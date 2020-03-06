You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Lives of Houses

What We Are Reading Today: Lives of Houses

Short Url

https://arab.news/4rz2s

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Lives of Houses

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Authors: Hermione Lee and Kate Kennedy

What can a house tell us about the person who lives there? Do we shape the buildings we live in, or are we formed by the places we call home? And why are we especially fascinated by the houses of the famous and often long-dead? 

In Lives of Houses, a group of notable biographers, historians, critics, and poets explores these questions and more through fascinating essays on the houses of great writers, artists, composers, and politicians of the past, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.

Editors Kate Kennedy and Hermione Lee are joined by wide-ranging contributors, including Simon Armitage, Julian Barnes, David Cannadine, Roy Foster, Alexandra Harris, Daisy Hay, Margaret MacMillan, Alexander Masters, and Jenny Uglow. We encounter W.H. Auden, living in joyful squalor in New York’s St. Mark’s Place, and W.B. Yeats in his flood-prone tower in the windswept West of Ireland. 

We meet Benjamin Disraeli, struggling to keep up appearances, and track the lost houses of Virginia Woolf and Elizabeth Bowen. We visit Benjamin Britten in Aldeburgh, England, and Jean Sibelius at Ainola, Finland. 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: Leadership

Updated 04 March 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Leadership

Updated 04 March 2020
Arab News

Author: Doris Kearns Goodwin

Are leaders born or made? Where does ambition come from? How does adversity affect the growth of leadership? Does the leader make the times or do the times make the leader?
“In Leadership,” Doris Kearns Goodwin draws upon the four presidents she has studied most closely — Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Lyndon B. Johnson (in civil rights) — to show how they recognized leadership qualities within themselves and were recognized as leaders by others. By looking back to their first entries into public life, we encounter them at a time when their paths were filled with confusion, fear, and hope.
This book tells the story of how they all collided with dramatic reversals that disrupted their lives and threatened to shatter forever their ambitions, according to a review published on goodreads.com. Nonetheless, they all emerged fitted to confront the contours and dilemmas of their times.
Although set apart in background, abilities, and temperament, these men shared a fierce ambition and a deep-seated resilience that enabled them to surmount uncommon hardships.
At their best, all four were guided by a sense of moral purpose. At moments of great challenge, they were able to summon their talents to enlarge the opportunities and lives of others.

Topics: Books

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Lives of Houses
Filipino senators target ‘dirty money’ online gambling operations
Tribal clashes over Indian citizenship legislation erupt in Meghalaya
Culture, heritage of 100 nations showcased at Saudi festival
Dollar’s rally sputters as investors eye more Fed cuts

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.