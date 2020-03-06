Saudi science Olympiad winners going for gold at international competition

RIYADH: Twenty Saudi students are being put through their paces to prepare for taking part in the world’s largest pre-college science competition.

The King Abdul Aziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba), in cooperation with the Saudi Ministry of Education, has put together a program of training and workshops to ready the Kingdom’s team for this year’s International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) being staged in the US.

The talented group of young people were all finalists in the National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity (Ibdaa 2020), and they will be competing with more than 2,000 students from 90 countries at the fair in Anaheim, California, from May 10 to 15.

The Saudi students are currently in the process of refining and developing their scientific and research projects following a training workshop held on Wednesday at the Mishkat Interactive Center, in Riyadh, where academic experts gave advice and helped the students with their presentation skills.

Members of the arbitration and scientific committees also held one-to-one interviews with the students to review their work and provide the necessary scientific support to help them in representing the Kingdom at the ISEF.

The Saudi team participating in the fair is made up of 14 female and six male students from schools in the Eastern Province, Riyadh, Makkah, Jeddah and Hail.