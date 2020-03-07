You are here

  • Home
  • Handshake? No thanks: coronavirus changes global habits

Handshake? No thanks: coronavirus changes global habits

1 / 4
A traveller wears a mask at Dubai International Airport, after the UAE's Ministry of Health and Community Prevention confirmed the country's first case of coronavirus, in Dubai, on January 29, 2020. (REUTERS/Christopher Pike/File Photo)
2 / 4
Hungarian priest Laszlo Monostori hands over the wafer, instead of putting it in the mouth, during the communion in the Catholic church of St. Margaret of the House of Arpad as a precaution against the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Budapest, Hungary, on March 6, 2020. (Tamas Kovacs/MTI via AP)
3 / 4
Alexander Dobrindt (L), leader of the CSU parliamentary group, greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) in a Buddhist style to avoid a handshake in times of coronavirus during a parliamentary group meeting in Berlin on March 3, 2020. (AFP / John MacDougall)
4 / 4
Vice President Mike Pence greets Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, left, as Pence arrives, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state. Officials are avoiding handshakes due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wn7v8

Updated 53 min 11 sec ago
Cecile Feuillatre • AFP

Handshake? No thanks: coronavirus changes global habits

  • UAE advises citizens to just wave hands instead of the traditional “nose to nose” greeting, kissing or shaking hands
  • NBA star recommends washing all hands with soap for 20 or more seconds & "covering ya mouths when you cough"
Updated 53 min 11 sec ago
Cecile Feuillatre • AFP

PARIS: Say no to a handshake, refuse every peck on the cheek and definitely avoid hugging. Instead, try a direct gaze, or maybe a hand gesture.
Around the world people are changing their habits at work, home and in worship to reduce the risk of contracting the new coronavirus and prevent it from spreading any further.
AFP looks at changes in behavior due to the coronavirus, which has killed more than 3,200 worldwide.
In Beijing, the capital of the country where the outbreak began, red hoardings tell people not to shake hands but to join their own hands together in a sign of greeting.
Loudspeakers tell people to make the traditional gong shou gesture — a fist in the opposite palm — to say hello.
Newspapers have been filled with advice on how to replace kissing on the cheek — an everyday greeting in France, even between people who have only just met — and handshaking, a common formality at work.
Etiquette expert Philippe Lichtfus, who has been widely cited in the media, says handshakes are a relatively recent development that began in the Middle Ages.
He says simply looking into a person’s eyes can suffice as a greeting.
Brazil’s health ministry has recommended that citizens not share metal straws used to consume the caffeine-rich South American drink mate, also known as chimarrao.
Meanwhile a kiss — even if not on the mouth — is totally advised against as a greeting.
In a sign of the times, Germany’s Interior Minister Horst Seehofer rebuffed Chancellor Angela Merkel’s attempt to shake hands with him on Monday, smiling and keeping both his hands to himself.
They both laughed and Merkel threw her hand up in the air before taking a seat.
The outbreak could hit one of Spain’s most cherished traditions — the kissing of sculptures of the Virgin Mary in the week leading up to Easter.
With just a month to go before the week starts, the ritual could be banned. “It is one of the measures that is on the table,” said national health official Fernando Simon.
During the holy week, the faithful queue up to kiss the hands or feet of sculptures of Mary and the saints, seeking their protection.
Romania’s Martisor festival marks the beginning of spring when talismanic strings and flowers are handed out, often from men to women.
But the government has passed on a message to people urging them to hand over the flowers and talismans without the accompanying kiss. “Let’s give the flowers but not the kiss,” said Nelu Tataru, state secretary at the health ministry.
In Poland, one of Europe’s most Catholic countries, the faithful are allowed to take “spiritual communion” instead of consuming the communal bread — or it can be taken in the hands rather than the mouth.
The faithful have also been asked not to dip their hands in holy water when going in and out of the church and instead make the sign of the cross.
Is the footshake the new handshake?
In Iran, a video has gone viral showing three friends meeting — hands in their pockets, with two of them wearing masks — tapping their feet against each other as a greeting.
A similar video in Lebanon shows singer Ragheb Alama and comedian Michel Abou Sleiman tapping their feet against each other while making kissing noises with their mouths.
Some educational institutions in New Zealand have temporarily abandoned the Maori greeting known as the hongi — which involves two people pressing their noses together.
Wellington polytechnic WelTec said that instead of staff greeting new students with a hongi, its welcome ceremony would instead include a waiata, or Maori song.
New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard urged Australians to kiss with caution and suggested a pat on the back instead of a handshake.
“It’s a very Australian thing to put your hand out to shake hands, for example. I would be suggesting to the community... it’s time that Aussies actually gave each other a pat on the back for the time being — no handshaking,” he said.
“There are other things that can be done — I’m not going to say don’t kiss, but certainly you could be exercising a degree of care and caution with who you choose to kiss.”
The United Arab Emirates, as well as Qatar, are advising citizens to stop the traditional “nose to nose” greeting.
The UAE also said that people shouldn’t shake hands or kiss. Greet each other “by waving only,” it said.
NBA stars have been given a series of recommendations including that players interacting with fans should bump fists rather than high-five and avoid taking items such as pens, balls and jerseys to autograph, ESPN reported.
Some players have already taken steps to limit their exposure to the virus. Portland Trail Blazers star C.J. McCollum said he was no longer signing autographs because of the outbreak.
“Make sure y’all washing y’all hands with soap for 20 or more seconds & covering ya mouths when you cough,” McCollum wrote on Twitter.

