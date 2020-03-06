You are here

Whither Boeing? Tough times persist one year after crash

An employee works near a 737 MAX aircraft at Boeing’s 737 Max production facility in Renton, Washington. The MAX remains grounded worldwide. (File/Reuters)
Updated 06 March 2020
AFP

NEW YORK: One year after the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX that killed 157 people and triggered the worst crisis in Boeing’s history, the aviation giant is at a crossroads.

The MAX remains grounded worldwide and, after a leadership shakeup, former employees and analysts say the Chicago-based company must reform to stop such disasters from happening again, but has yet to articulate how to do so.

“They have to decide what kind of company they want to be,” said Stan Sorscher, a retired engineer and union leader.

The choice, Sorscher said, is between being a company where cutting costs is key, an approach favored by Wall Street but criticized after the MAX debacle, or one in which Seattle-engineers and their strict procedures take precedence over profits.

In December, Boeing fired CEO Dennis Muilenburg and General Counsel Michael Luttig, whose responses to the MAX grounding beginning on March 13, 2019 were seen as inept.

The manufacturer has also separated the roles of CEO and chairman of the board of directors.

David Calhoun, the new boss, has set out to appease the demands of both the company’s investors and its engineers.

He went to Seattle in January a week after taking office to see the engineering teams and other employees, telling the engineers to go back to the drawing board for Boeing’s next aircraft the NMA, New Midsize Airplane.

To appease the markets, he compensated shareholders with a $1.2 billion fourth quarter dividend despite the company’s making a loss in 2019.

Calhoun has been on Boeing’s board of directors since 2009, and those who know the company wonder whether he is the man to change it.

“Everyone at the board of directors comes from that financial tradition of cost cutting. I don’t expect David Calhoun to change,” Sorscher said.

Addressing the board’s culture is key, Scott Hamilton of Leeham said, because “the culture of prioritizing shareholder value and cost-cutting starts at the board of directors.”

And the body’s members aren’t necessarily there because of their technical expertise, said Richard Aboulafia, an expert at Teal Group.

“There are a lot of people who don’t know the industry but who just are there because they have political power,” such as former US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley.

Of the 13 current board members, only one is an engineer by training.

“It’s not easy to change the fundamentals and values of an organization,” said Michel Merluzeau of Air Insight Research.

Cost reduction became an important issue within Boeing after its 1996 takeover of rival McDonnell Douglas, experts said.

“The 787 program was dreadful. It was our first model in the new culture,” an engineer said. “Our supervisors kept asking, ‘Why are we doing this? Is there something we can’t do to save costs?’“

Jim McNerney, a former General Electric executive who was appointed CEO in 2005, fortified this culture during his 10-year reign.

Boeing saw its share price rise from $64.68 in 2005 to $138.72 in 2015. The firm paid out $78 billion to shareholders over the last 15 years, compared to the 11 billion euros ($12.3 billion) paid out by Airbus, Bank of America calculated last year.

After the crashes in Ethiopia and another in October 2018 in Indonesia that killed 189 people, Boeing said in a statement it carried out an “independent review” of its procedures and created a body to look into “cases of undue pressure and safety concerns raised by employees.”

The company “initiated reorganization of the engineering function to sharpen its focus on customer and operational priorities, resulting in an even greater emphasis on safety,” it said in a statement.

Boeing faces further scrutiny: the Department of Justice wants to know if it encouraged employees to hide problems encountered during the development of the MAX.

Internal communications released in January implied such conduct.

“I still haven’t been forgiven by God for the covering up I did last year,” an employee wrote.

Topics: Boeing

Dollar’s rally sputters as investors eye more Fed cuts

Updated 06 March 2020
Reuters

Dollar’s rally sputters as investors eye more Fed cuts

Updated 06 March 2020
Reuters

NEW YORK: Monetary policy easing in the US fueled by worries about the economic impact of the coronavirus is endangering the dollar’s years-long rally and giving a boost to currencies around the world.

The US Dollar Currency Index shed most of its gains for the year over the last few days, as expectations grew that the Federal Reserve would ease rates to cushion the
US economy from the ripple
effects of the a spreading coronavirus outbreak.

The Fed acted on Tuesday, delivering a 50-basis point emergency rate cut, with many traders expecting at least two more such moves in coming months.

But while US policy rates, which stand at a target range of 1.00 percent to 1.25 percent, have more room to fall, many rates in Europe and Japan are already below zero and monetary authorities there are hesitant to lower them
much further.

Officials in those countries have discussed the prospects of using fiscal measures to boost their economies, which some believe could support their currencies, further narrowing the gap in yields that has drawn income-seeking investors to the dollar in recent years.

At the same time, the dollar has been pressured by a powerful rally in the euro fueled by risk-averse investors unwinding carry trades, a strategy that involves borrowing in a low-yielding currency to invest in a higher-yielding one.

The eurozone’s ultra-low interest rates have made the single currency a popular funding vehicle for such strategies, which have become less appealing as market volatility
has grown.

Net futures bets against the euro by hedge funds and other speculative traders were at a more than three-year high, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission data through the week of Feb. 25.

“Prepare for further dollar weakness,” Mark Haefele, global chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note to the firm’s clients.

The firm is recommending that clients bet on the British pound to rise against the US currency, on the belief that the UK government is likely to deliver fiscal easing.

A weaker dollar would be a boon for US multinationals that have already taken a hit from the coronavirus’ impact on global business conditions because it makes it less expensive to convert foreign profits into the US currency.

A falling greenback could also soften the coronavirus’ impact on the economies of developing countries, making it easier for them to service their dollar-denominated debt.

The dollar index is down about 2.5 percent from its year high. It remains up about 10 percent from a low hit in early 2018.

Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at Australian FX-service provider AxiCorp, is recommending betting on the Japanese yen and euro to rise against the US currency as the Fed cuts
rates further.

Fed funds futures for June 2020 on Friday implied traders are pricing in an 84 percent chance of at least a 25 basis point rate cut at that month’s meeting.

“With the Fed cutting again and the ECB limited in scope, US dollar weakens,” Innes said. “I’m more committed to dollar short than at any time in the last tow years.”

Other investors, however, have noted that expectations that the outbreak will be less damaging to the US economy than others may work in the dollar’s favor.

“We have very, very strong safe-haven flows helping to stabilize the trade-weighted dollar on a global basis,” said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto.

“What we could be looking at is a multi-stage cycle here where the dollar falls a bit but eventually recovers as the spread of coronavirus continues to impact economies elsewhere,” he said.

Topics: Currencies

