Suicide bombers kill police officer, wound five people in Tunis

A police officer carries a gun as he stands guard near the site of a suicide attack that occurred outside the US embassy in Tunis, Tunisia March 6, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 25 sec ago
AFP

  • Police taped off the area around the blast site, which was littered with debris
  • Saudi Arabia condemned the terrorist attack in Tunisia and affirmed the Kingdom’s support for the country
TUNIS: Suicide attackers struck outside the US embassy in the Tunisian capital on Friday, killing a police officer, wounding six other people and once again shaking a city repeatedly hit by extremist violence.

The latest attack comes despite a state of emergency imposed in the North African nation in 2015 following a string of bloody assaults claimed by Daesh.

An explosion at around midday rocked the Berges du Lac district, where the highly fortified embassy is located, causing panic among pedestrians and motorists.

"Two individuals targeted a security patrol... in the street leading to the American embassy," the interior ministry said in a statement.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Saudi Arabia condemned the attack and affirmed the Kingdom’s support for the country against anything that threatens its security.  

Police at the scene said the assailants drove to the area on a motorcycle and detonated their explosive devices as they were approached by officers deployed at a roundabout leading to the embassy.

The two attackers died and one officer, identified as 52-year-old father of three Lieutenant Taoufik Mohammed El Nissaoui, died of his wounds.

Five more injured officers and a lightly wounded female civilian were in a stable state, Interior Minister Hichem Mechichi told journalists.

"It was a homemade explosive device and we are looking for those who helped make it," he said.

Local media reported police raids on two working-class neighbourhoods in northern Tunis.

Anti-terrorism prosecutors have opened an enquiry, spokesman Sofiene Sliti said, but no arrests had yet been made and the two attackers have not been officially identified.

"All security units are on high alert," the interior ministry said.

After Friday's blast, police dispatched reinforcements and forensic experts to the area, where body parts were strewn across the ground.

A helicopter buzzed over the Berges du Lac, a district protected round-the-clock by security forces.

"It's tough to have to go on working when your colleagues have been wounded," said a police officer at the scene.

Office worker Haykel Boukraa spoke of widespread panic.

"Our office is 300 metres from (the blast scene), but the explosion was so loud that the windows in our building shook," the 49-year-old told AFP.

"There was total panic," he said. "We didn't know if we should stay put or leave the office."

Reuters

Egypt registers 12 new coronavirus cases on Nile cruise ship

  • The country had until now diagnosed three people with the virus
Updated 06 March 2020
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt detected 12 new cases Friday of the novel coronavirus among workers aboard a Nile cruise boat heading from Aswan to Luxor, a health ministry statement said.
“Twelve new cases tested positive for the coronavirus among Egyptian staff on the cruise boat without showing any symptoms,” the joint statement with the World Health Organization said.
Authorities were alerted after it was found that a Taiwanese tourist of “American origin” who traveled on the ship had caused the virus to spread, they said.
WHO had alerted Egyptian officials that tests revealed that the tourist, a woman, was the “main case that infected other cases,” the statement added.
It was not clear where the tourist contracted the virus and if she had gone back to Taiwan or another country.
The 12 workers were quarantined after they were suspected of contracting the coronavirus and tested positive on the last day of their 14-day isolation.
Other people who were on the boat and had come in contact with the tourist were also quarantined for 14 days.
Earlier this week, authorities said they had detected a third case of the virus, in a 44-year-old Egyptian man who had returned from Serbia after a 12 hour transit in France.
Initially the man had shown no symptoms but a few days after his return home he checked himself into a hospital after experiencing some minor symptoms, officials said.
The first person infected in Egypt was a Chinese national who has since recovered.
The novel coronavirus originated in China last year and has so far killed over 3,385 people worldwide and infected over 98,000.

