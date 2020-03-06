Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Bill Gates discuss coronavirus cooperation

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan said in a tweet on Friday that he had discussed with US billionaire Bill Gates the importance of enhancing cooperation in the fight against coronavirus.

“My good friend Bill Gates and I discussed over a call the importance of enhancing cooperation between multilateral institutions and private entities in the global fight against all diseases and COVID19 in particular. We have been and will remain strong partners in this effort.”

The UAE’s health ministry said on Thursday that a 17-year-old Emirati student had been infected with coronavirus and that he has been quarantined, bringing the total number of infected cases to 27.