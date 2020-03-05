AEC Activa

You are here

Updated 05 March 2020
Arab News

The Advanced Electronics Company (AEC) won an award in the category of “Best in Saudization — Manufacturing Sector” at the In-Kingdom Total Value Add Program for the Supply Sector (IKTVA) forum and exhibition. The event was organized by Saudi Aramco at the Dhahran International Exhibition Center in Alkhobar on Feb. 24 and 25.

The IKTVA Excellence Awards recognize the efforts of the partners of Saudi Aramco who have displayed continued outstanding performance in achieving local added value. Award winners are considered role models for other companies through their support to Aramco in achieving its objectives, at the forefront of which is the localization of the supply chain by 70 percent and the increase of exports by 30 percent by the year 2021.

Saudis represent more than 80 percent of AEC’s 2,100 employees, including 300 trained, qualified, and certified Saudi engineers working across the company’s different departments.

AEC CEO Abdul Aziz Al-Duailej said the accomplishment represents the AEC’s mission to attract Saudi talents and develop their skills to build a professional national working team that supports and drives the company to the ranks of major global companies in order to fulfill the aspirations of the Kingdom’s leadership and realize the objectives of Vision 2030.

Topics: Advanced Electronics Company (AEC)

Saudi Arabia’s new policies can tackle drop in oil prices: study

Updated 05 March 2020
Arab News

A KAPSARC study has revealed that the drop in oil prices after 2012 did not create any structural break in either the long- or short-run relationship of the non-oil GDP with the government’s current and capital expenditure.

The KAPSARC paper found that the Saudi fiscal initiatives play a vital role in keeping the non-oil sector at the heart of the country’s economic development.

The study showed that a 1 percent increase in the current and capital expenditure can lead to 0.3 percent and 0.02 percent increases, respectively, in non-oil sector, which can also be added-value in the long term, while the rise of 1 percent in the contemporaneous growth rates of the current and capital expenditure is associated with 0.13 percent and 0.01 percent increases, respectively, in the non-oil GDP growth in the short run.

The study presented positive effects of labor and capital on the non-oil GDP, showing that a 1 percent rise in both labor and capital each increase the non-oil GDP by an average of 0.51 percent and 0.26 percent, respectively, in the long term.

According to “The Impact of Fiscal Policy on Non-Oil GDP in Saudi Arabia,” the Kingdom implemented a bunch of initiatives, and took adequate measures to raise its capability in reshaping its development plan outside the oil sector.  

These initiatives include energy allowances and other subsidies, private sector development plans, including soft loans to boost economic growth, the implementation of giga projects and the Saudi Vision 2030 realization programs.

Researchers from KAPSARC recommended five policies that would help to achieve Vision 2030 objectives. These are: Focusing on developing human capital by investing in education and vocational training; involving private sector in capital projects; applying more governance reforms to boost productivity; using the fiscal space to support the development of Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economy in the short and long run; and improving the Kingdom’s business environment for domestic and foreign investments.

KAPSARC is a non-profit global institution dedicated to independent research into energy economics, policy, technology, and the environment across all types of energy. The center is focused on finding solutions for the most effective and productive use of energy to enable economic and social progress nationally, regionally, and globally.

Topics: KAPSARC

