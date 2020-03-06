You are here

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Bill Gates discuss coronavirus cooperation

The crown prince of the oil-rich emirate of Abu Dhabi discussed cooperation in fighting the new coronavirus with US billionaire Bill Gates. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan said in a tweet on Friday that he had discussed with US billionaire Bill Gates the importance of enhancing cooperation in the fight against coronavirus.

“My good friend Bill Gates and I discussed over a call the importance of enhancing cooperation between multilateral institutions and private entities in the global fight against all diseases and COVID19 in particular. We have been and will remain strong partners in this effort.”

The UAE’s health ministry said on Thursday that a 17-year-old Emirati student had been infected with coronavirus and that he has been quarantined, bringing the total number of infected cases to 27.

MOSCOW: The ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib that was agreed by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin is being observed and the situation on the ground is calm, Russia’s RIA news agency cited a military source as saying on Friday.
Putin and Erdogan held lengthy talks in Moscow on Thursday and said they had agreed a cease-fire deal in the region to contain a conflict which has displaced nearly a million people in three months.

