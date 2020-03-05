You are here

SABIC highlights role in construction during Future Projects Forum in Riyadh

SABIC is a global leader in diversified chemicals headquartered in Riyadh. (AN file photo)
Updated 05 March 2020
Arab News

SABIC highlights role in construction during Future Projects Forum in Riyadh

Updated 05 March 2020
Arab News

SABIC highlighted its expertise, showcased its major products in the field of construction, and underlined its role in supporting significant future projects during its sponsorship of the Future Projects Forum (FPF), organized by the Saudi Contractors Authority in Riyadh from Feb. 25 to 26.

The forum, which was inaugurated under the patronage of Prince Muhammad bin Abdulrahman, deputy governor of Riyadh, in the presence of SABIC General Manager of Megaprojects Abdul Aziz Alqahtani, had the participation of 35 agencies with 850 projects exceeding SR600 billion ($160 billion).

SABIC’s participation is part of its contribution to strengthening the national economy and achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. The company believes this event encourages an exchange of expertise to stimulate the construction sector. 

SABIC’s pavilion received investors, entrepreneurs, and contractors. A working paper was presented by Turki Al-Rasheed, director, project development, SABIC, in which he discussed the company’s efforts to develop its expertise in project management and support local content and future projects.

FPF is the largest event of its kind in the Middle East. It is a platform for stimulating the construction sector through the exchange of ideas on the best practices to create added value for the economy.

New Saudi driving academy to train 200,000 women over 10 years

Updated 05 March 2020
Bander Abdul Aziz

New Saudi driving academy to train 200,000 women over 10 years

  • The center will create a unique experience for new learners
Updated 05 March 2020
Bander Abdul Aziz

DAMMAM: Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Naif on Wednesday inaugurated a new Saudi driving academy which aims to train 200,000 women over the next 10 years.

The dedicated center in Al-Ahsa governorate will be the first of its kind in the Kingdom and the Middle East in terms of its size, quality and use of smart technologies.

Opening the training establishment, Prince Saud pointed out the importance of developing education around driving, integrating modern technologies, and promoting a culture of traffic safety.

HIGHLIGHT

More than 250 Saudi women will be employed at the academy to work as trainers, lecturers, and in other areas, with another 50 female staff expected to be taken on by the end of March next year.

He also praised Saudi Aramco for providing services to the academy which would help toward creating a unique experience for new learners.

Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said the academy was expected to train 200,000 women over the next decade and he thanked Prince Saud for his generous support.

More than 250 Saudi women will be employed at the academy to work as trainers, lecturers, and in other areas, with another 50 female staff expected to be taken on by the end of March next year.

Female trainees will receive the same high-quality educational curriculum as offered at the Saudi Aramco Driving Education Center in Dhahran.

The new academy building covers a plot of around 3,500 square meters, while the training field area is 50,000 square meters. The center also boasts 115 vehicles, 11 state-of-the-art interactive simulators that recreate real scenarios in the Al-Ahsa region, five smart classrooms, meeting halls, daycare services, a clinic, and an online test room.

