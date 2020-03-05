King Salman meets UK foreign secretary

You are here

King Salman receives UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab in Riyadh on Thursday Mar.5, 2020. (SPA)
Updated 05 March 2020
Arab News

  • The meeting was attended by Saudi ambassador to the UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan
RIYADH: King Salman received UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab in Riyadh on Thursday.
During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries, ways of enhancing them, and the latest overall regional and international issues of common interest.
The meeting was attended by Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan, Saudi ambassador to the UK; Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif, minister of interior; Prince Faisal bin Farhan, minister of foreign affairs; Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, minister of state; the UK Ambassador to the Kingdom Neil Crompton, and a number of other officials.

