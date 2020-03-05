You are here

Egypt plans to sell $500m Banque du Caire stake via IPO

People walk in front of a branch of Banque Du Caire at the Upper Egypt city of Aswan, Egypt February 21, 2020. Picture taken February 21, 2020. (REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh)
Updated 05 March 2020
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt aims to sell a minority stake in state-owned Banque du Caire in an initial public offering (IPO) starting mid-April in a sale worth about $500 million, provided investor interest holds up in the face of the coronavirus, its chairman said.

It would be Egypt’s biggest sale of state assets since 2006. The bank is part of a revived program of selling shares in a long list of state companies that was announced three years ago but has faced repeated delays.

“Our plan is to go with the IPO by mid-April, but it depends on the market conditions. For us, if you’re talking about the readiness of the bank, we are very ready,” Chairman Tarek Fayed said in an interview.

“Definitely, lots of stuff has been evolving in the last two weeks, the coronavirus,” Fayed said, but he also said that during a trip overseas last week he found continued investor interest. 

“The appetite is still strong. But nobody knows what could happen in the next 10 to 15 days.”

Fayed said he was in discussions with a couple of cornerstone investors who would be guaranteed participation to strengthen the offer. Multilateral development institutions would also be involved at an early stage.

“The program allows us to go up to 45 percent. But the main objective is to raise funds in the vicinity of $500 million. So if we translate the $500 million into a percentage this could leave us in the range of 20 percent to 30 percent of the float of the bank’s ownership,” Fayed said.

Of this, $50 million to $75 million would be sold to one or more anchor investors, Fayed said.

Banque du Caire is owned by state-owned Banque Misr, which in the mid-2000s took over Banque du Caire’s nonperforming loans in exchange for assets.

With assets of 183.4 billion Egyptian pounds ($11.70 billion) at the end of 2019, Banque du Caire ranks sixth or seventh among Egyptian banks.

Stock exchange boost 

Fayed said the sale would be a spur to the Egyptian stock exchange, where activity has dwindled in the past few years.

Egypt in 2008 came close to selling Banque du Caire to the National Bank of Greece, but the deal never closed, partly because of a backlash against privatizations.

The last sale of state assets on a similar or larger scale was in 2006, when Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo bought 80 percent of Bank of Alexandria for $1.6 billion.

A former Citibank employee, Fayed worked for a decade at Egypt’s central bank where he oversaw banking supervision and financial stability before taking over as Banque du Caire’s chairman and CEO in January 2018.

“When we came, myself, a new board, and new management team, we came up with a totally different approach,” he said.

Fayed said his strategy had been to take advantage the high liquidity in Egypt’s banking system and Banque du Caire itself by tapping different lending activities and expanding products.

The bank doubled its corporate book in the last two years to more than 40 billion Egyptian pounds and increased its number of corporate clients to more than 400 from 170.

It also expanded its profitable microfinance business, in which Banque du Caire’s 300,000 clients account for 25 percent of the Egyptian microfinance market, where margins can reach 16%.

The new strategy has been paying off. The bank said net profit jumped 59 percent in 2019 to 3.96 billion pounds.

Britain’s Flybe among first airlines to fail since coronavirus emergence

Updated 05 March 2020
Reuters

  • ‘All flights have been grounded and the UK business has ceased trading with immediate effect’
  • Flybe’s current owners are Connect Airways, a consortium created by Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group and Cyrus Capital
LONDON: British regional airline Flybe said early on Thursday it entered into administration, as the already struggling carrier failed to withstand the plunge in travel demand caused by coronavirus.
“All flights have been grounded and the UK business has ceased trading with immediate effect,” the airline said, adding that accounting firm EY had been called in to handle the administration, a form of creditor protection.
The airline’s failure puts 2,000 jobs at risk and causes a headache for Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his plan to boost regional transport links.
A UK government spokesman said the government was working closely with the airline industry to reduce any disruption to routes operated by Flybe.
Flybe is among the first airlines to go out of business since the emergence of coronavirus, which surfaced in China last year and has since claimed around 3,000 lives and sharply reduced travel demand.
Some major airlines have said they will need to cut costs to weather the downturn in bookings, particularly since late February when Europe’s worst outbreak emerged in Italy.
British Airways, easyJet, Lufthansa and United Airlines are among those announcing cost-saving measures.
Flybe was already in financial trouble before coronavirus hit.
The airline, which connects smaller UK cities, was rescued from near collapse in mid-January, when shareholders agreed to invest more money alongside UK government support for the airline.
Flybe’s current owners are Connect Airways, a consortium created by Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group and Cyrus Capital. The group have invested £110 million ($141.6 million) since buying Flybe in 2019.
Stobart did not respond to a request for comment. Virgin Atlantic and Cyrus could not immediately be reached.
Flybe had been pinning hopes for survival on a government loan plus a reduction in air passenger duty, a tax charged by Britain on flights, but help did not come in time, meaning that its regional routes in Britain are now at risk.
PM Johnson said in January that Flybe was important for Britain’s transport links and that the government would do what it could to help the carrier.
His government has a plan to try to boost regions of Britain beyond London. Without Flybe though, some regional airports like Exeter, Birmingham and Southampton will have much poorer connections within Britain and to Europe.
Flybe’s network of routes includes more than half of UK domestic flights outside London. It has 68 aircraft and carries 8 million passengers a year between 71 airports in the UK and Europe.

