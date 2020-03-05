SABIC highlights role in construction during Future Projects Forum in Riyadh

SABIC highlighted its expertise, showcased its major products in the field of construction, and underlined its role in supporting significant future projects during its sponsorship of the Future Projects Forum (FPF), organized by the Saudi Contractors Authority in Riyadh from Feb. 25 to 26.

The forum, which was inaugurated under the patronage of Prince Muhammad bin Abdulrahman, deputy governor of Riyadh, in the presence of SABIC General Manager of Megaprojects Abdul Aziz Alqahtani, had the participation of 35 agencies with 850 projects exceeding SR600 billion ($160 billion).

SABIC’s participation is part of its contribution to strengthening the national economy and achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. The company believes this event encourages an exchange of expertise to stimulate the construction sector.

SABIC’s pavilion received investors, entrepreneurs, and contractors. A working paper was presented by Turki Al-Rasheed, director, project development, SABIC, in which he discussed the company’s efforts to develop its expertise in project management and support local content and future projects.

FPF is the largest event of its kind in the Middle East. It is a platform for stimulating the construction sector through the exchange of ideas on the best practices to create added value for the economy.