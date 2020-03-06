Several killed in clashes in Syria’s Idlib despite ceasefire

AMMAN: Fifteen people were killed on Friday in clashes between Syrian government forces and jihadist insurgents in southern Idlib province on Friday, hours after a Russian-Turkish cease-fire came into effect, a war monitor said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the clashes took place in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region. Six Syrian soldiers and allied fighters were killed, as well as nine fighters from the insurgent Turkistan Islamic Party, it said.
- Putin and Erdogan had agreed a cease-fire deal in the region to contain conflict
- The conflict has displaced nearly a million people in three months
