Culture, heritage of 100 nations showcased at Saudi festival

MADINAH: The cultures and heritage of 100 countries are being showcased at a Saudi festival aimed at promoting global peace and coexistence.

Organized by the Islamic University of Madinah, the ninth Festival of Cultures and Peoples’ will be staged in the holy city until March 8.

Through their cultural presentations, students taking part in the event hope to enhance and strengthen global dialogue, peaceful coexistence, and international bonds. The festival also plays a role in promoting Islamic values and teamwork.

Pavilions representing 100 countries have been putting on displays of traditional costumes and introducing visitors to national history, social life and traditional foods.

As well as a range of activities, programs, and competitions festival goers can take part in an archery contest run by the Equestrian Club of Madinah, a marathon, and a march organized by the Saudi Red Crescent Authority.

An exhibition on holy and historic stories and places, including the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah and Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, is also being staged at the festival.

The General Directorate of Prisons, the Ministry of Housing, and the Madinah Chamber of Commerce and Industry are among government and private agencies participating in the event, which is open daily from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.