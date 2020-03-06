You are here

Saudi science Olympiad winners going for gold at international competition

Saudi students chosen to compete at the ISEF 2020 gathering in California undergo rigid training in Riyadh. (SPA)
SPA

RIYADH: Twenty Saudi students are being put through their paces to prepare for taking part in the world’s largest pre-college science competition.

The King Abdul Aziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba), in cooperation with the Saudi Ministry of Education, has put together a program of training and workshops to ready the Kingdom’s team for this year’s International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) being staged in the US.

The talented group of young people were all finalists in the National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity (Ibdaa 2020), and they will be competing with more than 2,000 students from 90 countries at the fair in Anaheim, California, from May 10 to 15.

The Saudi students are currently in the process of refining and developing their scientific and research projects following a training workshop held on Wednesday at the Mishkat Interactive Center, in Riyadh, where academic experts gave advice and helped the students with their presentation skills.

Members of the arbitration and scientific committees also held one-to-one interviews with the students to review their work and provide the necessary scientific support to help them in representing the Kingdom at the ISEF.  

The Saudi team participating in the fair is made up of 14 female and six male students from schools in the Eastern Province, Riyadh, Makkah, Jeddah and Hail.

Topics: King Abdul Aziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity (Ibdaa 2020)

Culture, heritage of 100 nations showcased at Saudi festival

MADINAH: The cultures and heritage of 100 countries are being showcased at a Saudi festival aimed at promoting global peace and coexistence.

Organized by the Islamic University of Madinah, the ninth Festival of Cultures and Peoples’ will be staged in the holy city until March 8.

Through their cultural presentations, students taking part in the event hope to enhance and strengthen global dialogue, peaceful coexistence, and international bonds. The festival also plays a role in promoting Islamic values and teamwork.

Pavilions representing 100 countries have been putting on displays of traditional costumes and introducing visitors to national history, social life and traditional foods.

As well as a range of activities, programs, and competitions festival goers can take part in an archery contest run by the Equestrian Club of Madinah, a marathon, and a march organized by the Saudi Red Crescent Authority.

An exhibition on holy and historic stories and places, including the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah and Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, is also being staged at the festival.

The General Directorate of Prisons, the Ministry of Housing, and the Madinah Chamber of Commerce and Industry are among government and private agencies participating in the event, which is open daily from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

 

 

Topics: Madinah Festival of Cultures and Peoples Islamic University of Madinah

