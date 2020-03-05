You are here

  • Home
  • Philippine police chief, 7 others injured in chopper crash

Philippine police chief, 7 others injured in chopper crash

1 / 5
The helicopter was carrying the Philippine national police chief and seven other people when it crashed after hitting a power cable on takeoff. (AP)
2 / 5
A traffic enforcer moves debris from a helicopter that crashed in San Pedro, Laguna on Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AP)
3 / 5
Investigators stand next to the remains of a bell 429 helicopter, whose passengers were ranking national police generals including the chief of the national police General Archie Gamboa, after it crashed seconds after taking off in San Pedro town, Laguna province, south of Manila on March 5, 2020. According to press reports, all the passengers were brought to the nearest hospital for treatment. / AFP / -
4 / 5
The helicopter had been taking off from a police compound but crashed after hitting a power cable. (AP)
5 / 5
The helicopter had been taking off from a police compound but crashed after hitting a power cable. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r8z6h

Updated 05 March 2020
AP

Philippine police chief, 7 others injured in chopper crash

  • The helicopter had been taking off from a police compound but crashed after hitting a power cable
  • President Rodrigo Duterte formally designated Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa as the chief of police force last month
Updated 05 March 2020
AP

SAN PEDRO, Laguna: A helicopter carrying the Philippine national police chief and seven other people crashed after hitting a power cable on takeoff Thursday, slightly injuring him.
Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa and the others were pulled from the wreckage by police officers. He was injured in the right shoulder but flashed a thumbs-up and said, “I’m OK,” while being wheeled to an ambulance that brought him to a hospital in metropolitan Manila.
The police intelligence chief, chief comptroller and spokesman were also on board. They and the flight crew sustained injuries as well, but their conditions were not immediately released.
The helicopter had been taking off from a police compound in a rural village in San Pedro city in Laguna province south of Manila after the group met with local police officials.
The aircraft whipped up a thick cloud of dust as it took off, hit a power cable then crashed with a loud thud on a road near houses, witness Glenda Garcia told The Associated Press.
“It was really loud and we ran away in fear because we thought the helicopter would move out of control in a circle and hit us,” Garcia said, adding that power in her village was cut due to the crash.
A motorcycle was damaged but apparently no people on the ground were hurt in the crash. A part of the propeller or rotor blades also hit the roof of a house, Garcia and police officials said.
TV footage showed the white Bell 429 helicopter on its side, with firefighters trying to put out a small fire in one part of the wreckage.
The group had flown to the area to inspect vehicles by highway patrol officers. They were heading to a police camp in the region for more meetings when their chopper crashed, police officials said.
Gamboa temporarily took over the national police force in October after his predecessor retired early after being linked to illegal drugs.
The 200,000-strong police force has enforced President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-drug crackdown that has left thousands of mostly petty drug suspects dead in a bloody campaign that has alarmed Western governments and human rights groups since he took office in mid-2016.
Duterte formally designated Gamboa as the chief of police force last month.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Special
World
US frowns over Duterte’s decision to scrap troop deal
World
Philippines’ Duterte threatens to end military deal with the United States

International court approves Afghanistan war crimes investigation

Updated 44 min 40 sec ago
AP

International court approves Afghanistan war crimes investigation

  • Pretrial judges last year acknowledged that widespread crimes have been committed in Afghanistan
  • But they rejected the investigation saying it would not be in the interests of justice
Updated 44 min 40 sec ago
AP

THE HAGUE, Netherlands: Appeals judges at the International Criminal Court gave the green light Thursday for prosecutors to open an investigation targeting the Taliban, Afghan forces and US military and intelligence personnel for war crimes and crimes against humanity.
The global court upheld an appeal by prosecutors against a pretrial chamber’s rejection in April last year of Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda’s request to open a probe in Afghanistan.
Pretrial judges last year acknowledged that widespread crimes have been committed in Afghanistan, but rejected the investigation saying it wouldn’t be in the interests of justice because the likely lack of cooperation meant convictions would ultimately be unlikely.
That decision drew fierce criticism from human rights organizations who said it neglected the desire of victims to see justice in Afghanistan and effectively rewarded states that refused to cooperate with the Hague-based court.
At a hearing in December, prosecutors argued that pretrial judges at the global court overstepped their powers in April last year when they refused to authorize an investigation.
In a decision that drew fierce criticism from human rights activists, the pretrial chamber said an investigation would not be in the interests of justice because it was unlikely to lead to successful prosecutions.
After a preliminary probe in Afghanistan that lasted more than a decade, Bensouda asked judges in November 2017 to authorize a far-reaching investigation.
She said there is information that members of the US military and intelligence agencies “committed acts of torture, cruel treatment, outrages upon personal dignity, rape and sexual violence against conflict-related detainees in Afghanistan and other locations, principally in the 2003-2004 period.”
She also said the Taliban and other insurgent groups have killed more than 17,000 Afghan civilians since 2009, including some 7,000 targeted killings, and that Afghan security forces are suspected of torturing prisoners at government detention centers.
At the December hearing, the government of Afghanistan said it objected to the investigation and has set up a special unit to investigate war crimes. The ICC is a court of last resort that only takes on cases if domestic jurisdictions are unable or unwilling to prosecute.
The United States does not recognize the court and refuses to cooperate with it.
There was no official US delegation at December’s appeal hearing but President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Jay Sekulow, appeared on behalf of the European branch of the American Center for Law and Justice and told judges that US position would not change.
He told appeals judges that “it is not in the interests of justice to waste the court’s resources while ignoring the reality of principled non-cooperation.”

Topics: Afghanistan

Related

World
Australian special forces probed for alleged Afghan war crimes

Latest updates

Limit using paper money to avoid coronavirus spread: Iranian health minister
Bethlehem church to close after suspected coronavirus cases
International court approves Afghanistan war crimes investigation
Airlines to lose by up to $113 billion in 2020 due to coronavirus: IATA
Airstrike in northwest Syria kills 15 ahead of Moscow summit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.