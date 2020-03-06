LIVE: Middle East takes measures to control coronavirus outbreak

DUBAI: Countries across the Middle East were on high alert as the disease continues to spread around the world. Governments have asked people to follow precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of the virus, including avoiding crowded public spaces.

Friday, March 6 (all times in GMT)

10:25 - The Vatican said on Friday that a patient in its health services had tested positive for coronavirus.

Spokesman Matteo Bruni said the discovery was made on Thursday and that outpatient services in Vatican clinics had been suspended to sanitize the areas. He said its emergency services will continue, adding that the Vatican had informed Italian health authorities.

09:18 - An adviser to Iran’s foreign minister who took part in the 1979 US embassy hostage crisis has died from coronavirus, the official IRNA news agency reported.

07:04 - Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed said he discussed in a phone call with Microsoft's Bill Gates the importance of “enhancing cooperation between multilateral institutions and private entities in the global fight against all diseases and [coronavirus] in particular.”

12:32 - Israel has imposed a lockdown on the city of Bethlehem over coronavirus fears as Palestinian authorities announced a two-week ban on tourists and shuttered the Church of the Nativity.

Thursday, March 5 (all times in GMT)

20:59 - The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority has denied social media reports about banning entry of people arriving from Egypt to the country, saying the reports are false and misleading, state news agency WAM reported.

This video explaining how COVID-19 transmits person to person was produced by the World Health Organisation

20:30 - Qatar’s government communications office said that in line with the country’s efforts to take all the “necessary preventive measures to limit the spread of Coronavirus, all Qatari and GCC citizens entering Qatar or traveling to other Gulf countries should use their passports and not their ID cards as of 6 March 2020.

14:11 - Bahrain’s Ministry of Education announced that all public and private educational institutions will be closed for an additional two weeks, until March 29.

13:56 - Oman's Ministry of Health reported a new case of coronavirus bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 16. The patient is a citizen who arrived from Milan.