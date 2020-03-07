KSRelief chief explains Saudi aid agency’s humanitarian work to global aid officials

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), discussed global humanitarian issues with a number of officials in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

During his meeting with the director of the cooperation department at the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zari Stomark, Al-Rabeeah discussed humanitarian and relief affairs as well as bilateral relations.

He briefed the Norwegian official on the efforts that Saudi Arabia, represented by KSRelief, was carrying out in 47 countries around the world especially in Yemen.

Al-Rabeeah met the secretary-general of the International Civil Defense Organization, Col. Belkacem Elketroussi. They discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the field of humanitarian work.

He also met the director for humanitarian assistance at the German Federal Foreign Office, Thomas Zahneisen. The German official expressed his admiration for the role that the center played in providing relief to needy people and countries.

Al-Rabeeah met Trey Hicks, director of the Office of Food for Peace in the Bureau for Democracy, Conflict and Humanitarian Assistance at the US Agency for International Development.

The importance of cooperation between the two parties and ways of enhancing them to contribute to alleviating the suffering of needy countries were discussed at the meeting. Hicks welcomed the Kingdom’s contribution in the field of humanitarian action.