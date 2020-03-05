Oil rises as OPEC, allies work on big output cut

You are here

A technical panel of several representatives from OPEC states, Russia and other producers recommended on Tuesday cutting output by between 0.6-1.0 million barrels per day (bpd) during the second quarter only. (AFP)
LONDON: Brent oil prices rose on Wednesday on expectations that major producers have moved closer to an agreement to enact deeper output cuts aimed at offsetting the slump in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Brent crude was up by 91 cents, or 1.7 percent, at $52.77 a barrel at 1442 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up by $1.03, or 2.2 percent, at $48.21 a barrel.

Saudi Arabia and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are seeking to persuade Russia on Wednesday to join them in large additional oil output cuts to prop up prices which have tumbled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“With demand-side uncertainties having already dragged Brent futures about 19 percent lower since the start of the year ... oil’s upside appears significantly capped amid persistent concerns over the coronavirus outbreak,” said Han Tan, a market analyst at FXTM.

A technical panel of several representatives from OPEC states, Russia and other producers recommended on Tuesday cutting output by between 0.6-1.0 million barrels per day (bpd) during the second quarter only.

Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said the market was facing a surplus.

“There is no doubt that there is an imbalance in the supply and demand of oil. Right now, the supply in the market is greater than demand,” Zanganeh said. “It’s necessary for OPEC and non-OPEC to make all their efforts to balance the market.”

Goldman Sachs again cut its Brent price forecast, to $45 a barrel in April, while expecting Brent gradually recovering to $60 a barrel by the year-end.

The bank said while an output cut by OPEC “will help normalize oil demand and inventories later this year, they can’t prevent an already started large oil inventory accumulation.”

Morgan Stanley also cut its second quarter 2020 Brent price forecast to $55 per barrel and its WTI outlook to $50 on expectations that China’s 2020 oil demand growth would be close to zero and that demand elsewhere may weaken because of the virus.

The US Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Tuesday in a bid to shield the world’s largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus, but the decision offered only limited support for crude.

“Yet far from easing virus anxieties, the surprise move had the opposite effect. Market players fretted over the suddenness of the Fed’s decision," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

US crude oil inventories rose in the most recent week, while gasoline and distillate stocks fell, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

Crude inventories rose by 1.7 million barrels in the week to Feb. 28 to 446.6 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations for a build of 2.6 million barrels.

Britain’s Flybe among first airlines to fail since coronavirus emergence

LONDON: British regional airline Flybe said early on Thursday it entered into administration, as the already struggling carrier failed to withstand the plunge in travel demand caused by coronavirus.
“All flights have been grounded and the UK business has ceased trading with immediate effect,” the airline said, adding that accounting firm EY had been called in to handle the administration, a form of creditor protection.
The airline’s failure puts 2,000 jobs at risk and causes a headache for Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his plan to boost regional transport links.
A UK government spokesman said the government was working closely with the airline industry to reduce any disruption to routes operated by Flybe.
Flybe is among the first airlines to go out of business since the emergence of coronavirus, which surfaced in China last year and has since claimed around 3,000 lives and sharply reduced travel demand.
Some major airlines have said they will need to cut costs to weather the downturn in bookings, particularly since late February when Europe’s worst outbreak emerged in Italy.
British Airways, easyJet, Lufthansa and United Airlines are among those announcing cost-saving measures.
Flybe was already in financial trouble before coronavirus hit.
The airline, which connects smaller UK cities, was rescued from near collapse in mid-January, when shareholders agreed to invest more money alongside UK government support for the airline.
Flybe’s current owners are Connect Airways, a consortium created by Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group and Cyrus Capital. The group have invested £110 million ($141.6 million) since buying Flybe in 2019.
Stobart did not respond to a request for comment. Virgin Atlantic and Cyrus could not immediately be reached.
Flybe had been pinning hopes for survival on a government loan plus a reduction in air passenger duty, a tax charged by Britain on flights, but help did not come in time, meaning that its regional routes in Britain are now at risk.
PM Johnson said in January that Flybe was important for Britain’s transport links and that the government would do what it could to help the carrier.
His government has a plan to try to boost regions of Britain beyond London. Without Flybe though, some regional airports like Exeter, Birmingham and Southampton will have much poorer connections within Britain and to Europe.
Flybe’s network of routes includes more than half of UK domestic flights outside London. It has 68 aircraft and carries 8 million passengers a year between 71 airports in the UK and Europe.

Topics: aviation Flybe Britain