Baby Talk: How to keep medicines safe

In hospitals medicines are locked away and if taken onto ward they are kept in a lockable trolley. (Shutterstock)
Updated 05 March 2020
Baby Arabia

Baby Talk: How to keep medicines safe

  • Practitioner Rob Charteris tells us how to keep medicines safe
Updated 05 March 2020
Baby Arabia

DUBAI: Before I was a writer and therapist, I trained as a Nurse. During that time, and in my career afterwards, I learned that medicines must be respected. As a nurse, all doses were checked, double checked and countersigned before administration. Even seemingly harmless drugs like aspirin and paracetamol were treated with care and respect.

This still happens in any clinical setting and is because just about all medicines can be harmful. Take paracetamol for instance. It is a major cause of liver disease and the recommended doses are very strict because of this. With this in mind let’s look at how we can learn from the clinical setting.

Keep medicines in a safe place

In hospitals medicines are locked away and if taken onto ward they are kept in a lockable trolley. We can learn from this. Make sure you keep any medicines away from your children. It is advisable to keep them in a locked box in a cupboard that is out of their reach. If you haven’t got a lockable box get one and meantime put them in the highest cupboard you have, well away from where your children play

Tell your children how dangerous medicines can be.

(Shutterstock)

All health professionals who deal with medicines are expected to know about their method of action and side effects. With this in mind make sure you know about the drugs your children are taking. Learn about how they work and be aware of their dangers.

Children are fascinated by small round things and colorful liquids. Medicines that are for children are made this way on purpose to encourage them to take them. Sugar and food colorings are added to make medicines more attractive. This is great when they are refusing to take them and they need them but terrible if the kids find them unguarded. Don’t be afraid to tell your children that the medicines are unsafe and must not be drunk or eaten without an adult present. Explain that they can make them very poorly. They can be poisonous!

Record doses

All medicines given out in hospital are carefully recorded to monitor times and effect, avoid accidents and to leave a trail of responsibility. If your children are on a regular dose of a drug it is important to record each time you give them a dose. This will prevent double dosing, caused by forgetfulness or miscommunication between parents. Make a small table up (it doesn’t need to be fancy) and mark off each time you administer. As I mentioned above some drugs are very bad for us and can build up in our systems. Avoid double dosing by recording doses carefully

Behave like a nurse

Think very carefully whenever your children are on a medicine and when you have them in your house. A few minutes spent behaving like a professionally trained nurse will keep your children safe and well!

This article was first published on babyarabia.com

Topics: how to keep medicines safe

Latest updates

Handshake? No thanks: coronavirus changes global habits
Saudi Arabia limits entry by land from UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain amid coronavirus threat
What We Are Reading Today: The Craft of College Teaching
Saudi Arabia on alert as coronavirus hits 100,000 globally
Indonesia to host Taliban at Afghan peace talks

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.