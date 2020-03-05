AEC Activa

The Advanced Electronics Company (AEC) won an award in the category of “Best in Saudization — Manufacturing Sector” at the In-Kingdom Total Value Add Program for the Supply Sector (IKTVA) forum and exhibition. The event was organized by Saudi Aramco at the Dhahran International Exhibition Center in Alkhobar on Feb. 24 and 25.
The IKTVA Excellence Awards recognize the efforts of the partners of Saudi Aramco who have displayed continued outstanding performance in achieving local added value. Award winners are considered role models for other companies through their support to Aramco in achieving its objectives, at the forefront of which is the localization of the supply chain by 70 percent and the increase of exports by 30 percent by the year 2021.
Saudis represent more than 80 percent of AEC’s 2,100 employees, including 300 trained, qualified, and certified Saudi engineers working across the company’s different departments.
AEC CEO Abdul Aziz Al-Duailej said the accomplishment represents the AEC’s mission to attract Saudi talents and develop their skills to build a professional national working team that supports and drives the company to the ranks of major global companies in order to fulfill the aspirations of the Kingdom’s leadership and realize the objectives of Vision 2030.