018.

He gained a bachelor’s degree in science and education from King Saud University and obtained two master’s degrees in educational administration and general management from the University of Southern California in the US. In 1987, he also gained a Ph.D. in organizational leadership and educational planning.

Al-Qahtani has had five books published on his specialty area and has written more than 40 articles and research papers for journals, conferences and discussion sessions.

He has held numerous key positions including being principal and then dean of the faculty of education at King Faisal University, where he administered the secretariat of the university council, and was nominated as director of King Khalid University’s research center.

His career began as an assistant professor and later associate professor at King Faisal University before he moved on to become a professor in organizational leadership and educational planning at King Khalid University.

He has also presided over, or been a member of, many technical, academic and educational committees.

Al-Qahtani was a member of the municipality council of Asir district as well as being a consultant for various governmental and private institutions.

As a member of the Shoura Council he occupied many significant positions including chairman of the human resources and administration committee, deputy chairman of the educational affairs and scientific research committee, and roles on other special committees of the council.