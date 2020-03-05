You are here

  Airstrike in northwest Syria kills 15 ahead of Moscow summit

Airstrike in northwest Syria kills 15 ahead of Moscow summit

The fighting in Idlib — Syria’s last remaining rebel stronghold — has killed hundreds and displaced nearly a million people. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP)
Updated 05 March 2020
AP

  • Activists blame Russian warplanes for the strike on Maaret Musreen village
  • Turkey and Russia are the two main power brokers in Syria and each support rival sides in the nine-year conflict
AP

BEIRUT: An airstrike on a rebel-held village in northwestern Syria hit a poultry farm where several displaced families were taking shelter early Thursday, killing at least 15 people including children and wounding several others, opposition activists said.
The activists blamed Russian warplanes for the strike on Maaret Musreen village, which is home to thousands of internally displaced people.
The strike came hours ahead of a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the escalation in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, which comes amid a months-long Russian-backed Syrian government offensive there.
The fighting in Idlib — Syria’s last remaining rebel stronghold — has killed hundreds and displaced nearly a million people, many of whom have fled north toward the border with Turkey.
Turkey and Russia are the two main power brokers in Syria and each support rival sides in the nine-year conflict.
Violence worsened in Idlib in recent weeks, with Turkey sending thousands of troops into the area to support Syrian insurgents holed up there. But Erdogan hasn’t been able to stop Syrian President Bashar Assad’s offensive, which began in early December.
Syrian and Turkish troops have engaged in deadly battles, leaving at least 58 Turkish soldiers dead since the beginning of February as well as scores of Syrian soldiers.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Thursday’s airstrike hit a poultry farm used a settlement for internally displaced Syrians, killing 15 people including women and children. It said 18 others were wounded.
The opposition’s Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, also blamed Russian warplanes for the strike. They said 14 people were killed, including five women and two children.
Photos of the strike posted by the Civil Defense showed paramedics using a bulldozer to remove a ceiling that had apparently collapsed over people. The group said it had finished recovering bodies from under the rubble by Thursday morning.
Step news agency, an activist collective, said 16 people were killed including five children and also said that 18 people were wounded.
Such discrepancies on casualty figures are not uncommon in the immediate aftermath of attacks in Syria.

Topics: Syria

Palestinian health ministry issues coronavirus directive shutting schools, hotels

Updated 05 March 2020
Arab News

Palestinian health ministry issues coronavirus directive shutting schools, hotels

  • Palestine has confirmed its first case of coronavirus
Updated 05 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The Palestinian health ministry issued a statement on Thursday advising the health, tourism and security sectors to take extra measures to control the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

The addiction center and the state’s Angel Hotel will be transformed into quarantined treatment facilities for infected coronavirus cases.

The ministry, in accordance with the World Health Organization (WHO), has also advised the health sector to deal with foreign delegations.

The health ministry said the sector must comply with its instructions with regards to collecting samples from people suspected of carrying the virus.

In the tourism sector, Palestine will stop receiving groups of tourists and will cancel hotel reservations for all people visiting the country.

In the security sector, the country will activate its emergency plan in Bethlehem, Jericho and Al-Aghwar provinces.

The country will also close all educational institutions, training centers, mosques and churches in Bethlehem for 14 days.

The ministry also said it will ban all events, conferences and community and sports activities in the province for 14 days.

