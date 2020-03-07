You are here

Looking for hand sanitizer? Soap and water still reigns supreme

Experts agree that washing your hands frequently is one of the most important acts in preventing virus spread. (Shutterstock)
JOSEPH PISANI | AP

Looking for hand sanitizer? Soap and water still reigns supreme

  • Fear of the coronavirus has led people to stock up on the germ-killing gel
  • The alcohol-based gunk is convenient, but hand sanitizer isn’t the best way to clean your hands
NEW YORK: The hand sanitizers on Amazon were overpriced. A Walmart this weekend was completely sold out. Only on his third try was Ken Smith able to find the clear gel — at a Walgreens, where three bottles of Purell were left. He bought two.
“I didn’t want to hoard,” says Smith, a retired biomedical technician in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Fear of the coronavirus has led people to stock up on the germ-killing gel, leaving store shelves empty and online retailers with sky-high prices set by those trying to profit on the rush. More is on the way, although it’s not clear how long it will take retailers to restock.
Sales of hand sanitizers in the US were up 73% in the four weeks ending Feb. 22 compared to the same period a year ago, according to market research firm Nielsen.
The alcohol-based gunk is convenient, but hand sanitizer isn’t the best way to clean your hands. For that, soap and water still reigns supreme, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency recommends first washing hands with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under finger nails before rinsing off.
If you’re not near a sink, hand sanitizer will do. But keep in mind that it doesn’t kill all germs, the health agency says. Read the label and make sure you’re using one that has at least 60% alcohol. After applying it, rub it all over your hands until they’re dry. Another tip: don’t touch your face, since health officials say viruses could enter your body from your eyes, mouth or nose.
Hospitals are more concerned about a shortage of face masks, which people have also been snatching up despite pleas from health officials. Patient and treatment rooms in hospitals always have a sink and soap to wash hands, says Nancy Foster, the American Hospital Association’s head of quality and patient safety. But there are no good alternatives to masks for nurses and doctors.

Malls and sports arenas are adding more hand sanitizer stations. And some workplaces have said they are stocking up, too.
Purell, the best-selling hand sanitizer, is pumping up production. Walmart and other stores say they are talking to suppliers to stock up bare shelves, but didn’t say how long that could take. Kroger, which runs nearly 2,800 supermarkets across the country, is limiting the amount of hand sanitizer shoppers can buy to five.
Purell says it has seen higher demand from health care facilities in addition to stores. It is adding more shifts and having employees work overtime at the two Ohio facilities where most Purell is made, says Samantha Williams, a spokeswoman for its parent company Gojo Industries.
Others are trying to keep up, too. Coperalcool, a brand of hand sanitizer in Brazil, says it sold 1 million bottles last month, up from 200,000 in February 2019. The company that makes the brand says it is adding another shift at its factory in Piracicaba, Brazil. And it is considering exporting it for the first time after being approached by companies in China, South Korea and Thailand.
In the US, Bath & Body Works, which sells hand sanitizers with scents like “vanilla rose” and “pineapple colada,” says its been able to keep bottles in stock at its 1,700 stores. An executive for Bath & Body Works owner L Brands said last week that hand sanitizers made up 5% of its total business and that it’s growing “at a very high rate.”
Walmart has seen higher demand for cleaning supplies and other items, similar to when shoppers start preparing for a hurricane. The world’s largest retailer says it is working with suppliers to stock up again on those items, including hand sanitizer.
At a Costco in Los Angeles Tuesday, hand sanitizer was gone and shoppers clogged the back of the cavernous store where workers were wheeling out pallet after pallet of bottled water. “Don’t believe the hype,” one worker shouted.
On Amazon, most hand sanitizers were gone. Ones that remained were seriously overpriced, even though the company has said it is policing its site for price gougers. Two 8-ounce bottles of Purell, for example, were being offered for $119 by a third-party seller; such vendors can list their items for sale on Amazon.com directly.
Gaelen Gates says she trekked to two Walgreens, a Safeway and a CVS this week and couldn’t find any hand sanitizer.
The attorney, who lives in San Francisco, is not worried about the new virus, she’s just trying to avoid getting a cold at a music and film festival she plans to attend later this month in Austin, Texas.
If she can’t find any by the time of her trip, she has a plan: wash her hands more frequently and “try not to touch anything.”

