Culture, heritage of 100 nations showcased at Saudi festival

JEDDAH: NEOM — the company behind Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion megacity — will convene the world’s leading companies and thought leaders at the inaugural NEOM Mobility Summit 2020 from March 11 to 13.
The summit, called NEOM in Motion, will cover a broad and exciting range of industry themes and include world-renowned speakers.
Throughout the three-day event, exhibitors will participate in the Mobility Lab where they will demonstrate the latest technologies and mobility solutions.
The gathering will convene some of the world’s leading thought leaders and company executives to discuss innovative solutions for sustainable mobility.
The event will showcase how NEOM is transforming mobility and serving as a living laboratory for human progress.
Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM, said: “NEOM represents a powerful, new approach to some of the world’s most challenging issues, such as climate change and sustainability.”
He added: “NEOM was created as a hub that supports innovation, celebrates entrepreneurship and encourages businesses who want to disrupt the conventional and pursue the exceptional.”
Al-Nasr said: “We are a destination for people with big dreams, who want to be part of a new model for exceptional liveability and environmental conservation.”
The CEO added: “NEOM Mobility 2020 is an opportunity to share and develop smart, sustainable solutions that will power the future of mobility and which the world so badly needs.”
The aim of the summit is to identify practical solutions to future mobility issues on land, sea and in the air.
Participants will seek to build consensus around the big challenges affecting the urban world and examine their implications on transportation, infrastructure, quality of life, and sustainability.
The first day will present the challenges as identified by young people today, with representatives from renowned local and international institutions.
Urban plans
This will include a conversation on how to create the ideal environment to implement solutions to the world’s biggest challenges.
The second day will explore the how NEOM’s urban plans can contribute to changing the face of urban transport and creating sustainable communities.
Speakers and delegates will explore technological advances drastically transforming mobility, including artificial intelligence, new power sources, and connectivity.
They will also touch on the four imperatives of mobility – shared, sustainable, seamless, and smart – and the means with which they can be implemented across solutions on land, sea and in the air.
The last day will conclude with discussions on developing state-of-the-art logistics and supply chains, incorporating the latest in transport solutions and technological advances.
It will culminate with a focus on NEOM’s efforts to redefine mobility to create safer, healthier, and more seamless living while identifying the pieces needed to move from design to reality.
Florian Lennert, head of mobility at NEOM, said: “Technology is rapidly enabling new sustainable solutions for mobility on land, in the air and at sea which NEOM will implement. These are not just important, but essential to NEOM’s overall vision.”
Lennert added: “By bringing together the world’s leading mobility companies and expertise, the NEOM Mobility Summit 2020 will generate fresh and innovative ideas advancing future mobility. Speakers at the summit include globally recognized subject matter experts and executives from both established leaders and today’s most exciting start-ups.”
Coinciding with the G20 presidency year of Saudi Arabia, the summit is an opportunity to address the main global challenges facing mobility at a time when thought leaders and representatives from the world’s most powerful 20 nations meet to discuss the pressing issues in today’s society.
NEOM is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future.