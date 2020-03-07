You are here

KSRelief chief explains Saudi aid agency’s humanitarian work to global aid officials

KSRelief Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah meets Zari Stomark, the director of the cooperation department at the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Riyadh. They discussed humanitarian and relief affairs as well as bilateral relations. (SPA)
Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), discussed global humanitarian issues with a number of officials in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

During his meeting with the director of the cooperation department at the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zari Stomark, Al-Rabeeah discussed humanitarian and relief affairs as well as bilateral relations.

He briefed the Norwegian official on the efforts that Saudi Arabia, represented by KSRelief, was carrying out in 47 countries around the world especially in Yemen.

Al-Rabeeah met the secretary-general of the International Civil Defense Organization, Col. Belkacem Elketroussi. They discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the field of humanitarian work.

He also met the director for humanitarian assistance at the German Federal Foreign Office, Thomas Zahneisen. The German official expressed his admiration for the role that the center played in providing relief to needy people and countries.

Al-Rabeeah met Trey Hicks, director of the Office of Food for Peace in the Bureau for Democracy, Conflict and Humanitarian Assistance at the US Agency for International Development. 

The importance of cooperation between the two parties and ways of enhancing them to contribute to alleviating the suffering of needy countries were discussed at the meeting. Hicks welcomed the Kingdom’s contribution in the field of humanitarian action.

Mohammed Al-Jadaan, new Saudi minister of economy and planning

Updated 24 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

Mohammed Al-Jadaan, new Saudi minister of economy and planning

Updated 24 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan has been appointed minister of economy and planning in addition to his existing role.

King Salman on Friday issued a royal decree moving Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri from his post as minister of economy and planning to become an adviser at the Royal Court.

Al-Jadaan has been the finance minister since November 2016. Prior to taking up the position, he served as chairman of the Capital Markets Authority, chairman of the Saudi Center for Commercial Arbitration’s board of directors, and special adviser to the board of directors at Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia.

He was also a commercial lawyer and the co-founder of Al-Jadaan and Partners Law Firm in cooperation with Clifford Chance from 1995 to 2015.

Al-Jadaan gained a bachelor’s degree in Islamic economics from Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University and a master’s degree in legal studies from the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh.

He specialized in commercial law, financial market transactions, and directed a team of lawyers in the provision of legal services and contracts in transactions and joint ventures in the areas of energy, petrochemicals, mining, water desalination, privatization and partnership between the public and private sectors, project finance and initial public offerings on stock markets.

The minister is also chairman of the Financial Sector Development Program committee, the Fiscal Balance Program committee, the Financial Stability committee, the board of the General Authority of Customs, and the Saudi side of the subcommittee of the high-level Saudi-Chinese Joint Committee.