Handshake? No thanks: coronavirus changes global habits

Updated 07 March 2020

Handshake? No thanks: coronavirus changes global habits

  • UAE advises citizens to just wave hands instead of the traditional “nose to nose” greeting, kissing or shaking hands
  • NBA star recommends washing all hands with soap for 20 or more seconds & "covering ya mouths when you cough"
Updated 07 March 2020

PARIS: Say no to a handshake, refuse every peck on the cheek and definitely avoid hugging. Instead, try a direct gaze, or maybe a hand gesture.
Around the world people are changing their habits at work, home and in worship to reduce the risk of contracting the new coronavirus and prevent it from spreading any further.
AFP looks at changes in behavior due to the coronavirus, which has killed more than 3,200 worldwide.
In Beijing, the capital of the country where the outbreak began, red hoardings tell people not to shake hands but to join their own hands together in a sign of greeting.
Loudspeakers tell people to make the traditional gong shou gesture — a fist in the opposite palm — to say hello.
Newspapers have been filled with advice on how to replace kissing on the cheek — an everyday greeting in France, even between people who have only just met — and handshaking, a common formality at work.
Etiquette expert Philippe Lichtfus, who has been widely cited in the media, says handshakes are a relatively recent development that began in the Middle Ages.
He says simply looking into a person’s eyes can suffice as a greeting.

Alexander Dobrindt (L), leader of the CSU parliamentary group, greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) in a Buddhist style to avoid a handshake in times of coronavirus during a parliamentary group meeting in Berlin on March 3, 2020. (AFP / John MacDougall)

Brazil’s health ministry has recommended that citizens not share metal straws used to consume the caffeine-rich South American drink mate, also known as chimarrao.
Meanwhile a kiss — even if not on the mouth — is totally advised against as a greeting.
In a sign of the times, Germany’s Interior Minister Horst Seehofer rebuffed Chancellor Angela Merkel’s attempt to shake hands with him on Monday, smiling and keeping both his hands to himself.
They both laughed and Merkel threw her hand up in the air before taking a seat.
The outbreak could hit one of Spain’s most cherished traditions — the kissing of sculptures of the Virgin Mary in the week leading up to Easter.
With just a month to go before the week starts, the ritual could be banned. “It is one of the measures that is on the table,” said national health official Fernando Simon.
During the holy week, the faithful queue up to kiss the hands or feet of sculptures of Mary and the saints, seeking their protection.
Romania’s Martisor festival marks the beginning of spring when talismanic strings and flowers are handed out, often from men to women.
But the government has passed on a message to people urging them to hand over the flowers and talismans without the accompanying kiss. “Let’s give the flowers but not the kiss,” said Nelu Tataru, state secretary at the health ministry.
In Poland, one of Europe’s most Catholic countries, the faithful are allowed to take “spiritual communion” instead of consuming the communal bread — or it can be taken in the hands rather than the mouth.
The faithful have also been asked not to dip their hands in holy water when going in and out of the church and instead make the sign of the cross.
Is the footshake the new handshake?
In Iran, a video has gone viral showing three friends meeting — hands in their pockets, with two of them wearing masks — tapping their feet against each other as a greeting.
A similar video in Lebanon shows singer Ragheb Alama and comedian Michel Abou Sleiman tapping their feet against each other while making kissing noises with their mouths.
Some educational institutions in New Zealand have temporarily abandoned the Maori greeting known as the hongi — which involves two people pressing their noses together.
Wellington polytechnic WelTec said that instead of staff greeting new students with a hongi, its welcome ceremony would instead include a waiata, or Maori song.
New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard urged Australians to kiss with caution and suggested a pat on the back instead of a handshake.
“It’s a very Australian thing to put your hand out to shake hands, for example. I would be suggesting to the community... it’s time that Aussies actually gave each other a pat on the back for the time being — no handshaking,” he said.
“There are other things that can be done — I’m not going to say don’t kiss, but certainly you could be exercising a degree of care and caution with who you choose to kiss.”
The United Arab Emirates, as well as Qatar, are advising citizens to stop the traditional “nose to nose” greeting.
The UAE also said that people shouldn’t shake hands or kiss. Greet each other “by waving only,” it said.
NBA stars have been given a series of recommendations including that players interacting with fans should bump fists rather than high-five and avoid taking items such as pens, balls and jerseys to autograph, ESPN reported.
Some players have already taken steps to limit their exposure to the virus. Portland Trail Blazers star C.J. McCollum said he was no longer signing autographs because of the outbreak.
“Make sure y’all washing y’all hands with soap for 20 or more seconds & covering ya mouths when you cough,” McCollum wrote on Twitter.

