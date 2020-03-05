You are here

Baby Talk: How to keep medicines safe

In hospitals medicines are locked away and if taken onto ward they are kept in a lockable trolley. (Shutterstock)
Updated 05 March 2020
Baby Arabia

  Practitioner Rob Charteris tells us how to keep medicines safe
Baby Arabia

DUBAI: Before I was a writer and therapist, I trained as a Nurse. During that time, and in my career afterwards, I learned that medicines must be respected. As a nurse, all doses were checked, double checked and countersigned before administration. Even seemingly harmless drugs like aspirin and paracetamol were treated with care and respect.

This still happens in any clinical setting and is because just about all medicines can be harmful. Take paracetamol for instance. It is a major cause of liver disease and the recommended doses are very strict because of this. With this in mind let’s look at how we can learn from the clinical setting.

Keep medicines in a safe place

In hospitals medicines are locked away and if taken onto ward they are kept in a lockable trolley. We can learn from this. Make sure you keep any medicines away from your children. It is advisable to keep them in a locked box in a cupboard that is out of their reach. If you haven’t got a lockable box get one and meantime put them in the highest cupboard you have, well away from where your children play

Tell your children how dangerous medicines can be.




(Shutterstock)

All health professionals who deal with medicines are expected to know about their method of action and side effects. With this in mind make sure you know about the drugs your children are taking. Learn about how they work and be aware of their dangers.

Children are fascinated by small round things and colorful liquids. Medicines that are for children are made this way on purpose to encourage them to take them. Sugar and food colorings are added to make medicines more attractive. This is great when they are refusing to take them and they need them but terrible if the kids find them unguarded. Don’t be afraid to tell your children that the medicines are unsafe and must not be drunk or eaten without an adult present. Explain that they can make them very poorly. They can be poisonous!

Record doses

All medicines given out in hospital are carefully recorded to monitor times and effect, avoid accidents and to leave a trail of responsibility. If your children are on a regular dose of a drug it is important to record each time you give them a dose. This will prevent double dosing, caused by forgetfulness or miscommunication between parents. Make a small table up (it doesn’t need to be fancy) and mark off each time you administer. As I mentioned above some drugs are very bad for us and can build up in our systems. Avoid double dosing by recording doses carefully

Behave like a nurse

Think very carefully whenever your children are on a medicine and when you have them in your house. A few minutes spent behaving like a professionally trained nurse will keep your children safe and well!

This article was first published on babyarabia.com

Zest: Dubai's 'original healthy café and restaurant'

Besides their vegan offerings, Zest’s interior is simple and straightforward. (Supplied)
Kateryna Kadabashy

Zest: Dubai’s ‘original healthy café and restaurant’

  • Zest appeals to the growing market of health-conscious consumers
Kateryna Kadabashy

DUBAI: Zest’s website promises “healthy, nutrient-rich, delicious food,” appealing to the growing market of health-conscious consumers. Early on a Friday morning, we visited the outlet near Dubai’s Miracle Garden to sample some of the wide variety of items — including vegan options — on offer.

The interior is simple and straightforward. Lots of green (both flora and textiles), and nothing too fancy. The staff were excellent — offering suggestions when we needed them, and friendly and attentive throughout. It’s a nice touch, too, that Zest offers cardboard straws rather than plastic. 

The outlet is located near Dubai’s Miracle Garden. (Supplied)

The coffee was excellent. The double espresso had a rich aromatic flavor, with a hint of sour notes and a medium-to-light roast. My companion opted for a mocha latte with cashew-nut milk, which cost roughly $2 extra — perhaps reflecting how rare it is to find it in Dubai’s cafés at the moment. Hopefully, as it becomes more commonplace, that price will drop considerably. The coffee certainly tasted different, with the cashew substitute giving it a sweet, milky aftertaste. It might not be the best choice for the true coffee lover, though, as — like many milk substitutes — the watery base tends to dilute the flavor. 

We selected some baked goodies to accompany our coffees: A vegan banana, chocolate and walnut muffin and an almond biscotto. The muffin was juicy, fluffy and very light. The combination of textures and flavors was excellent — with the slightly melted dark chocolate chunks balanced by the crunch of the nuts. The biscotto was crispy and dry, just as it should be, and delicious when dipped in the coffee.

Zest also offers patrons the possibility of creating their own salad using a variety of bases including lettuce, rocket, pasta, and couscous. (Supplied)

For our mains, we ordered a salmon salad and a vegan falafel slider burger. The salad was a little bland, with a limited range of ingredients. Much of the salad consisted of romaine lettuce — somewhat disappointing both aesthetically and in terms of flavor. Still, the ingredients were all fresh and the portion was quite generous, despite being billed as the “light” option. Zest also offers patrons the possibility of creating their own salad using a variety of bases including lettuce, rocket, pasta, and couscous. 

The highlight of the meal was the falafel slider, which came with a side of fries and a great, slightly smoky, tomato sauce. The falafel itself was crunchy outside and juicy inside, with a slightly sweet sauce sandwiched in the middle of the slider. The fries were also crispy and fresh, and happily without the excess grease that so often ruins restaurant fries. 

Zest's desserts would make for an excellent refreshing summer treat. (Supplied)​ 

For dessert, we went for the tropical coconut smoothie bowl and classic pancakes. The smoothie bowl — with flakes of coconut and a sprinkle of granola and nuts on top — was delicious. The texture was similar to melted ice cream or a thick smoothie, but the nuts and granola gave it a welcome crunch. It would make for an excellent refreshing summer treat. 

The smoothie bowl — with flakes of coconut and a sprinkle of granola and nuts on top — was delicious. (Supplied)

The pancakes were a huge letdown. The sides were brown and crispy, but the inside was more like custard than a pancake. They seemed undercooked and tasted raw. Definitely not “classic.”

Overall, however, Zest proved to be well worth the visit, and we would highly recommend the delicious vegan bakery and the falafel slider.

