Mbappe gives timely reminder of stunning talent

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian MBappe. (AFP)
  • "Everyone knows he has the talent, but you are also judged on the image you give off," former PSG player and coach Luis Fernandez told L'Equipe.
PARIS: This week has seen new doubts raised about Kylian Mbappe's long-term future at Paris Saint-Germain, but the World Cup winner also underlined how vital he is to his club as they prepare for a make-or-break Champions League date with Borussia Dortmund.

On Tuesday, the main story in sports daily L'Equipe wondered why Mbappe — born in the French capital and brought up in the Paris suburbs — was not revered by PSG supporters in the way former stars had been.

One banner during a recent match at the Parc des Princes targeted Mbappe, Neymar and captain Thiago Silva, asking them if they were "afraid of winning" and urging them to "show some balls."

The 21-year-old's perceived arrogance — encapsulated by his angry response to being substituted in a recent win over Montpellier — surely does not help.

"Everyone knows he has the talent, but you are also judged on the image you give off," former PSG player and coach Luis Fernandez told L'Equipe.

By Wednesday, the focus had switched to reports that Mbappe and the club were on a potential collision course regarding the player's possible participation at the Olympics, for which France have qualified for the first time since 1996.

Mbappe has in the past said playing at the Games was a "boyhood dream." However, clubs are not obliged to release players for the Olympics and PSG have reportedly written to the French Football Federation to say they would now allow him to go.

But could preventing Mbappe from going to Tokyo only help push him toward the exit? Talk of Real Madrid's interest in the striker never goes away.

Nevertheless, probably the most important factor in Mbappe opting to stay or push for a move at the end of this season is PSG's performance in the Champions League.

In the meantime, Mbappe made clear his importance to Thomas Tuchel's team with a hat-trick in Wednesday's 5-1 French Cup semi-final win at Lyon, including a stunning run from inside his own half for his second goal.

It was a display which confirmed one thing: there is little stopping Mbappe on that form.

On Saturday, PSG go to Strasbourg defending a 13-point lead at the top of Ligue 1, but for Mbappe and his club, all thoughts for now are on Dortmund.

The Brazilian midfielder has been outstanding since coming into the Lyon team following a €20 million ($22 million) move from Athletico Paranaense in January.

Guimaraes, 22, has started Lyon's last four games, and his simple, assured style provided the foundation for Rudi Garcia's team to win three on the bounce, including against Juventus in the Champions League.

On Wednesday, he and Lyon held their own against PSG for long spells before being reduced to 10 men and losing 5-1. 

They now head to Lille on Sunday for a crunch game in the fight for Champions League qualification.

Arab golf star salutes Saudi women’s tournament as a ‘dream come true’

Updated 06 March 2020
Arab News

Arab golf star salutes Saudi women’s tournament as a ‘dream come true’

  • Trailblazing Moroccan says inaugural pro challenge ‘opens new horizons’ for female sport
Updated 06 March 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Arab world’s first female golfer to compete on the Tour has revealed she never dreamt of seeing professional women’s golf come to Saudi Arabia — let alone a tournament she describes as “a huge step forward” in expanding the women’s game globally.

Moroccan Maha Haddioui, who has played on the Ladies European Tour (LET) since 2012, will be competing for a share of the $1 million prize pool in the Kingdom’s inaugural Aramco Saudi Ladies International golf tournament from March 19-22.

The four-day event at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) on the Kingdom’s Red Sea coast will feature many of the game’s biggest names in what will be Saudi Arabia’s first professional women’s competition.

Haddioui, 31, said that the tournament highlights the opportunities now available to Arabic women, with the Middle East helping to push women’s sport to new heights.

“I never thought I would go to Saudi Arabia to play golf. Now, to be able to represent Arab women’s golf in the Kingdom is amazing and something I never thought would happen.

“I’m excited that Arab countries are taking a step forward in helping women’s golf grow. The Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco has been one of the largest women’s tournaments for years. Now having Saudi Arabia up there with the biggest in the sport is something I’m hugely proud of as an Arab woman.

“I’m just happy to play in new events no matter where they are. Playing a professional women’s event in Saudi is amazing and proof that things are moving forward. I am so proud to be part of that and to have the LET be part of that.”

Asked about the impact a leading women’s event such as the Tour could have on the Kingdom, Haddioui said that it could help transform the sporting ambitions of the Kingdom’s women. 

“As a professional player, I get a lot of questions along the lines of: ‘Is this your job? How can you have this as a job?’ In response, I always offer the comparison with professional football players, and how they travel the world playing their sport. As soon as I explain that it opens people’s minds and they understand that a woman from our culture, from our part of the world, can do a job like this.

“When young girls look at that, they realize they can do the same — and not just with golf, but with any sport. I think it’s important to have someone you can look to who has already done these things, reached those levels. I pride myself in being able to demonstrate that.

“When I was still an amateur and thinking of turning pro, because no one had done it before, everyone all told me ‘No.’ They almost kind of joked about it. Today, young girls in Morocco and places such as Saudi Arabia who are thinking about golf and want to take it seriously don’t see it as a joke anymore — because somebody has done it. That is something I’m proud of and I hope will produce more Arab sportswomen in the future.”

The Aramco Saudi Ladies International will include England’s two-time LET Order of Merit winner Georgia Hall, last weekend’s NSW Open champion Julia Engstrom, 12-time LET tournament winner Lee-Anne Pace of South Africa, and a host of Solheim Cup and international players.

The tournament will also feature a family entertainment zone with food trucks, games and challenges.

Topics: Maha Haddioui Ladies European Tour (LET) Aramco Saudi Ladies International golf tournament Royal Greens Golf & Country Club King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC)

