You are here

  • Home
  • Football fans see red after virus leads to match bans in Saudi Arabia

Football fans see red after virus leads to match bans in Saudi Arabia

All matches will be played behind closed doors following the Saudi Ministry of Sport’s decision. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n3yxv

Updated 11 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

Football fans see red after virus leads to match bans in Saudi Arabia

  • The decision brought a mixed reaction from football supporters and sports personalities
Updated 11 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Saudi football fans have expressed dismay at a nationwide ban on public attendance at sports events, including the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Cup, over coronavirus fears.
All matches, along with other sports competitions, will be played behind closed doors following the Saudi Ministry of Sport’s decision.
After the ministry directive, local clubs issued a memo to fans not to attend any sporting events starting March 7.
Rajallah Al-Sulami, deputy minister of sports for media affairs, said on Twitter that the decision is aimed at ensuring “responsible behavior.”
“The decision to suspend mass attendance at sports competitions is consistent with the precautionary measures taken by the Saudi government from the first moment of the virus’ spread,” he said.
Fahad Al-Zahrani, sports analyst and former Al-Ahli football club manager, said: “It’s hard to imagine stadiums without fans. But, obviously, they’re doing it now in Saudi Arabia and it’s something we’re probably going to face anyway.”
He added: “We have a passion for football in Saudi Arabia, and it is breathtaking for all, but when people’s lives are at stake, we have to listen to the authorities.”

FASTFACT

The global spread of the virus is having a growing impact on the world of sport, including the biggest football tournament in Europe, the UEFA Champions League.

The decision brought a mixed reaction from football supporters and sports personalities.
Football fan Ahmed Al-Shimmari said: “We have to accept the decisions that come from above, knowing that we have a serious problem.”
Another fan, Saad Al-Shehri, said: “Football is about its fans, its enthusiasm and passion. I don’t think it is going to be the same when you play behind closed doors. Football without fans is boring.”
Cancellations would leave local clubs facing losses of million of riyals.
Fahad Al-Bugami, an economic analyst and editor in chief of Almustahlik (consumer) online newspaper, said the ban will hit companies working in the sports sector.
Stadiums in the Kingdom can accommodate up to 40,000 fans, who spend up to twice the value of their tickets on food, drinks and souvenirs. “Fans’ attendance is a major economic factor for stadiums,” he added.

Topics: Saudi football farns

Related

Middle-East
Concerts, sports events in UAE canceled, put off as virus spreads
Saudi Arabia
Saudi sports chief receives French foreign ministry official

Wide-ranging social reforms have put Saudi women in the driving seat

Hala Hussein Alireza makes a life-changing journey on June 24, 2018 after Saudi Arabia ended a ban on women driving. Opposite: An end to passport restrictions has opened new horizons for women in the Kingdom. (AFP)
Updated 20 min 2 sec ago
NOOR NUGALI

Wide-ranging social reforms have put Saudi women in the driving seat

  • New freedoms unlock the future
Updated 20 min 2 sec ago
NOOR NUGALI

RIYADH: Life for a woman in Saudi Arabia, especially a Saudi woman, was full of frustrations until recently.

Women were treated as second-class citizens and had to rely on a male guardians (mihram) for most aspects of their everyday life. Accomplishing anything independently was almost impossible without a mihram. An adult female was unable to travel without the consent of a man. Saudi women had to adhere to social rules implemented by extreme conservatives and could not apply for jobs or dine out without the permission or company of a male guardian.
Slowly but surely King Salman paved the way for women to live independently, free from these restrictions.  On Aug. 1, 2019, a decree signed by King Salman declared that Saudi women no longer needed permission from a male guardian to travel or obtain a passport.
It was a life-changing moment for Saudi women, no matter how small it seemed to the outside world. And since that decree less than a year ago, coupled with the 2017 ruling — enforced in 2018 — allowing Saudi women to drive, Saudi women are flourishing and becoming more active in the workforce.
Balqis Fahad, a widow with three children, told Arab News that she wept on the day the royal decree was announced. Fahad’s husband died when she was pregnant with her third child, and her children’s futures were placed in her brother-in-law’s care.
“They were tough times,” she recalls. “He wasn’t unkind, but inevitably their lives were in his hands and we had to live according to his standards, not mine. My children and I were at (his) mercy. My children’s lives were in his hands. I wasn’t able to call the shots, the executive decision lay with him.” Those decisions ranged from choosing the schools her children attended, to whether or not they could travel.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)


For Dr. Maysa Amer, a physician, the decree did not alter much in her own life, but she recognizes the impact it had on other women. “It didn’t affect me personally, because my father gave me the green light in almost everything,” she told Arab News. “But I’m happy for those women who didn’t have my freedoms to finally get a chance to enjoy them.”  
Twenty-nine-year-old Aseel Blkhyour, an assistant consultant at the Ministry of Economy and Planning, shared the sentiments of most Saudi women. “This International Women’s Day, Saudi women celebrate the new freedoms we have been granted. Freedoms which allow us to live. Freedoms we never thought possible. Thank you, King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.”
The current generation of young Saudi women are living in a golden age — one where they can look forward to a future in which hard work and ability will take them far, and their gender will not be an obstacle.

 

Topics: International Women’s Day International Women’s Day 2020

Related

Saudi Arabia
‘Striking’ reform helps Saudi women: UK envoy
photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s first licensed cave guide digs deep in hunt for desert thrills

Latest updates

Global female income to reach $24tr in 2020
Jordan princess flies high with fighter pilot first
Wide-ranging social reforms have put Saudi women in the driving seat
Beyond language: Persian music rings throughout AlUla
Arab News close to goal of 50:50 gender balance in its newsrooms

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.